Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, February 26, 2026

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB, "Ramaco" or the "Company") will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at www.ramacoresources.com and through major financial information sites.
At 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 26, 2026, Ramaco Resources will host an investor conference call and webcast where Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher L. Blanchard, EVP for Mine Planning & Development, Jeremy R. Sussman, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Jason T. Fannin, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, and Michael Woloschuk, EVP for Critical Minerals Operations will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2025 results.
The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-833-890-6680 domestically or 1-412-564-6129 internationally. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=cIDssQ6Q
ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES
Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one development rare earth and coal mine near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 76 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.
POINT OF CONTACT
INVESTOR RELATIONS: info@ramacometc.com or 859-244-7455
