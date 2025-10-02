Quimbaya Identifies Mineralized High-Sulfidation Porphyry System at Surface at Tahami

Quimbaya Identifies Mineralized High-Sulfidation Porphyry System at Surface at Tahami

Surface work confirms Cu-Mo-Au mineralization, classic porphyry type style-alteration, and active gold workings, reinforcing district-scale upside at Quimbaya's flagship project in Colombia.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to report the identification of a large, multi-kilometer Cu-Mo-Au porphyry-style target at surface within its 100%-owned Tahami Center Project in Antioquia, Colombia. Located approximately 2.5 kilometers northeast of the Company's active drill program at Tahami South, the target spans a 2.0 by 1.4-kilometer footprint and exhibits hallmark porphyry characteristics confirmed by surface mapping, mineralogy, and geochemical anomalies.

Importantly, multiple artisanal gold workings are active within the footprint, confirming near-surface gold mineralization and reinforcing the system's potential as a preserved porphyry system with a vertically zoned epithermal overprint.

Key Highlights

  • Large Surface Footprint: 2.0 km x 1.4 km target with preliminary mapped porphyry-style alteration and veinlets.
  • High-Sulfidation Epithermal Overprint: Presence of a preserved lithocap with advanced argillic alteration (alunite-pyrophyllite-dickite-kaolinite) confirms a high-sulfidation system at surface. These environments are globally recognized for hosting high-grade gold zones and often occur above or adjacent to copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry systems, supporting the interpretation of a vertically zoned, mineralized system.
  • Complete Porphyry Signature: Potassic (biotite-magnetite), quartz-sericitic and advanced argillic zones confirmed by Terraspec analysis.
  • Veinlet Suite: Full porphyry veinlet sequence (A, M, EB, B, D) identified across multiple stations.
  • Surface Mineralization: Copper oxides, molybdenite, chalcocite, chalcopyrite and copper sulfates (chalcanthite, brochantite) observed in outcrops.
  • Preliminary Geochemistry: Preliminary rock channels with 2.10m @ 0.12% Cu, 301 ppm Mo, 0.10 g/t Au; stream sediments return up to 304.5 ppm Cu, 66 ppm Mo, 0.29 g/t Au, and gold in pan.
  • Strategic Location: Within the same corridor as Aris Mining's Segovia operations and just 2.5 km from Quimbaya's current drill pads.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_001.jpg

Figure 1. District Location Map: Tahami South Project and Tahami Center Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_001full.jpg

"This kind of result doesn't come as a surprise, it's the outcome of years spent assembling a high-quality portfolio in a region we know well," said Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold.

"What we're seeing at surface, including artisanal mining within the footprint, is a direct reflection of the geological potential we believed was there from the beginning. The fact that it's so close to where we're actively drilling at Tahami South makes it a natural extension of our exploration work and a testament to the strength of the entire Quimbaya team."

Contextual Significance

Colombia is globally recognized for its high-grade epithermal gold veins, particularly in the Segovia belt, but porphyry systems, especially those with Cu-Mo-Au potential, remain one of the country's most underexplored geological domains. The scale, preservation, and surface expression of the mineralized system at Tahami suggest a rare geological setting with clear exploration potential. With one of the few consolidated land positions in the region, Quimbaya is well positioned to advance porphyry and high-sulfidation exploration in one of Colombia's most productive gold districts.

Technical Overview

Surface mapping and geochemical sampling have delineated a porphyry type system consistent with preserved high-level mineralization.

  • Alteration Zonation:
    • Potassic Sodic: Biotite-magnetite ± Albite
    • Phyllic overprint: Quartz-sericite
    • Advanced argillic lithocap: Alunite-pyrophyllite-dickite-kaolinite, confirmed by Terraspec (Universidad Nacional de Colombia)
  • Veinlet Types:
    • A, M, EB, B, and D veinlets mapped, consistent with well-developed porphyry systems.
  • Mineralization Observations:
    • Chalcopyrite, chalcocite, molybdenite in outcrops
    • Secondary copper sulfates (chalcanthite, brochantite) at surface
    • Visible gold observed during stream sediment panning

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_002.jpg

Figure 2. Preliminary geochemistry: the first two prospects have been identified in the property related with high mineralisation of copper/molybdenite and epithermal gold veins.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_003.jpg

