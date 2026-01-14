Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Silver and Gold at Tahami South Segovia District

Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Silver and Gold at Tahami South Segovia District

Assays return up to 9.8 g/t gold equivalent with high-grade silver (462.6-463.6m, 1.0m interval) of 17 oz/t in newly identified polymetallic vein systems

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") reports assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the Tahami South target, located within the Company's 100%-owned Tahami Project in the Segovia-Remedios gold district of Antioquia, Colombia.

Assays have confirmed high-grade silver and gold mineralization across two distinct vein systems. Vein S returned 1.0-meter grading 9.8 g/t gold equivalent, comprising 0.77 g/t gold and 528 g/t silver (17 oz/t) - a high-grade silver intercept. Vein S returned 0.9 meter grading 9.0 g/t gold equivalent, including 2.57 g/t gold and 378.1 g/t silver (12.16 oz/t), Visual mineralization has been traced 1.6 kilometers along strike.

Assay Highlights

  • Vein S: 1.0m @ 9.8 g/t AuEq from 462.6m (0.77 g/t Au + 528 g/t Ag) – silver-dominant system with high-grade mineralization
  • Vein S: 0.9m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq from 362.9m (2.57 g/t Au + 378.1 g/t Ag) – gold-silver system without polymetallic credits
  • Vein V: 0.9m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq from 157.1m (1.03 g/t Au + 113.2 g/t Ag) – second intercept confirms 0.8km along strike confirms continuity at depth
  • Two structurally distinct vein orientations identified with different metal signatures
  • Polymetallic mineralization (Au-Ag-Pb-Zn) consistent with Segovia district geology

The Phase 1 drilling program comprised 5,320 meters in 12 diamond drill holes from seven platforms, representing the Company's inaugural drill campaign at Tahami South. Assays have been received for eight holes totaling 4,033 meters, with results for four holes (1,287 meters) pending. Mineralized vein intercepts were returned from five of seven platforms tested, demonstrating the widespread distribution of the target structures across a 2.2 kilometer north-south extent.

"Tahami South has delivered on its promise," said Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold. "Two distinct vein systems, high-grade silver and gold at up to 17 oz/t Ag and 2.57 g/t Au, and structural continuity over 1.6 and 2.2 kilometers – all in our inaugural drill campaign. We now have the geological confidence to advance systematically while our attention turns to the district's larger targets."

The Company's December 2025 news release reported that eight of nine drill holes intersected mineralized vein structures based on visual core logging. Assay results now reveal the grade distribution within these structures: four holes returned significant silver and gold intercepts from two distinct vein systems, while the remaining holes intersected the lower-grade margins of the vein corridor. This pattern – high-grade shoots within a broader mineralized envelope – is characteristic of Segovia district vein systems and confirms the structural continuity of the target.

Drill Results

Table 1: Significant Intercepts  Tahami South

Hole ID Vein Interval (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t)
TSDH_007 S 462.6-463.6 1.0 0.77 528 9.8
TSDH_003 S 362.9-363.8 0.9 2.57 378.1 9.0
TSDH_004 V 157.1-158.0 0.9 1.03 113.2 3.0
TSDH_008 V 224.65-225.7 1.05 0.87 <1 0.9

 

AuEq calculated using Au US$4,400/oz, Ag US$75/oz (January 9, 2026)

Vein System Characteristics

Vein S strikes north/northeast-south/southwest (NNE/SSW) and hosts silver-dominant mineralization. The 528 g/t silver intercept in TSDH_007 represents the highest-grade silver intersection reported to date from the Tahami Project. Mineralization comprises quartz-carbonate veining with galena and associated sulphides.

