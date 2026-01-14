Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Silver and Gold at Tahami South Segovia District

Assays return up to 9.8 g/t gold equivalent with high-grade silver (462.6-463.6m, 1.0m interval) of 17 oz/t in newly identified polymetallic vein systems
Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") reports assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the Tahami South target, located within the Company's 100%-owned Tahami Project in the Segovia-Remedios gold district of Antioquia, Colombia.
Assays have confirmed high-grade silver and gold mineralization across two distinct vein systems. Vein S returned 1.0-meter grading 9.8 g/t gold equivalent, comprising 0.77 g/t gold and 528 g/t silver (17 oz/t) - a high-grade silver intercept. Vein S returned 0.9 meter grading 9.0 g/t gold equivalent, including 2.57 g/t gold and 378.1 g/t silver (12.16 oz/t), Visual mineralization has been traced 1.6 kilometers along strike.
Assay Highlights
- Vein S: 1.0m @ 9.8 g/t AuEq from 462.6m (0.77 g/t Au + 528 g/t Ag) – silver-dominant system with high-grade mineralization
- Vein S: 0.9m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq from 362.9m (2.57 g/t Au + 378.1 g/t Ag) – gold-silver system without polymetallic credits
- Vein V: 0.9m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq from 157.1m (1.03 g/t Au + 113.2 g/t Ag) – second intercept confirms 0.8km along strike confirms continuity at depth
- Two structurally distinct vein orientations identified with different metal signatures
- Polymetallic mineralization (Au-Ag-Pb-Zn) consistent with Segovia district geology
The Phase 1 drilling program comprised 5,320 meters in 12 diamond drill holes from seven platforms, representing the Company's inaugural drill campaign at Tahami South. Assays have been received for eight holes totaling 4,033 meters, with results for four holes (1,287 meters) pending. Mineralized vein intercepts were returned from five of seven platforms tested, demonstrating the widespread distribution of the target structures across a 2.2 kilometer north-south extent.
"Tahami South has delivered on its promise," said Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold. "Two distinct vein systems, high-grade silver and gold at up to 17 oz/t Ag and 2.57 g/t Au, and structural continuity over 1.6 and 2.2 kilometers – all in our inaugural drill campaign. We now have the geological confidence to advance systematically while our attention turns to the district's larger targets."
The Company's December 2025 news release reported that eight of nine drill holes intersected mineralized vein structures based on visual core logging. Assay results now reveal the grade distribution within these structures: four holes returned significant silver and gold intercepts from two distinct vein systems, while the remaining holes intersected the lower-grade margins of the vein corridor. This pattern – high-grade shoots within a broader mineralized envelope – is characteristic of Segovia district vein systems and confirms the structural continuity of the target.
Drill Results
Table 1: Significant Intercepts – Tahami South
|Hole ID
|Vein
|Interval (m)
|Width (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|AuEq (g/t)
|TSDH_007
|S
|462.6-463.6
|1.0
|0.77
|528
|9.8
|TSDH_003
|S
|362.9-363.8
|0.9
|2.57
|378.1
|9.0
|TSDH_004
|V
|157.1-158.0
|0.9
|1.03
|113.2
|3.0
|TSDH_008
|V
|224.65-225.7
|1.05
|0.87
|<1
|0.9
AuEq calculated using Au US$4,400/oz, Ag US$75/oz (January 9, 2026)
Vein System Characteristics
Vein S strikes north/northeast-south/southwest (NNE/SSW) and hosts silver-dominant mineralization. The 528 g/t silver intercept in TSDH_007 represents the highest-grade silver intersection reported to date from the Tahami Project. Mineralization comprises quartz-carbonate veining with galena and associated sulphides.
Vein V strikes northeast-southwest and carries a gold-silver-lead-zinc assemblage. Intercepts in TSDH_008 and TSDH_004, located 0.8 kilometers apart along strike, confirm structural continuity at depth. The polymetallic signature – including anomalous zinc (up to 0.20%) – is consistent with intermediate-sulfidation epithermal vein systems of the Segovia district.
Figure 1: Tahami South drill hole locations and interpreted vein systems. Vein V traced 0.8 km along strike
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/280240_2a34953404156b80_001full.jpg
"The silver is not incidental – it's telling us something about the system," said Ricardo Sierra, B.Sc., MAusIMM, Vice President Exploration. "The strong correlation between gold and silver in these intercepts is characteristic of Segovia district veins, where silver serves as a pathfinder element for gold mineralization. In these systems, silver and base metals form a halo around gold concentration zones. The grades we are seeing confirm we have intersected the right structures."
Qualified Person
Ricardo Sierra, AusIMM, is a non-independent Officer "VP Exploration" and the Qualified Person for this news release. The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sierra, who has sufficient experience with South American exploration projects relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. He consents to the inclusion of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear.
Technical Notes
Gold equivalent (AuEq) is calculated using the formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t +