Table 1. Robusta Prospect underground channel rock sampling highlights

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_003full.jpg

* Pending assay results for 54 meters of underground channel rock samples

Table 2. Stream sediments sampling highlights

Prospect Sample_id Type Au ppb Cu ppm Mo ppm
Robusta QG_000221 Stream Sediments 8.00 137.60 66.00
Robusta QG_000230 Stream Sediments 7.00 304.50 19.00
Robusta QG_000238 Stream Sediments 289.00 133.10 24.00
Bourbon QG_000236 Stream Sediments 123.00 157.80 27.00

 

* Pending multi-element assay results for 8 stream sediment samples

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_004.jpg

Figure 3. Porphyry Footprint outcrops with strong alteration zones, and porphyry type veinlets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_004full.jpg

"Identifying a textbook porphyry system with visible copper and molybdenite at surface, and active gold extraction from epithermal veins strongly validates our district-scale model at Tahami," said Ricardo Sierra, VP Exploration of Quimbaya Gold. "The alteration zoning, veinlet architecture, and early geochemical signatures are highly consistent with porphyry copper systems globally."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_005.jpg

Figure 4. Porphyry Footprint outcrops with strong Advance Argillic alteration and quartz-sericitic alteration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_006.jpg

Figure 5. Porphyry type veinlets stockwork and mineralisation. Chalcopyrite (Cpy), Chalcocite (Cc), Chalcanthite (Chal), Brochantite (Bro), Magnetite (Mt).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/268861_e6b48ffd5468a922_006full.jpg

Sample preparation and analysis

Quimbaya Gold used SGS laboratory to prepare and assay samples collected on the Tahami Project. These include SGS Medellin and SGS Peru for preparation and analysis. SGS preparation and Fire Analysis in the SGS laboratory in Medellin Colombia, and SGS multielement analysis located in Peru.

Rock samples delivered to SGS were prepared in Medellin, samples were received and labelled, dry at 100°C +- 5°C, primary crushing in a jaw crusher to 95% passing 20 mesh, secondary crushing with roll mill ant slow revolution, cleaning with compressed air and quartz, with 85% passing 10 mesh, with every 10 sampled control and granulometry, riffle split coarse crushed sample in jones splitter, to extract 250 to 500 gr; Pulverization of samples is completed in a ring mill, with >95% passing 140 sieve and cleaning with clean sand. Samples were assayed for Fire Assay for Au in Medellin using FAA313 and FAG303 method, and multielement analysis in Peru using ICP40B0 method.

Stream sediments samples delivered to SGS were prepared in Medellin, samples were received and labelled, previously air drying (inhouse) and dry at 60°C +- 5°C, 100% passing -80 mesh; pulverization of samples is completed in a ring mill, with >95% passing -140 sieve and cleaning with clean sand. Samples were assayed for Fire Assay for Au in Medellin using FAA313, FAG303 and AAS12C method, and multielement analysis in Peru using ICP40B, in line with QA/QC best practices.

The insertion rate is acceptable for CRM's, field duplicates and blanks. Quimbaya Gold procedures require 7 blanks, 3 duplicates and 3 CRM's (OREAS 501d, OREAS 506) per 104 samples submitted for the current Batch_031, Batch_032 and Batch_035. To date Quimbaya Gold an insertion percentage of 12.5%, sufficient to judge the quality of sampling and assaying. The author reviewed QAQC and expresses satisfaction that they generally demonstrate a high degree of accuracy at the assaying SGS laboratory. Standard deviations were used as control gates for submitted CRM's (3x and 2x).

Qualified Person

Quimbaya's disclosure of technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ricardo Sierra (AusIMM), the Vice President Exploration for the company, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument NI-43 101.

