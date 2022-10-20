GamingInvesting News

India Based Company Has Operated Games, Gaming Platforms and Interactive Content for Major Partners Including Vodafone, Glance and Others

Q India and Maxamtech to Launch Branded Gaming Portal in 2023 Promoted Across All Q India Channels

 QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) announced today that it has executed a binding term sheet to acquire a majority ownership stake in Maxamtech Digital Ventures, a six year old India based venture creating technology and games for the mobile gaming industry. Maxamtech currently operates, via its proprietary platform Gaming 360, a variety of gaming destinations for companies including Vodafone and Glance. The acquisition continues the recent push by QYOU Media and The Q India to ramp up its portfolio of direct-to-consumer products as it moves into 2023. This includes recent announcements surrounding the launch of the QPLAY app and a subsequent co-marketing agreement for QPLAY running during the current T20 World Cup Cricket competition.

The mobile gaming business in India has experienced an unprecedented rise in recent years. KPMG has reported that there are 420 million online gamers in India , making it second only to China . This trajectory is being driven by the growing younger population that finds itself with more disposable income combined with a rapid rise in the use of smartphones. Revenue in the mobile gaming business is expected to reach over $5 billion USD in 2025, largely fueled by discovery and adoption of casual and free to play games, a specialty of Maxamtech's Gaming 360 platform.

Maxamtech Digital Ventures ( https://www.maxamventures.com ), located in Pune India , was founded in 2017 by Xerxes Mullen and Sundeep Thusu, both veterans of the India gaming industry. Their respective list of clients and partners over the years have included Disney India, Sony, Viacom 18, Zee5, Ooredoo, Glance, SpiceJet and many others. Most recently, the company announced a key partnership with Vodafone ( Click here ) to increase the major telco's efforts in the mobile gaming category. Both Maxamtech founders will continue to serve lead roles in the business overseeing all technology, business development and marketing efforts.

Xerxes Mullen commented on the acquisition, "We have been looking for the right partner to take our business to the next level. Gaming continues to be one of the biggest opportunities in the India media and entertainment segment and we feel completely aligned with the QYOU Media and Q India management teams on how we can really grow our operation in a smart and profitable way. We couldn't be more excited to begin this journey together."

QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis , added, "We originally met the Maxamtech founders over a year ago. Right away we knew there could be a powerful combination of their technology and gaming know-how with our ability to reach young audiences on a mass scale that has now surpassed 125 million weekly viewers. As we push forward into 2023 to create greater opportunities to leverage our audience reach with new products for monetization and interactivity, it was a natural fit to bring this into our business more directly."

Pursuant to the Binding Term Sheet, QYOU Media has agreed to initially purchase a stake of the issued and outstanding shares in the Maxamtech business giving it majority control over the enterprise. The closing of the acquisition is subject to closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature and the company expects to have finalized the initial purchase before the end of 2022.

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India , under our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. We now have 5 emerging content destinations engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly – The Q ( mass entertainment), Q Marathi (regional content), Q Kahaniyan (animated content), Q Comedistaan (comedy focused) and our latest Q-GameX (live gaming). Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox , has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. In the United States , we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com , www.theq.tv and www.theqyou.com and www.chtrbox.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Mantisco partners with Immutable X Partners on Web3 Gaming Initiative

  • New "Hunter's Arena" will be built as Web3.0 Game on with Immutable X

- Mantisco, a Web3 game developer and publisher based in Seoul, Korea today announced a partnership with Immutable X, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid-scaling solution on Ethereum to build Web3 game, called "Hunter's Arena : Rebirth.

With Web3 gaming rapidly on the rise, Mantisco has been developing the Web3 version of Hunte r's Arena in-house. Mantisco aims to provide a game ecosystem that not only allows users to enjoy in-ga me experiences powered by true ownership of digital assets including game characters, skins, weapons, and other items, but helps users to experience the fun by revamping the combat systems, improving user experience while maintaining the fast-paced and immersive in-game play. Mantisco has focused on "delivering games that sets sustainable standard of blockchain gaming and brings players of all backgrounds together, allowing users an active involvement with high reward."

