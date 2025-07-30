Provaris

RaaS Research Sees Major Upside for Provaris’ Hydrogen Play

Provaris Energy’s (ASX:PV1,OTC:GBBLF) innovative hydrogen storage technology presents a compelling investment opportunity leveraging the global transition to low-carbon energy, a recent analyst report from RaaS Research Group said.

Provaris’ ‘storage tank’ IP enables greater volumes of compressed gases to be transported at lower cost, underpinning a fundamental change in the economics of the hydrogen supply chain, according to the report.

“The company holds a material early-mover advantage with a number of strategic partnerships and two hydrogen supply, offtake and shipping agreements expected to become unconditional over the next 12 months,” RaaS added.

The analysis highlights several factors contributing to Povaris’ investment value proposition: hydrogen as a critical element essential to the growing alternative energy supply chain; Povaris’ use of Norwegian renewable energy ensuring compliance with EU fuel standards; and Povaris’ innovative ‘capital-lite’ financial model for early cash.

 Provaris Energy's illustration of a FSIU Illustration of a FSIU in the foreground, receiving cargo from a LCO2 carrier in the background (Source: Yinson Production AS)

Key highlights of the report:

  • Disruptive Tank Technology: Provaris owns proprietary compressed hydrogen tank IP designed for cost-efficient maritime transport — a potential game-changer in hydrogen and CO₂ logistics.
  • Major Hydrogen Projects: Two European hydrogen export projects (with Uniper and Norwegian Hydrogen) are targeting FID by mid-2026 and commercial start-up by 2029.
  • Capital-Lite Model: Revenue is expected via license and origination fees, avoiding large upfront costs; early cash flow potential through third-party ship funding and revenue sharing.
  • Valuation Upside: Analyst values PV1 at $123m ($0.16/share) mid-point – a 12x premium to current share price ($0.013), driven by hydrogen project potential and IP value.
  • Carbon Capture Expansion: Provaris is co-developing LCO₂ storage and transport solutions with Yinson, including the EU-backed STARFISH CCS project, with JV funding and global applications.

For the full analyst report, click here.

