QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 11 Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

Milestone in Psychedelic Wellness: Silo Wellness and NUGL's Share Exchange Paves Way for Expansion and Collaboration

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Approved for Trading Under New Trading Symbol of AETHF on U.S. OTC Exchange

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd Form Joint Venture Partnership with WatchDog Equipment LLC

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Aether Global Innovations

AETH:CC

Forza Petroleum Limited

FORZ:CC

Rugby Resources

RUG:CC

Volt Lithium

VLT:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

The completion of the Offering will be subject to Canadian Securities ‎Exchange acceptance. The Common Shares have a hold period of four ‎months and one day from the date of issue. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the ‎Company for exploration and working capital.

Certain insiders of the Company, Jean-Luc Peyrot (Director), Alexandre P. Boivin (President, Chief Executive Officer and Director), and Alexandre Lambert de Beaulieu (Corporate Secretary and Director), participated in the Offering. Such participation is considered a related ‎party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority ‎Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The related party transaction will be exempt ‎from minority approval and valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Section ‎‎5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued under ‎the Offering nor the consideration to be paid by insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market ‎capitalization. ‎

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any U.S. state securities laws, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any U.S. person absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings ascribed to them in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on 3 projects in the regions of Segovia (the Tahami project), Puerto Berrio (the Berrio Project), and Abejorral (the Maitamac Project), all located in the Antioquia Province, Colombia .

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, for ‎the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the ‎future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. ‎Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", ‎‎"may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward looking information contained or referred to in this news ‎release includes, among others, statements relating to completion of the Offering, regulatory approval for the ‎Offering, insider participation in the Offering, use of proceeds of the Offering and other similar statements. ‎Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to ‎develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to material ‎assumptions with respect to the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although ‎the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, ‎undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no ‎assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual ‎results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in ‎such forward-looking information include, among others, the impact of, uncertainties and risks associated with ‎the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, economic conditions, the risks that required regulatory approvals are not ‎obtained, and that the Offering may not be completed due to closing conditions not being satisfied. There is no ‎certainty that the Offering will be completed. ‎

For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by the Company, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . ‎The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or ‎beliefs of the Company based on information currently available. Any forward-looking information speaks only ‎as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company ‎disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new ‎information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news ‎release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.‎

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/09/c3987.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya GoldQIM:CCCSE:QIMPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering "). Depending on market conditions and the receipt of regulatory approvals, the Company reserves the right to ‎‎increase the maximum aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering to an amount greater than $1,000 ,000‎.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Adds 2 Additional Claims of 3,310 Ha in Segovia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Adds 2 Additional Claims of 3,310 Ha in Segovia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce securing of additional claims for two gold and silver mining properties covering 3,310 hectares, adding to the Company's existing assets. The two claimed areas are as follows: license 507906 (223 Ha) and licence 507893 (3,087 Ha), which are located in the municipality of Segovia, northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia . A map visualization of the claims can be found attached hereto as Schedule "A".

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into an Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba ?Investing News Network

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into an Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba ?Investing News Network

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News ‎Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver ‎Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors ‎since 2007 at www.investingnews.com . For the 12 month term of the ‎agreement starting June 8 th 2023, INN will provide advertising on its website to ‎increase awareness of Quimbaya. There is no other relationship between ‎Quimbaya and INN. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making ‎services. The cost of the campaign is CA$72,000. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Drills Visible Gold in 2023 Drilling Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Drills Visible Gold in 2023 Drilling Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that the first drill holes of the 2023 drilling program at the Lynx Gold Zone successfully intercepted the favourable rhyolitesediment contact at depth with a series of quartz veins with associated sulphide mineralization that typically carries gold. Several specks of visible gold ("VG") were also observed in quartz veins. Pictures of the core are shown below.

DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp receives Conditional Acceptance for the Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property

Fabled Silver Gold Corp receives Conditional Acceptance for the Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO; OTC PINK:FBSGF, and FSE:7NQ) wishes to provide an update on its previously announced agreement with Kootenay Silver Inc. ("Kootenay") to acquire the Mecatona Property (the "Mecatona Property") located in Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Proposed Transaction") as announced and further described in the Company's press release dated February 21, 2023

The Company has now received the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to the Proposed Transaction. The Company is working towards completing final documentation including entering into a definitive agreement with Kootenay.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") an emerging gold exploration company, has accepted the resignation of Robert Coltura from the board of directors

About iMetal Resources Inc.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage for Puma Exploration

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage for Puma Exploration

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage for Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) ("PUMA", or "Company"). The new report is titled, "MAJOR GOLD DISCOVERY IN NEW BRUNSWICK, ATLANTIC CANADA."

