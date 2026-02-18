Quimbaya Gold Advances Multi-Target Exploration at Tahami Project, Segovia

~$12M in Treasury; Three Active Project Areas; Red Cloud Engaged
Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") provides an update on its 2026 exploration program at the Tahami Project (24,724 ha) in Colombia's Segovia Gold District, adjacent to Aris Mining's Segovia Operations. The Company is advancing work across three project areas with multiple catalysts expected in the coming months, and has engaged Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("Red Cloud") for market awareness.
2026 Exploration Outlook
The Company is executing across three targets:
Tahami South: Ground IP & magnetic geophysics survey underway; 3D modelling and updated geological interpretation in progress; new high-priority drill targets being defined.
Tahami Center: Assays pending from recent sampling; drone magnetic and IP surveys advancing; drill-ready targets being identified.
Tahami Southeast: Exploration campaign inaugurated; systematic surface mapping and data consolidation underway.
Near-term catalysts include geophysics and geochemistry results from multiple targets, updated geological models, and mobilization for approximately 15,000 meters of planned drilling.
Key Highlights
~$12M treasury; fully funded for 2026, no near-term financing required
Active exploration across three targets: Tahami South, Tahami Center, Tahami Southeast
Phase 1 drilling complete at Tahami South; all 12 holes assayed
Multiple near-term catalysts: geophysics and geochemistry results, new drill targets, ~15,000m drilling planned
Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO, stated: "The setup is complete: district-scale ground position, experienced boots on the ground, and strong treasury. Our next exploration steps will tell us what we have - we're ready to systematically test this system."
Phase 1 Drilling Program Complete at Tahami South
The Company has received assay results for the final four holes (TSDH_009 through TSDH_012) of its Phase 1 drilling program at Tahami South. These results confirm the presence and continuity of target vein structures at depth and along strike, completing the Company's structural dataset for the Tahami South target area. The Phase 1 structural framework, integrated with surface geochemistry and geophysical data, will guide target prioritization for future drill campaigns across the district.
Red Cloud Financial Services Engagement
The Company has engaged Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. to provide market awareness services for a monthly fee of $10,000 (plus applicable taxes) for a twelve-month initial term commencing January 12, 2026. Red Cloud and the Company are arm's length parties. Red Cloud's address is 1400, 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1. Neither Red Cloud nor any of its directors or officers currently hold any securities of the Company.
Qualified Person
Ricardo Sierra, AusIMM, is a non-independent Officer "VP Exploration" and the Qualified Person for this news release. The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sierra, who has sufficient experience with South American exploration projects relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. He consents to the inclusion of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear.
Cautionary Note Regarding Adjacent Property
This news release contains information regarding Aris Mining Corporation's Segovia Operations, which is adjacent to the Company's Tahami Project. Information regarding Aris Mining's Segovia Operations has been sourced from publicly available disclosure and has not been independently verified by the Company. Mineralization on Aris Mining's property is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's property.
About Quimbaya
Quimbaya Gold is a Colombia-focused exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of more than 66,000 hectares across highly prospective mineral belts in Antioquia, Colombia. Its flagship Tahami Project, located in Segovia, is immediately adjacent to Colombia's most prolific high-grade gold mining camp, while the Berrio and Maitamac projects are strategically positioned in Puerto Berrío and Abejorral, respectively. Early-stage exploration has identified extensive mineralized vein systems and confirmed the presence of a large, multi-commodity porphyry system hosting gold, copper and molybdenum, highlighting the district-scale discovery potential of Quimbaya's land package. The Company is led by a proven technical and management team committed to disciplined exploration and responsible mining practices.
