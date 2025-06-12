Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS)

Radisson Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on June 12, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee, the appointment of auditors, and the adoption of a new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. A total of 156,469,851 votes were represented in the meeting amounting to 45.22% of the Company's class A shares issued as of the record date. Directors re-elected to the board were Pierre Beaudoin, Lise Chénard, Michael Gentile, Peter MacPhail, Matt Manson, Jeff Swinoga and Cindy Valence. Subsequent to the AGM, Pierre Beaudoin was re-appointed as Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

New Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

The new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Plan") replaces the Company's previous stock option plan and introduces a best-practice framework to attract and retain personnel through a broader range of equity-based awards.

Under the Omnibus Plan, a rolling 10% share reserve will apply to all awards, including stock-options ("Options"), restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs"), and deferred share units ("DSUs"). The total number of common shares reserved for issuance under the Omnibus Plan, at any time, will not exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. All outstanding stock-options granted under the previous plan will continue under the Omnibus Plan, unless the new plan materially impairs the rights of existing holders, in which case the terms of the original plan will remain in effect.

A full copy and summary of the Omnibus Plan is available in the Company's management information circular dated May 7, 2025, which can be accessed under Radisson's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.radissonmining.com.

Grant of Equity Incentives

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board of Directors authorized the grant of an aggregate of 2,739,014 stock-options, to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $0.425 per share, are exercisable for a period of five-years from the date of grant and will vest as follows: one-third on the date of grant, one-third on the first anniversary of the date of grant and one-third on the second anniversary.

In addition, the Board of Directors authorized the grant of an aggregate 966,416 RSUs to officers of the Company and 541,176 DSUs to independent directors of the Company. A total of 262,004 RSUs vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant. The balance of the RSUs vest as follows: one-third on the first anniversary of the date of grant, one-third on the second anniversary and one-third on the third anniversary. The Options, RSUs and DSUs were granted in accordance with the Omnibus Plan.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25 million ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The Project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec's highest-grade gold producer during its production. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "Technical Report on the O'Brien Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada" effective March 2, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Matt Manson
President and CEO
416.618.5885
mmanson@radissonmining.com

Kristina Pillon
Manager, Investor Relations
604.908.1695
kpillon@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, the planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling, the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien project and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization; the ability of any material to be mined in a matter that is economic. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