Report excerpt: "A well-known investor in the junior mining sector identified the potential for discoveries to grow in size as a major factor of interest in value generation. The investor was highlighting the ongoing discoveries in Newfoundland that occurred along a structure showing over 100 kilometers of strike potential. This NL work is being directed along essentially the same major Structural Break, the Iapetus Suture, as described above. This new gold play in New Brunswick where Puma is the most active now shows high-grade gold discoveries over 50 kilometers of strike length. However, there are at least three fault trends, sub-parallel along this length, that are shown to contain gold prospects, high grades and room for extension. This new potential camp is at an early stage with lots of room to grow and ounces to be found. We believe this area is just a season or two behind the Newfoundland gold play, but could soon show it deserves the same level of interest and exploration work. There is still over 20 kilometers of structure along the three fault zones where no recent work is reported in the public markets, between Puma/Gold Terra and the Canadian Metals claim blocks, see figure 7. This ground is held by prospector's and could provide entry points for additional explorers should the ongoing results attract additional players and capital. The question if this is a new gold camp will be determined as the exploration continues."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Provides Update on Palos Verdes Assays

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the trenching program at Los Pavitos has been completed. A total of 347 samples from trenches have been submitted to the lab for assay, with results received for 303 samples to date. The trenching was generally focussed on areas with little outcrop along strike from areas with quartz veining and high-grade surface assays. In general, the best trench results are located in the Santa Cruz and Las Auras areas, as expected based on surface sampling results. The 5,289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HYCROFT TAKES ACTION TO PROTECT SHAREHOLDERS AGAINST POTENTIALLY ILLEGAL TRADING ACTIVITIES

HYCROFT TAKES ACTION TO PROTECT SHAREHOLDERS AGAINST POTENTIALLY ILLEGAL TRADING ACTIVITIES

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or "the Company"), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada announces that it has been working with Shareholder Intelligent Services, LLC ("ShareIntel") for several months to review the trading of the Company's common stock in order to track, identify, and monitor for potentially illegal short selling activities and deploy solutions to help combat any such activities.

(PRNewsfoto/Hycroft Mining Holding Corporat)

To date, ShareIntel's analysis has identified reporting imbalances in Hycroft's shares which may be the by-product of non-compliant or abusive short selling activity.

Diane Garrett , President and CEO commented, "Based on the findings of ShareIntel's analysis to date, we are deeply concerned that Hycroft may have been the target of a market manipulation scheme involving illegal short selling. Hycroft's Board and management are committed to protecting our investors and maximizing shareholder value, and we will take all actions necessary to ensure Hycroft is not the target of market manipulation. We will continue to work with ShareIntel to combat potentially manipulative and egregious illegal short selling and trading activities to help ensure fair market conditions."

"ShareIntel tracks and monitors critical broker-dealer and shareholder movements", said David Wenger , President and Chief Executive Officer of ShareIntel. "We look forward to continuing efforts to help Hycroft identify parties to potentially abusive and illegal naked short selling, implement action plans to mitigate such activity and help maximize shareholder ownership transparency."

About Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC

Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC or "ShareIntel", is a compliance-driven Software-as-a-Service ("SAAS") provider, retained by public companies to track shareholder ownership, monitor critical broker-dealer and shareholder movement. This process is managed through a proprietary patented web-based application known as the "Data Repository Information Link" system, DRIL-Down™. The ShareIntel solution empowers public companies with unique analytical tools and provides actionable analytic metrics to help identify abusive short selling, coordinate, and monitor for regulatory compliance and provide solutions to the client. For more information: www.shareintel.com

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold, and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada .

Diane R. Garrett ,
President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans and goals, competitive strengths and expansion and growth of our business. The words "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe" "target", "budget", "may", "can", "will", "would", "could", "should", "seeks", or "scheduled to" and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future and are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) risks related to changes in our operations at the Hycroft Mine, including risks associated with the cessation of mining operations at the Hycroft Mine; uncertainties concerning estimates of mineral resources; risks related to a lack of a completed feasibility study; and risks related to our ability to re-establish commercially feasible mining operations; (ii) industry related risks including fluctuations in the price of gold and silver; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our exploration and development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors and consultants; availability and cost of equipment, supplies, energy, or reagents. The exploration target does not represent, and should not be construed to be, an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve, as ranges of potential tonnage and grade (or quality) of the exploration target are conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration of the relevant property or properties to estimate a mineral resource; and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource. These risks may include the following and the occurrence of one or more of the events or circumstances alone or in combination with other events or circumstances may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, cash flows, financial condition, and results of operations. Please see our "Risk Factors" set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC for more information about these and other risks. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, those results, performance or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance or achievements in subsequent periods. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycroft-takes-action-to-protect-shareholders-against-potentially-illegal-trading-activities-301876361.html

SOURCE Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

Gold Investing

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

Gold Investing

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 11.7 Meters Grading 2.9% Copper; 0.28 g/t Gold and 7.9 g/t Silver, and 8.7 Meters Grading 2.5% Copper; 0.3% Zinc; 0.36 g/t Gold and 14.0 g/t Silver Within a 68.5 Meter Mineralized Zone that Grades 1.0% Copper, Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Open Letter to Shareholders

×