Regulatory Disclosure Update

Further to the Company's news release dated September 22, 2025, Quimbaya Gold Inc. wishes to clarify and amend its previous disclosure regarding investor relations and promotional activity, in accordance with CSE Policy 7.3(1). The Company has entered into agreements with three independent third parties. CEO.CA Technologies Ltd. (1600 - 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V7X 1L3, Canada; info@ceo.ca; 1-800-665-5300) was retained to provide sponsored banner placements and digital awareness campaigns on www.ceo.ca for a term of three months beginning September 18, 2025, for a total cash consideration of C$15,000. TNM Media Group (The Northern Miner, 365 Bloor Street East, 16th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4, Canada; info@northernminer.com; 416-510-6789) was engaged to deliver sponsored content, banner advertising, and investor outreach across its digital platforms at www.northernminer.com, beginning September 20, 2025, for a four-month term and total compensation of C$20,000. Lastly, Spark Newswire Inc. (Suite 800, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3H1, Canada; steve@sparknewswire.com; 647-800-1885) was contracted to amplify press releases and conduct promotional marketing through targeted financial media and digital channels, commencing September 18, 2025, for a period of four months and total compensation of US$75,000. Spark's distribution platforms include www.sparknewswire.com, its affiliate www.spartantrading.com, and major newswire distribution services such as PR Newswire (www.newswire.ca), Cision (www.cision.ca), and GlobeNewswire (www.globenewswire.com). None of these service providers hold any securities or options in Quimbaya Gold Inc., and all engagements are conducted on a fully independent basis.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific gold mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Contact Information

Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO apboivin@quimbayagold.com

Sebastian Wahl, VP Corporate Development swahl@quimbayagold.com

Quimbaya Gold Inc.
Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold
Follow on YouTube @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements herein include statements and information regarding the Offering's intended use of proceeds, any exercise of Warrants, the future plans for the Company, including any expectations of growth or market momentum, future expectations for the gold sector generally, the Colombian gold sector more particularly, or how global or local market trends may affect the Company, intended exploration on any of the Company's properties and any results thereof, the strength of the Company's mineral property portfolio, the potential discovery and potential size of the discovery of minerals on any property of the Company's, including Tahami South, the aims and goals of the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, that the Company's exploration and other activities will proceed as expected. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: future planned development and other activities on the Company's mineral properties; an inability to finance the Company; obtaining required permitting on the Company's mineral properties in a timely manner; any adverse changes to the planned operations of the Company's mineral properties; failure by the Company for any reason to undertake expected exploration programs; achieving and maintaining favourable relationships with local communities; mineral exploration results that are poorer or better than expected; prices for gold remaining as expected; currency exchange rates remaining as expected; availability of funds for the Company's projects; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; the Offering proceeds being received as anticipated; all requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals for the Offering are obtained in a timely fashion; investor participation in the Offering; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268861

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya GoldQIM:CCCSE:QIMPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking high-grade gold potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s premier mining district

Quimbaya Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig at Tahami South; Announces Marketing Agreements

Quimbaya Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig at Tahami South; Announces Marketing Agreements

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of a second drill rig to the Tahami South area of its 100%-owned Tahami Project in Antioquia, Colombia.

The additional drill rig has been deployed to accelerate the ongoing 4,000 meters drill program following positive initial observations in the first holes at Tahami South.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Starts Drilling at Tahami South, Testing Undrilled Gold System Beside Aris' Segovia Mine

Quimbaya Gold Starts Drilling at Tahami South, Testing Undrilled Gold System Beside Aris' Segovia Mine

The 4,000m drilling campaign aims to unlock district-scale potential by testing a possible extension of Aris' producing vein system in Colombia's premier high-grade gold corridor

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its inaugural diamond drill campaign at the 100%-owned Tahami South Project in Antioquia, Colombia. The fully permitted 4,000-meter program marks Quimbaya's transition from surface exploration to drill-testing in one of the country's most prolific gold-producing districts.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Announces Termination of LOI with Denarius Metals

Quimbaya Gold Announces Termination of LOI with Denarius Metals

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN 
THE UNITED STATES

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces that Denarius Metals Corp. has elected to terminate the binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") previously announced on May 7, 2025. The LOI contemplated the formation of a 50:50 joint venture to advance the formalization of artisanal mining at Quimbaya's Tahami Project in the Segovia District of Colombia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Closes $4 Million Financing and Expands Executive Team

Quimbaya Gold Closes $4 Million Financing and Expands Executive Team

Cornerstone investor brings proven regional track record; company now fully funded into 2026 for multi-project advancement in Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its upsized non-brokered private placement of 11,525,299 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $4,033,854 (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Doubles Private Placement to $4 Million on Back of Strategic $2M Commitment

Quimbaya Gold Doubles Private Placement to $4 Million on Back of Strategic $2M Commitment

Upsize driven by cornerstone investment from a strategic investor group with a strong conviction in Company's Colombian exploration focus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) announced today that Shaun Heinrichs, President & CEO of 1911 Gold, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 7, 2025.

