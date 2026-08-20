Rackla Metals Sponsors Master's Student Study on the Lentung Tungsten Skarn

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia August 20, 2026 TheNewswire - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) ("Rackla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the joint sponsorship of a master's-level study on the Lentung tungsten skarn project. Master's candidate, Sophia Huang, will commence the study this fall through Simon Fraser University (SFU) under the supervision of Dr. Xinyue Xu. Sophia is a 2026 graduate of the University of British Columbia, where she completed a bachelor's degree in geology. The study is sponsored by the Company and supported by Mitacs, a national innovation connector that drives industry-academia collaboration to strengthen Canada's productivity and global competitiveness.
Sophia's study will focus on magma fertility and melt–fluid evolution of the Lened Pluton and associated tungsten skarn mineralization. The study will combine petrographic characterization of granites, dykes, skarn minerals, and veins with the analysis of melt and fluid inclusions. Analytical methods will include microthermometry, Raman spectroscopy, Electron probe microanalysis (EPMA), and Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (LA-ICP-MS). The research will evaluate the magmatic metal budget, melt–fluid relationships, and metal partitioning at Lentung, with comparisons to the Cantung system where appropriate.
This study will characterize the ore-forming processes that controlled the tungsten skarn mineralization at Lentung and provide geological insights to support resource development and additional discoveries on the property.
Simon Ridgway, CEO of Rackla, commented: "I am pleased to support Sophia with her studies and to provide a very interesting project that we believe will present meaningful scientific challenges. This study will provide the Company with valuable insights into the Lentung mineralizing system."
Dr. Xu obtained her Doctorate in geology from Hefei University of Technology, China in 2022, and conducted postdoctoral research at the University of Alberta before joining Simon Fraser University's Department of Earth Sciences as an Assistant Professor in July 2025. She is an economic geologist specializing in the geochemistry of critical metals and ore-forming processes. Her research investigates high-temperature melts and fluids involved in porphyry, skarn, iron oxide–apatite (IOA), and carbonatite systems. She uses fluid and melt inclusion analysis to examine how metals are transported, enriched, and deposited. Dr. Xu's work has provided new insights into the formation of skarn and IOA deposits and the role of salt-rich melts in ore-forming systems. Her current research focuses on the geological processes responsible for the formation of critical mineral resources in Canada.
The Lentung tungsten skarn is located within the Tombstone Tungsten Belt of the western Northwest Territories, 130 km south of the Mactung deposit (Fireweed Metals Corp., TSX-V: FWZ) and 50 km north of the past-producing Cantung mine. Between 1977 and 1982, Union Carbide Exploration Corporation carried out an extensive exploration program on the Lentung property. That work included 26,900 metres of diamond drilling, geochemical and geophysical surveys, geological mapping, trenching, metallurgical test work, engineering studies, economic studies and environmental baseline work.
Rackla will conduct a fresh round of drilling on the Lentung project in 2026, including proposed 4,000 m of diamond drilling and 6,000 m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, which will contribute to the study. The Company will also conduct ground-based gravity and drone-based magnetic surveys to provide geophysical background.
Qualified Person
Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists, and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Rackla
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior exploration company. The Company is targeting tungsten, gold and rare earth minerals in the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold-Tungsten Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. This region is known to host world-class gold and tungsten deposits.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway,
CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829
Email: info@racklametals.com
Website: www.racklametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, the Company's sponsorship of a master's-level study on the Lentung tungsten skarn project; the Company's exploration and development plans for the Lentung Property; and general business and economic conditions. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the master's-level study on the Lentung tungsten skarn project will be completed as expected; exploration and development plans for the Lentung Property will proceed as anticipated; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the master's-level study on the Lentung tungsten skarn project will be completed as expected; that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its securities; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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