Mantisco envisions "to give their c ommunity excitement and fun factors through stylish action-packed combat, engaging in-game scenarios and various opportunities for users to progress their skills , competing against each other while enjoying true ownership of in-game assets."

David Yoon , CEO of Mantisco said, "Aligned with Immutable's expertise of accelerating the mass adoption of web3 games, we are now spurring the development of brand new games, including 'Hunters Arena: Rebirth" and other AAA-rated games built with Unreal 5. We focus on players' motivation, enjoyment, and secured transaction games . Our partnership with Immutable X will be pivotal for us to bring our gaming vision into reality."

Mantisco developed and published AAA-rated game called "Hunter's Arena: Legend" on Steam, PS4, and PS last year. "Hunter's Arena: Legend" was first Korean game released on both PS4 and PS5 and record 12 million downloads worldwide.

Immutable is advancing the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid scaling solution on Ethereum. Today ImmutableX, leveraging ZK roll-up technology from Starkware, has grown to become the leading platform to mint, trade and scale web3 games and NFT projects on Ethereum, offering builders and innovators a carbon-free, no gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity.

"Hunter's Arena: Rebirth" is scheduled for release in 2023.

Global Cryptocurrency C2X Transfers to XPLA, Official White Paper for XPLA Also Released

XPLA to support an exchange of holders' tokens through its migration website to activate XPLA distribution and trade additionally XPLA releases whitepaper

XPLA, a blockchain mainnet built by Com2uS Group and other partners, is a universal gaming and entertainment hub for all media content, and has announced the transfer of the C2X token to its mainnet. XPLA coins will be available for trade at both cryptocurrency trading platforms FTX and Gate.io from Oct. 21 . Trade through Huobi Global is expected to be made available next month. XPLA, which features Web3 philosophy, is moving forward as a major mainnet which will encompass future digital content, globally. Additionally, XPLA has officially released its whitepaper.

Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

VERSION1 ANNOUNCES MINNESOTA RØKKR HOME SERIES FOR 2022-2023 CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE SEASON

The series brings in-person CDL competition to Minnesota and the region
Sign up for the ticket presale at rokkrtickets.gg

Today Version1 a gaming and esports entertainment organization, announced the Minnesota Røkkr Home Series a first-of-its-kind regional esports event concept, taking place during the Call of Duty League (CDL) season, which begins in December.

GOLF+ Partners with the Leading Names in Sports to Fund Revolutionary VR Golf Experience

Rory McIlroy , Jordan Spieth , Tom Brady , Stephen Curry , Mike Trout and More Among the Stars Ushering Golf into the Future

GOLF+ the leading VR golf application on the market has secured investments from some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour, NFL, NBA, and MLB to propel its revolutionary platform forward and fulfill the company's vision of making golf more accessible for everyone.

Calling All Mobile Gaming Goblins, Ghosts, and Ghouls: AviaGames Hosts Halloween Bash Full of Spooky Mini Games, Pumpkin-Themed Features and Cash Giveaways

Pocket7Games to Feature Halloween-Inspired Pumpkin Skins Across Titles and All-New Bonus Features, Mini Games and Cash Giveaways for Special Limited Series

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today kicked off its Halloween Bash featuring a range of seasonal-inspired trivia, scratcher minigames and special tournament matches across the Pocket7Games platform, including pumpkin game icons. Taking place from Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 the main attractions include a "Hallo-WIN Bash" featuring a "Spooky Spin" lottery prize wheel, "Haunted Hunt," "Halloween Trivia" pop-up events, and "Scary Scratchers" mini games. Any Pocket7Games player that is a registered user for more than seven days can take part in the Halloween Bash festivities.

