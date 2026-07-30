Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, August 5

- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") will report second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, after market close. The earnings news release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at www.ramacoresources.com and through major financial information sites.
At 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, Ramaco Resources will host an investor conference call and webcast where Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher L. Blanchard, EVP for Mine Planning & Development, Jeremy R. Sussman, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Jason T. Fannin, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, and Michael Woloschuk, EVP for Critical Minerals Operations will discuss second quarter 2026 results. In addition to second quarter financial results, the Company will also discuss recent developments related to its exploratory Brook Mine critical minerals project, including the findings of the Company's new initial assessment report from Hatch Associates Consultants, Inc.
The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-833-890-6680 domestically or 1-412-564-6129 internationally. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VFfRSVjw
ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES
Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and exploring a coal, rare earth and other critical minerals project in Wyoming. The Company's executive offices are located in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earth element and other critical mineral exploration stage property near Sheridan, Wyoming (the "Brook Mine"). The Brook Mine remains an exploration stage property, and no assurance can be given that it will be successfully developed into a commercial scale mine or that any inferred mineral resources estimated will be converted into higher confidence mineral resources or eventually mineral reserves. Contiguous to the Brook Mine, the Company operates a carbon research facility related to the potential production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of more than 70 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks.
News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.
POINT OF CONTACT
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
George Cpin
VP, Finance & Investor Relations
info@ramacometc.com or 859-244-7455
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SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.