Vein V strikes northeast-southwest and carries a gold-silver-lead-zinc assemblage. Intercepts in TSDH_008 and TSDH_004, located 0.8 kilometers apart along strike, confirm structural continuity at depth. The polymetallic signature – including anomalous zinc (up to 0.20%) – is consistent with intermediate-sulfidation epithermal vein systems of the Segovia district.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/280240_2a34953404156b80_001.jpg

Figure 1: Tahami South drill hole locations and interpreted vein systems. Vein V traced 0.8 km along strike

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/280240_2a34953404156b80_001full.jpg

"The silver is not incidental – it's telling us something about the system," said Ricardo Sierra, B.Sc., MAusIMM, Vice President Exploration. "The strong correlation between gold and silver in these intercepts is characteristic of Segovia district veins, where silver serves as a pathfinder element for gold mineralization. In these systems, silver and base metals form a halo around gold concentration zones. The grades we are seeing confirm we have intersected the right structures."

Qualified Person

Ricardo Sierra, AusIMM, is a non-independent Officer "VP Exploration" and the Qualified Person for this news release. The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sierra, who has sufficient experience with South American exploration projects relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. He consents to the inclusion of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear.

Technical Notes

Gold equivalent (AuEq) is calculated using the formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t +

Quimbaya GoldQIM:CCCSE:QIMPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold

Unlocking high-grade gold potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s premier mining district

Unlocking high-grade gold potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s premier mining district Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Confirms Discovery of Two Mineralized Vein Structures at Tahami South, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Confirms Discovery of Two Mineralized Vein Structures at Tahami South, Colombia

Mineralization intersected in 8 of 9 holes at Tahami South, directly adjacent to Aris Mining's producing operations in the Segovia gold districtQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of two new... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Closes C$14.4 Million Bought Deal Financing

Quimbaya Gold Closes C$14.4 Million Bought Deal Financing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement, with Stifel Canada (the "Underwriter") as sole underwriter and bookrunner, pursuant to which the... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./ Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") (CSE:QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - QIM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - QIM

Trading resumes in: Company: Quimbaya Gold Inc. CSE Symbol: QIM All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:15 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./ Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Advances Kossou Toward Resource Definition While Expanding Gold Mineralisation Beyond Known Structures

Kobo Resources Advances Kossou Toward Resource Definition While Expanding Gold Mineralisation Beyond Known Structures

Drilling confirms continued gold mineralisation within established Jagger and Road Cut Zone structures, including at depth with intersections of 8.0 m at 3.02 g/t Au at the Jagger Zone (KDD0129) and along the Contact Zone Fault with 6.0 m at 2.59 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone (KDD0135) New... Keep Reading...
Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies

Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in MenziesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, January 13, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on progress at the high-grade El Potrero gold-silver project in Durango,... Keep Reading...
Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Including Intersecting: 3.05 Metres at 1,331.00 g/t Ag, 0.16 g/t Au,14.17% Mn, 2.19% Pb, and 4.45% Zn VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(Frankfurt:T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce assay... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces continued positive diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target. The 4.5 kilometre Poeketi mineralized shear trend, which hosts the Poeketi and Randy's Pit targets, is... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the launch of drilling activities at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic, silver rich Cobalt Camp of Ontario, approximately 500km north of Toronto (Figure 1). The... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Kobo Resources Advances Kossou Toward Resource Definition While Expanding Gold Mineralisation Beyond Known Structures

Nextech3D.ai's KraftyLab Accelerates Global Scale with Launch of In-Person Experiences and AI-Driven Platform Automation

CHARBONE Secures its First Order for Clean UHP Hydrogen from a US Customer in NY State

CHARBONE obtient une premiere commande d'hydrogene propre UHP d'un client americain dans l'Etat de NY

Related News

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE Secures its First Order for Clean UHP Hydrogen from a US Customer in NY State

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE obtient une premiere commande d'hydrogene propre UHP d'un client americain dans l'Etat de NY

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project

Tech Investing

CoTec to Host Investor Update

tungsten investing

High Grade Assays up to 1.3% WO​3 from Linka Tungsten Project, USA

Base Metals Investing

Sankamap Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements and Extension of MCTO

Silver Investing

Andy Schectman: Silver Price Breaking Out, Room to Run by Every Metric