Ramaco Resources, Inc. Announces the Entry into a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding with REalloys, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, (NASDAQ: METC, METCB) ("Ramaco") announces that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY), an Ohio-based rare earth company, to establish a strategic relationship to complete due diligence and finalize an offtake agreement aimed at bolstering America's domestic rare earth and permanent magnet supply chain.

The MOU contemplates that Ramaco would provide REalloys with a supply of Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC) from Ramaco's exploratory rare earth and critical minerals project in Wyoming. REalloys would then perform separation of the Ramaco feedstock into various rare earth oxides at its Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) facility. The MOU also contemplates that Ramaco would supply its own separated scandium oxide from its Brook Mine critical mineral refinery for alloy metallization at REalloys' Euclid, Ohio facility.

"Ramaco is proud to pursue a future partnership with REalloys to supply domestically sourced mixed rare earth carbonates and scandium oxide that could underpin a resilient, ex‑China permanent magnet supply chain," said Randall Atkins, Chairman and CEO of Ramaco Resources. "We are progressing to position the Brook Mine to potentially deliver both reliable MREC feedstock tailored to REalloys' SRC separation facilities as well as our own scandium oxide for REalloys' metallization process."

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and exploring a coal, rare earth and other critical minerals project in Wyoming. The Company's executive offices are located in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earth element and other critical mineral exploration stage property near Sheridan, Wyoming (the "Brook Mine"). The Brook Mine remains an exploration stage property, and no assurance can be given that it will be successfully developed into a commercial scale mine or that any inferred mineral resources estimated will be converted into higher confidence mineral resources or eventually mineral reserves. Contiguous to the Brook Mine, the Company operates a carbon research facility related to the potential production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of more than 70 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

Contact:

Jason Fannin, Ramaco Resources
Jason.Fannin@ramacoresources.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements related to future production volumes and sales, anticipated capital expenditures, expected demand for metallurgical coal, the development and commercialization of the Brook Mine rare earth and critical mineral project, projected operating costs and margins, and the Company's financial guidance and outlook. These forward-looking statements represent Ramaco Resources' expectations or beliefs concerning guidance, future events, anticipated revenue, future demand and production levels, macroeconomic trends, the development of ongoing projects, costs and expectations regarding operating results, and it is possible that the results described in this news release will not be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Ramaco Resources' control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

These factors include, without limitation, unexpected delays in our current mine development activities, the ability to successfully increase production at our existing met coal complexes in accordance with the Company's growth initiatives, failure of our sales commitment counterparties to perform, increased government regulation of coal in the United States or internationally, the impact of tariffs imposed by the United States and foreign governments, the further decline of demand for coal in export markets and underperformance of the railroads, the Company's ability to successfully develop the exploratory Brook Mine rare earth and critical mineral project, including whether the Company's exploration target and estimates for such mine are realized, the timing of the initial production of rare earth concentrates, the development of a pilot and ultimately a full scale commercial processing facility. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not meet the threshold for reserve modifying factors, such as estimated economic viability, that would allow for conversion to mineral reserves. There is no certainty that any part of the inferred mineral resources estimated at Brook Mine will be converted into higher confidence mineral resources and eventually mineral reserves in the future. Rare earth and critical minerals are a new initiative for us and, as such, has required and will continue to require us to make significant investments to build out our rare earth and other critical mineral capabilities.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Ramaco Resources does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Ramaco Resources to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in Ramaco Resources' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risk factors and other factors noted in Ramaco Resources' SEC filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramaco-resources-inc-announces-the-entry-into-a-non-binding-memorandum-of-understanding-with-realloys-inc-302784914.html

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ramaco Resources Inc.METCnasdaq:metcindustrial metals investing
METC
The Conversation (0)

Ramaco Resources Inc.

Keep Reading...
ATCO Structures Grows North American Modular Capabilities with Acquisition of NRB Modular Solutions

ATCO Structures Grows North American Modular Capabilities with Acquisition of NRB Modular Solutions

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) ATCO Ltd. announced today that its Structures division has acquired NRB Ltd. (NRB), a leading Canadian manufacturer of modular industrial, educational and residential buildings for a purchase price of $40 million , payable in cash and subject to normal closing... Keep Reading...
ATCO LTD. REPORTS DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS

ATCO LTD. REPORTS DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of ATCO Ltd. (the "Corporation") held on May 15, 2024 , a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following eight (8) nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the... Keep Reading...
ON TARGET: 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT PRESENTS ATCO'S STRONG ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE PERFORMANCE

ON TARGET: 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT PRESENTS ATCO'S STRONG ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE PERFORMANCE

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) Today, ATCO released its 2023 Sustainability Report highlighting the company's sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. With detailed reference to strategies, initiatives, targets, and... Keep Reading...
ATCO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

ATCO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) ATCO Ltd. (ATCO or the Company) today announced first quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $148 million ( $1.32 per share), $11 million ( $0.11 per share) higher compared to $137 million ( $1.21 per share) in the first quarter of 2023. First quarter earnings... Keep Reading...
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024... Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Update

Trading Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Trading UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silverco Mining Announces Filing of Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

55 North Mining Inc. Appoints Michael Thompson, P.Geo., as VP of Exploration

Charbone annonce ses resultats du T1 2026

Charbone Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results

Related News

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Announces Filing of Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Inc. Appoints Michael Thompson, P.Geo., as VP of Exploration

oil and gas investing

Charbone annonce ses resultats du T1 2026

oil and gas investing

Charbone Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results

precious metals investing

Radisson Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing for $25 Million

critical minerals investing

Market One: Allied Critical Metals and Its Dual-Asset Tungsten Strategy in Northern Portugal

uranium investing

Cameco Resumes Full Production at Key Lake and McArthur River Operations