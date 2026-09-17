Rackla Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Lentung Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia September 17, 2026 - TheNewswire Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) ("Rackla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a high‑resolution magnetic and radiometric airborne survey across the 155 km² Lentung tungsten–rare earth element project in Northwest Territories. The program is being flown by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Vancouver, BC using a helicopter platform. Precision GeoSurveys specializes in low level airborne geophysical surveys in mountainous terrain.
This new survey expands upon a successful drone‑based magnetic pilot survey completed over the main Lentung mineralized zones in July. That initial work demonstrated a strong correlation between magnetic highs and known tungsten mineralization, likely reflecting pyrrhotite and other magnetic minerals associated with the skarn system (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Shaded colour contour map of the Reduced-to-the-Pole magnetic response in the Central Zone area from the drone-based pilot survey.
The pilot survey identified a number of previously unrecognized magnetic anomalies between the Emma-Western Skarn-Stephen's Ridge anomaly and the Far West anomaly. Two of the anomalies in the central part of the survey area are of significant size. The survey also confirmed that there is strong structural control to the mineralization at each of the zones as noted by the linearity of the features in the northwest-southeast direction and the north-south direction.
Figure 2. Area of coverage of the high resolution magnetic and radiometric airborne survey overlying the UAV-based magnetic survey pilot.
"Given the success of the pilot survey in identifying the mineralized zones Union Carbide discovered by drilling, I am keen to see the results of the first property‑wide airborne geophysical survey ever completed at Lentung," said Simon Ridgway, CEO of Rackla Metals. "Deploying modern multi‑sensor geophysics over both the Lentung tungsten prospects and the adjoining South Lened Rare Earths target will help our geological team unravel the complex structural and igneous architecture of our flagship property - and has the potential to lead us directly to new mineralized zones."
Drilling is ongoing at Lentung. To date, over 2,000 m of diamond drilling (20 holes) and 277 m of reverse‑circulation drilling (5 holes) have been completed, with assays pending. Rackla is planning on completing 10,000 m of drilling during the 2026 field season, however weather will be a determining factor. Results from the initial holes are expected to be received in the next couple of weeks and we aim to have a steady flow of results from then on.
Tungsten prices continue to reach record highs, driven by Chinese export controls and rising demand from aerospace, industrial, and defense sectors. Tungsten's exceptional hardness, density, and melting point make it critical for strengthening alloys, manufacturing abrasives and cutting tools, and producing corrosion‑resistant electronic components.
The Lentung project is located in the world class Tungsten belt, 120 km south of the Mactung Tungsten deposit and 55 km north of the past‑producing Cantung tungsten mine. It is 10 km from the Howards Pass access road that leads to Canadian ports. Lentung was previously explored by Union Carbide, which drilled 26,900 m between 1977 and 1982, leading to the discovery of 15 tungsten‑bearing zones along a 15 km strike length.
Rackla Metals holds a 100% interest in the Lentung project.
Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver-based junior exploration company focused on tungsten and rare earth minerals in the Tombstone Gold-Tungsten Belt of eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories, a region hosting world class tungsten deposits.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 801-5432
Email: info@racklametals.com
Website: www.racklametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, the Company's exploration and development plans for the Lentung project; and general business and economic conditions. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the Company's exploration and development plans for the Lentung project will proceed as anticipated; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its securities; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.