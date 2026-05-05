Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Monday, May 11, 2026 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB, "Ramaco" or the "Company") will report first quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, May 11, 2026, after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at www.ramacoresources.com and through major financial information sites.
At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, Ramaco Resources will host an investor conference call and webcast where Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher L. Blanchard, EVP for Mine Planning & Development, Jeremy R. Sussman, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Jason T. Fannin, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, and Michael Woloschuk, EVP for Critical Minerals Operations will discuss first quarter 2026 results.
The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-833-890-6680 domestically or 1-412-564-6129 internationally. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=00U0wB21
ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES
Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a dual platform company that is both an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia, and a developing producer of coal, rare earth elements and critical minerals in Wyoming. The Company's executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earths development near Sheridan, Wyoming. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company currently operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the development and production of advanced carbon products and materials derived from coal. In connection with these activities, the Company holds a body of more than 70 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.
POINT OF CONTACT
INVESTOR RELATIONS: info@ramacometc.com or 859-244-7455
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SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.