DATE : October 7 th , 2025
TIME: 11:30am-12:00pmET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 8th-10th, and 14th Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strengthening and expansion of its management team through the appointment of Emmett D'Urso as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. D'Usro will work directly with the Company's COO, Simon Henderson, further enhancing Rua Gold's technical capabilities.

With more than 13 years of mineral exploration experience, Mr. D'Urso brings extensive expertise in orogenic gold exploration, particularly within the Victorian Goldfields, where he has focused on high-grade, narrow vein, Fosterville-style deposits. This experience is especially relevant as Rua Gold's Reefton project shares similar geological characteristics. Most recently, he contributed to exploration programs at Global Ore Discovery, where he played a key role in drill program planning and budgeting for antimony projects in New South Wales.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,800,000 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $3.60 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,880,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit issued pursuant to the Offering will consist of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $5.50 for 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision, such that if at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the closing, the Company's Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") at a closing price of $7.50 or greater per Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrant will expire on the thirtieth (30th) day after the date of such notice (the " Acceleration Provision ")

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial observations of mineralization from the first diamond drill hole of the Phase II, 2025 drill program at the Alotta gold-copper porphyry property. ALT-25-012 intersected polymetallic veins, with one containing numerous grains of coarse visible gold. Drilling is currently underway at the Alimony Target, and the Company expects to complete an additional 3-4 holes during this program.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that a senior Locksley team has completed a visit to Rice University in Houston, Texas, to formally evaluate the Company's research collaboration with Rice.

Highlights

- Given increased industry interest in DeepSolv(TM), the Company has requested the expansion & acceleration of the Rice technology program

- The expansion would include the following components:

o Testing of multiple antimony feedstocks at different processing stages, direct ore, post DMS and high-grade concentrates

o Testing of antimony feedstock from multiple sources including the Mojave Project, EV Resources and additional other 3rd party samples

- Meetings held with Professor Pulickel Ajayan, Rice Executive Vice President for Research, and Technology Transfer Office

- Dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan research team to discuss technical programs

- Locksley in discussions with an additional mining group regarding the opportunity of evaluation the DeepSolv(TM) technology

- Locksley is focused upon providing Antimony processing independence to the USA and the opportunity presented by the $1.5bn+ domestic market

During the visit, the Locksley team met with Professor Pulickel Ajayan and members of his laboratory, senior Rice administrators including the Executive Vice President for Research and the Office of Technology Transfer and representatives from Rice Public Affairs. These discussions were followed by a dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan group, providing the foundation for the joint technical program under the collaboration.

The work program, formally launched through this visit, will focus on two parallel thrusts:

1. The development of DeepSolv(TM) product, for the extraction and refining of antimony feedstocks

2. The evaluation of antimony-based materials for advanced energy storage applications

As previously announced, Locksley has secured an agreement with EV Resources for the supply of external antimony ore, which will be incorporated alongside feedstock from the Mojave Project to support the development of DeepSolv(TM). In addition, DeepSolv(TM) continues to gain industry momentum, with discussions now underway with an additional potential user for the treatment of antimony ore. Given the growing industry interest in DeepSolv(TM) the Company is actively evaluating options to expand and accelerate the Rice technology program.

Locksley views the Rice partnership as a cornerstone of its U.S. strategy, providing access to world class expertise and positioning the Company to advance both upstream and downstream opportunities in antimony and rare earths.

Locksley's Chairman Patrick Burke, commented:

"This visit marks an important milestone in Locksley's mine-to-market strategy to onshore the supply of antimony and rare earths into the United States. By formally commencing our collaboration with Rice University and incorporating additional ore supply secured through our agreement with EV Resources, we have laid the foundation for a practical and accelerated testwork program. These initiatives position Locksley at the centre of developing a secure domestic supply chain, aligned with U.S. government priorities. We look forward to working closely with Professor Ajayan and his team as we move rapidly toward delivering tangible results."

*To view images and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U3C84R75



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Stellar AfricaGold Inc Intersects Multiple Wide High-Grade Gold Zones including 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au in First Drill Hole at Tichka Est; Drill Program Continues.

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Related News

gold investing

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Critical Metals Investing

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands

Gold Investing

Stellar AfricaGold Inc Intersects Multiple Wide High-Grade Gold Zones including 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au in First Drill Hole at Tichka Est; Drill Program Continues.

Gold Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

uranium investing

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed