Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Drill Permits

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Drill Permits

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment to commence exploration drilling at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

The Company plans to drill three unique mineralized targets on the property (Figure 1), focusing on the gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m that was identified in drillhole Ranger-01. The Ramp Metals team will be mobilizing to the property on March 12, 2025.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/243887_db95e308549ebb0c_001.jpg

Figure 1: Area of Focus for the upcoming drill program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/243887_db95e308549ebb0c_001full.jpg

"These permits are a major milestone for the Company," commented Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals. "The permits will allow us to follow up on our world-class gold intercept which will help us determine the true potential of this entirely new gold district. I would also like to thank the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and local community for their continued support of this project."

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan gold district. The Company currently has a new high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,715 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Ramp Metals Inc.

Jordan Black
Chief Executive Officer
jordaneblack@rampmetals.com

Prit Singh
Director
905 510 7636

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243887

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ramp MetalsRAMP:CCTSXV:RAMPBase Metals Investing
RAMP:CC
Ramp Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Ramp Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP)

Ramp Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Confirms New "Rush" Copper Discovery, Announces Mobilization for Geophysics Ahead of Drill Program

Ramp Metals Confirms New "Rush" Copper Discovery, Announces Mobilization for Geophysics Ahead of Drill Program

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new copper discovery found during its recently completed mapping and sampling program on its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Company has now confirmed three unique mineralized targets on the property, including the gold discovery of 73.55 gt Au over 7.5m that was identified in drillhole Ranger-01.

Key Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Discovers New Mineralized Target Northwest of Ranger Gold Discovery

Ramp Metals Discovers New Mineralized Target Northwest of Ranger Gold Discovery

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Rottenstone SW property where a gold discovery of 73.55 gt Au over 7.5m was identified in drillhole Ranger-01. The Company recently completed a mapping and sampling program to follow up on this discovery, and to groundtruth other potential targets that were generated from the 2023 TDEM geophysical survey.

The mapping and sampling program focused on the Ranger, Rogue, and newly identified Rush targets (Figure 1). During this program, a total of 312 rock samples and 225 soil samples were taken (Figure 2) throughout the Rottenstone SW property. Assays from this program are currently pending.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Permit and Commencement of 2024/25 Gold Exploration Campaign

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Permit and Commencement of 2024/25 Gold Exploration Campaign

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of necessary permits to continue exploration at the Company's Rottenstone SW project. The Company will focus on its Ranger target where 73.55 gt Au over 7.5m was discovered. Mobilization of the field crew for the mapping and sampling program will occur on October 7, 2024.

"The Ramp Metals team hit a world class gold intercept after only one exploration season on site. Historically, the Rottenstone SW property has not been explored in detail. Saskatchewan is very underexplored in general, which shows the potential for a new gold district. The team will use the data from this mapping and sampling program to help prioritize areas for drill targeting," commented Jordan Black, CEO and Director of Ramp Metals Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Announces Sale of Railroad Valley Project to Canter Resources and Provides Exploration Update

Ramp Metals Announces Sale of Railroad Valley Project to Canter Resources and Provides Exploration Update

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the proposed sale of the Company's Railroad Valley Project located in Nye County, Nevada, to Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) ("Canter").

On September 11, 2024, Ramp Metals USA Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ramp Metals ("Ramp USA"), entered into a claims acquisition agreement with Canter and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Canter pursuant to which Ramp USA agreed to sell its 100% interest in 50 unpatented association placer claims to Canter's subsidiary in exchange for (i) 300,000 common shares of Canter at a deemed price of $0.13 share and (ii) the reimbursement of certain claim maintenance fees recently paid by Ramp USA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $4.9M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investors Eric Sprott and EarthLabs

Ramp Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $4.9M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investors Eric Sprott and EarthLabs

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") for total proceeds of $4,937,125.58. The Financing was led by Eric Sprott and EarthLabs.

In the Financing, Ramp Metals issued and sold an aggregate of 4,090,546 charity flow-through common shares (the "CFT Shares") at a price of $0.78 per CFT Share, plus 3,175,454 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.55 per Common Share. No finder's' fees were payable in connection with the Financing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 10 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ, OTCQB: PMOMF) ( " Prismo " or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced debt settlement transactions with certain creditors of the Company (the " Creditors "), pursuant to which the Company has issued to the Creditors an aggregate of 4,451,175 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at issue prices ranging from $0.075 to $0.23 per Common Share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of approximately $464,409 (the " Debt Settlement ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Commences Trading on OTC Markets Under the Ticker Symbol OTCQB: AAGAF

Silver47 Commences Trading on OTC Markets Under the Ticker Symbol OTCQB: AAGAF

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective March 10, 2025, its shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol AAGAF. This milestone marks a key step in the Company's growth strategy and enhances its visibility to U.S. investors.

The quotation on the OTCQB® is a significant development for Silver47, as it broadens the Company's investor base and increases access to the U.S. market. With a focus on precious and base metals exploration, at its flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, the quotation will facilitate Silver47's continued growth and further support its upcoming exploration and development activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced NFM: Sale of Broken Hill East Project to Impact Minerals

Download the PDF here.

Heritage Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 7, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of units (" Units ") and flow-through units (" FT Units ") for gross proceeds of up to $1,3750,00.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rollover of Convertible Notes

Rollover of Convertible Notes

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Rollover of Convertible Notes

Download the PDF here.

Visible Gold Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry - Amended

Visible Gold Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry - Amended

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Visible Gold Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry - Amended

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Ramp Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Ramp Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

McEwen Mining Inc. to Become 5.9% Strategic Shareholder in Canadian Gold Corp. to Advance Tartan Mine Exploration & Development Plan

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project

Related News

Gold Investing

McEwen Mining Inc. to Become 5.9% Strategic Shareholder in Canadian Gold Corp. to Advance Tartan Mine Exploration & Development Plan

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Battery Metals Investing

Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project

Battery Metals Investing

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

gold investing

Additional Targets Identified from Gravity Geophysics at Wagyu Project, Pilbara WA

Precious Metals Investing

Target's Statement

×