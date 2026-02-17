Rambus to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today announced that its executives will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 1:05 p.m. PT.
The presentation will be available live through a webcast that can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com . A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.
About Rambus Inc.
Rambus delivers industry-leading chips and silicon IP for the data center and AI infrastructure. With over three decades of advanced semiconductor experience, our products and technologies address the critical bottlenecks between memory and processing to accelerate data-intensive workloads. By enabling greater bandwidth, efficiency and security across next-generation computing platforms, we make data faster and safer. For more information, visit rambus.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260217394956/en/
Nicole Noutsios
Rambus Investor Relations
(510) 315-1003
rambus@stratosir.com