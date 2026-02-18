Quimbaya Gold Advances Multi-Target Exploration at Tahami Project, Segovia

Quimbaya Gold Advances Multi-Target Exploration at Tahami Project, Segovia

~$12M in Treasury; Three Active Project Areas; Red Cloud Engaged

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") provides an update on its 2026 exploration program at the Tahami Project (24,724 ha) in Colombia's Segovia Gold District, adjacent to Aris Mining's Segovia Operations. The Company is advancing work across three project areas with multiple catalysts expected in the coming months, and has engaged Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("Red Cloud") for market awareness.

2026 Exploration Outlook

The Company is executing across three targets:

  • Tahami South: Ground IP & magnetic geophysics survey underway; 3D modelling and updated geological interpretation in progress; new high-priority drill targets being defined.

  • Tahami Center: Assays pending from recent sampling; drone magnetic and IP surveys advancing; drill-ready targets being identified.

  • Tahami Southeast: Exploration campaign inaugurated; systematic surface mapping and data consolidation underway.

Near-term catalysts include geophysics and geochemistry results from multiple targets, updated geological models, and mobilization for approximately 15,000 meters of planned drilling.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/284238_450c9ffa248d3ac7_001.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/284238_450c9ffa248d3ac7_001full.jpg

Key Highlights

  • ~$12M treasury; fully funded for 2026, no near-term financing required

  • Active exploration across three targets: Tahami South, Tahami Center, Tahami Southeast

  • Phase 1 drilling complete at Tahami South; all 12 holes assayed

  • Multiple near-term catalysts: geophysics and geochemistry results, new drill targets, ~15,000m drilling planned

Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO, stated: "The setup is complete: district-scale ground position, experienced boots on the ground, and strong treasury. Our next exploration steps will tell us what we have - we're ready to systematically test this system."

Phase 1 Drilling Program Complete at Tahami South

The Company has received assay results for the final four holes (TSDH_009 through TSDH_012) of its Phase 1 drilling program at Tahami South. These results confirm the presence and continuity of target vein structures at depth and along strike, completing the Company's structural dataset for the Tahami South target area. The Phase 1 structural framework, integrated with surface geochemistry and geophysical data, will guide target prioritization for future drill campaigns across the district.

Red Cloud Financial Services Engagement

The Company has engaged Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. to provide market awareness services for a monthly fee of $10,000 (plus applicable taxes) for a twelve-month initial term commencing January 12, 2026. Red Cloud and the Company are arm's length parties. Red Cloud's address is 1400, 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1. Neither Red Cloud nor any of its directors or officers currently hold any securities of the Company.

Qualified Person

Ricardo Sierra, AusIMM, is a non-independent Officer "VP Exploration" and the Qualified Person for this news release. The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sierra, who has sufficient experience with South American exploration projects relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. He consents to the inclusion of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear.

Cautionary Note Regarding Adjacent Property

This news release contains information regarding Aris Mining Corporation's Segovia Operations, which is adjacent to the Company's Tahami Project. Information regarding Aris Mining's Segovia Operations has been sourced from publicly available disclosure and has not been independently verified by the Company. Mineralization on Aris Mining's property is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's property.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya Gold is a Colombia-focused exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of more than 66,000 hectares across highly prospective mineral belts in Antioquia, Colombia. Its flagship Tahami Project, located in Segovia, is immediately adjacent to Colombia's most prolific high-grade gold mining camp, while the Berrio and Maitamac projects are strategically positioned in Puerto Berrío and Abejorral, respectively. Early-stage exploration has identified extensive mineralized vein systems and confirmed the presence of a large, multi-commodity porphyry system hosting gold, copper and molybdenum, highlighting the district-scale discovery potential of Quimbaya's land package. The Company is led by a proven technical and management team committed to disciplined exploration and responsible mining practices.

Contact Information

Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO apboivin@quimbayagold.com

Sebastian Wahl, VP Corporate Development swahl@quimbayagold.com

Quimbaya Gold Inc.
Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold
Follow on YouTube @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements herein include statements and information regarding the Company's planned exploration activities, the commencement of drilling at Tahami Center, the integration of exploration data, the Company's exploration strategy, the anticipated use of treasury funds, the expected benefits of the Red Cloud engagement, future plans for the Company, including any expectations of growth or market momentum, future expectations for the gold sector generally, the Colombian gold sector more particularly, or how global or local market trends may affect the Company, intended exploration on any of the Company's properties and any results thereof, the strength of the Company's mineral property portfolio, the potential discovery and potential size of the discovery of minerals on any property of the Company's, including Tahami South and Tahami Center, the aims and goals of the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, that the Company's exploration and other activities will proceed as expected. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: future planned development and other activities on the Company's mineral properties; an inability to finance the Company; obtaining required permitting on the Company's mineral properties in a timely manner; any adverse changes to the planned operations of the Company's mineral properties; failure by the Company for any reason to undertake expected exploration programs; achieving and maintaining favourable relationships with local communities; mineral exploration results that are poorer or better than expected; prices for gold remaining as expected; currency exchange rates remaining as expected; availability of funds for the Company's projects; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284238

