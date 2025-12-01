Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Three-Month Q3 ended September 30, 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Three-Month Q3 ended September 30, 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

All dollar amounts reflected in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. ("Rakovina" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025") and provided an update on recent corporate developments.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Reported a net loss of $1,781,757 .
  • Research and development (R&D) expenses were $1,102,371 , reflecting continued advancement of AI-powered drug candidates.
  • General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $539,174 including investor & public relations and exchange-related fees.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2025 were $822,293 .

"Over the past several months, Rakovina Therapeutics has delivered a series of meaningful scientific and corporate milestones that underscore the strength of our AI-enabled DDR pipeline and the growing global interest in our programs," stated Jeffrey Bacha, Rakovina Therapeutics executive chairman. "From compelling CNS-penetrant ATR data at AACR-NCI-EORTC to multiple presentations at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting, together with increased visibility at leading investor and industry conferences and the advancement of strategic collaborations such as our NanoPalm joint-venture initiative, we are entering 2026 with significant momentum. These achievements not only validate the depth of our science but also position the company for the next phase of growth as we work to bring transformative therapies to patients in need."

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • On November 24, 2025, the Company announced the presentation of two scientific posters at the 2025 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii. The posters provided updates on the Company's ATR and PARP1 programs, including compelling preclinical data from the ATR program. Rakovina's lead ATR compounds have now been confirmed as dual ATR/mTOR inhibitors and demonstrate properties highly relevant to treatment-resistant, PTEN-deficient solid tumors, where PTEN loss is one of the most common genetic alterations across cancers and is strongly associated with a high incidence of brain metastases.
  • On November 18, 2025, the Company announced that its President & CSO, Prof. Mads Daugaard, has been invited to present and participate as a panelist at the 9th Annual DNA Damage Response (DDR) Inhibitors Summit in January 2026, where he will highlight the Company's AI-enabled DDR drug discovery programs and ongoing preclinical progress.
  • On October 27, 2025, the Company announced the presentation of new pre-clinical data at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics confirming that its AI-discovered ATR inhibitor program (kt-5000 series) achieved potent ATR inhibition and demonstrated confirmed CNS penetration — a milestone differentiator in the DDR inhibitor space.
  • On September 4, 2025, the Company announced that senior management would attend the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference (September 8–10, New York), to engage with investors and potential pharmaceutical partners to discuss the company's AI-enabled oncology pipeline, corporate strategy, and upcoming milestones.
  • On August 26, 2025, the Company announced that our president & CSO, Prof. Mads Daugaard, was invited to speak at the 13th Tuscany Retreat on Cancer Research & Apoptosis (August 23–30), highlighting Rakovina Therapeutics DDR-targeted drug discovery and development accomplishments.
  • On August 12, 2025, the Company announced that Rakovina Therapeutics and NanoPalm Ltd. announced a non-binding Letter of Intent to form a joint venture to co-develop AI-discovered small-molecule oncology therapies — beginning with the dual PARP-HDAC inhibitor KT-3283 delivered via NanoPalm's proprietary patterned lipid nanoparticle (pLNP) system — combining Rakovina's drug candidates and validation data with NanoPalm's nanoparticle platform, manufacturing capabilities, and support infrastructure under a Saudi Arabia-based JV with global development and commercialization rights.
  • On July 28, 2025, the Company granted an aggregate of 540,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants pursuant to its Long-Term Incentive Plan . Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.70 per share for a period of five years and vests in equal installments every six months over three years.
  • On July 15, 2025, the Company announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC).

Selected Financial Results for Q3 2025:

Sept. 30, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
$
$
Cash and Cash Equivalents 822,293 1,312,743
Working Capital deficit (489,279 ) 321,442
Intangible Assets 3,576,493 3,977,473
Total Assets 5,267,709 6,240,920
Total Liabilities 3,380,019 1,942,005
Deficit (21,785,345 ) (14,997,929 )

Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss – Q3 Three months ended September 30

Sept. 30, 2025
Sept. 30, 2024
$
$
Research & Development 1,102,371 676,200
General and Administrative 539,174 266,920
Net loss and comprehensive loss (1,781,757) (1,011,141)
Basic and diluted loss per share (0.08) (0.11)
Weighted average shares outstanding 21,148,038 (post) 8,966,762 (post)

Rakovina Therapeutics' financial statements as filed with SEDAR can be accessed from the Company's website at: https://www.rakovinatherapeutics.com/corporate-profile/

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information Contact:
Michelle Seltenrich, BSc, MBA
Director, Corporate Development
IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com
778-773-5432


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.RKV:CATSXV:RKVLife Science Investing
RKV:CA
The Conversation (0)
Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Base Metals Investing

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Base Metals Investing

Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy