Rakovina Therapeutics Management to Attend Partnering Meetings During JPM Week, January in San Francisco, California

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0) ("Rakovina" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, today announced that senior members of the Company's executive leadership will be in San Francisco, California during the week of the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (January 12-16, 2026) for a series of meetings with potential partners and members of the investment community. In addition, members of the Rakovina team will participate in Fierce JPM Week as part of the week's broader industry programming. "JPM week brings together a broad cross-section of global biotech and pharma leaders, and it remains one of the most efficient windows of the year for high-quality, in-person partnering discussions," said Jeffrey Bacha, executive chairman of Rakovina. "Given the interest in AI drug development and the excitement stemming from the Company's most recent data presented at Society for Neuro-Oncology meeting in November 2025 we are looking forward to meeting with various groups to explore strategic opportunities aligned with Rakovina's technology and long-term objectives."

In a press release dated November 24 th , the Company released key preclinical data that show its AI-designed ATR/mTOR dual inhibitors not only effectively penetrate the central nervous system (addressing a key shortcoming of current ATR inhibitors) but also match or exceed the potency of leading clinical comparators while co-targeting two critical cancer pathways, suggesting potential for improved treatment of PTEN-deficient and brain-involved tumors.

Parties interested in scheduling a meeting with Rakovina Therapeutics during the week are encouraged to contact the Company's Director of Corporate Development, Michelle Seltenrich at: michelle.seltenrich@rakovinatherapeutics.com

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.
Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the biopharmaceutical industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information Contact:
Michelle Seltenrich, BSc MBA
Director, Corporate Development
michelle.seltenrich@rakovinatherapeutics.com
778-773-5432


