Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Visit Rapid Critical Metals (ASX: RCM) at Booth #3142 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Rapid Critical Metals

Rapid Critical Metals (ASX: RCM) (ASX: RCMO) is an exploration company driving the discovery and development of high-grade silver and critical mineral assets. Following a transformational pivot in mid-2025, Rapid has assembled a high-impact portfolio anchored by the Webbs and Conrads Silver Projects in New South Wales and the Prophet River Gallium–Germanium Project in British Columbia, Canada. Both projects sit within geologically rich, infrastructure-ready regions and present strong potential for near-term exploration success.Headquartered in Sydney, Rapid is fully funded and strategically positioned to deliver growth through aggressive exploration and value-accretive development. Led by an experienced team, including Chairman John Poynton AO and Managing Director Byron Miles, the Company is advancing a catalyst-rich program — with resource upgrades, step-out drilling, and new target testing set to drive a steady flow of news and shareholder value in the months ahead.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

