Today Quixant announced a corporate rebrand, with a new logo, visual identity, and enhanced product and support platform, the Quixant Hub . Over the past year, Quixant has undergone a complete brand refresh to reflect its position as an innovative, and forward-thinking specialist technology provider to the gaming industry, constantly enhancing its product, service, and support offering. Quixant's exclusive focus on ...

Today Quixant announced a corporate rebrand, with a new logo, visual identity, and enhanced product and support platform, the Quixant Hub . Over the past year, Quixant has undergone a complete brand refresh to reflect its position as an innovative, and forward-thinking specialist technology provider to the gaming industry, constantly enhancing its product, service, and support offering.

Quixant's exclusive focus on the gaming industry means there are no additional markets and conflicting priorities to distract its product development roadmap. Constantly investing in gaming technology innovation, Quixant developed its range of next-generation IQ, IQON and QMAX Gaming Hardware Platforms which are powered by its game optimising Software Hub solutions, and diversified to offer a range of bespoke and highly customisable cabinets for the Video Lottery and Sports Betting industries. Launching the new brand identity marks another major milestone for Quixant and the segway into the next stage of the company's progression to enable customers to always deliver gaming excellence.

The Quixant Hub has been designed to deliver a brilliant customer experience for Quixant's current and new customers, expanding on the capabilities of the existing product, support, and ticketing platform. Designed to be ever more user friendly and accessible it provides a seamless onboarding experience, giving users insights into Quixant's next-generation hardware and software solutions, unrivalled technical support, and unlimited access to Quixant's technical documentation, drivers, libraries and software, and firmware updates. It has been developed with the purpose to free up customers' time so they can focus on delivering the best gaming content and getting their games to market faster.

Duncan Faithfull , EVP and CCO at Quixant commented: "The rebrand and launch of the new Quixant Hub reflect how Quixant has endlessly evolved in recent years and our continued efforts to provide customers with the best possible products, solutions, and services."

"As Quixant continues to look ahead, having a strong and iconic brand identity is critical to us, ensuring it reflects our position as an innovative and enabling technology provider and a reliable outsourcing partner. The logo captures the notion of power, performance, and connectedness, which are at the heart of the Quixant offering," he reflected.

"Quixant prides itself in developing quality products and in the support, collaboration, and guidance offered to customers. At a time when global component markets and their supply chains are in a state of crisis, Quixant is using all of its gaming engineering expertise and supply chain knowledge to ensure its customers' product requirements are met. The Quixant Hub is the next stage of delivering a brilliant customer experience," Faithfull summarised.

The rebrand and Quixant Hub are being rolled out on 28th February and users can access the platform with their existing login details here: https://support.quixant.com/

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

BullPerks and GamesPad Support The Peaceful Resolution Of The Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine BullPerks and GamesPad released the official statement to support the peaceful resolution of this conflict. Many say that the world of crypto should remain out of politics, and both companies follow this vision, as well as the desire for peace in the entire world.

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one common warrant at a combined effective offering price of $1.00. The common warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $1.00 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and the accompanying common warrants can only be purchased together in the offering, but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance. Esports Entertainment Group has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock andor additional warrants to purchase up to 2,250,000 shares of common stock.

Maxim Group LLC and Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase common stock. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Maxim Group LLC and Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Mobile Game "B: The Beginning Episodio-Zero" Released

Players can enjoy playing the Netflix Original Anime series "B: The Beginning", produced and operated by D-techno Co., Ltd., as a mobile game.

Puzzles & Survival Wins Best Gameplay Innovation at the APAC Awards 2021 One Year After Its Release

The fact that Puzzles & Survival by 37GAMES won an award for Best Gameplay Innovation at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2021 on February 18, 2022 merely rubber stamps the phenomenal success of this zombie-themed match-three game. The fact that it also recently topped 38 million downloads worldwide and still ranks as one of the top-grossing games in the U.S., Europe and Japan a whole year after its release doesn't seem particularly surprising considering how many times it has been recommended by both the App Store and Google Play.

Esports Entertainment Group's iGaming Momentum Continues

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") highlighted today the strong start to calendar year 2022 for its iGaming division. The Company's iGaming division, which holds five Tier-1 gaming licenses across Europe and the United States, has delivered seven consecutive weeks of Net Gaming Revenue in excess of $1 million to begin the quarter and 10 straight weeks in total dating back to December. In January, the iGaming division achieved their highest revenue month with more than $6 million. This month, the Company's casino brands have reported record levels of first-time depositing users since the acquisition of Lucky Dino a year ago. Additionally, cross-selling initiatives across brands have been a strong tailwind to-date in 2022.

"Despite the challenges reflected in our second quarter fiscal 2022 results announced earlier this week, our iGaming business continues to see strong momentum to start the calendar year," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Consistently eclipsing net gaming revenue of $1 million per week is a testament to the success of our work to migrate off of Bet Construct and onto our proprietary Idefix platform."

