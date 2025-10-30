Rani Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Oral Delivery of Semaglutide via the RaniPill® Capsule at ObesityWeek® 2025

RANI Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("RANI Therapeutics" or "RANI") (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that it will present preclinical data on the RaniPill® capsule, the company's oral delivery platform, at ObesityWeek® 2025 taking place both virtually and in-person on November 4-7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Oral Semaglutide (RT-116) in Dogs is Bioequivalent to SC Injections and Elicits Similar Weight Loss
Session Type: Poster Session
Poster Number: 647
Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall A1
Session Date & Time: November 6, 2025 from 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm E.T.
Presenting Author: Kyle Horlen, DVM, VP of Nonclinical Development

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology.

