New integration offers two-way synching with Excel for more accurate data and flexible reporting INTUit the global technology platform that makes TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp today announced Spreadsheet Sync for QuickBooks Online Advanced which enables two-way synching with Excel. Spreadsheet Sync expands Advanced’s capabilities for mid-sized businesses around reporting and analysis. In a ...

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma and Mailchimp , today announced Spreadsheet Sync for QuickBooks Online Advanced (Advanced), which enables two-way synching with Excel. Spreadsheet Sync expands Advanced's capabilities for mid-sized businesses around reporting and analysis. In a recent QuickBooks customer survey of mid-sized businesses (those with 10 to 100 employees), approximately 30% of customers proactively named integration with Microsoft as the #1 integration requirement to help them efficiently maintain data accuracy.

Spreadsheet Sync, minimizes manual data entry and the complications of CSV imports and exports without having to use or learn a completely new tool. Customers can connect their QuickBooks Online Advanced data directly to Excel, enabling them to build customized reports and analyses, and perform bulk uploads and edits, without compromising on convenience or data accuracy. These live-data reporting capabilities let customers bulk upload and edit transactions from Excel back to QuickBooks. Customers can consolidate data from multiple companies in Advanced.

"We know our customers know their spreadsheets, and we believe that we can make their lives easier by connecting the power of spreadsheets to QuickBooks Online Advanced," said Kelly Vincent, QuickBooks Vice President of Mid-Market Small Business at Intuit. "Bringing this crucial ability to easily sync data with spreadsheets will help our customers save time, reduce errors and build the highly customized reports, analyses, budgets, forecasts and visuals they need to make informed decisions for their businesses."

Key Benefits:

  1. Keeps data in sync: Add and edit data in bulk in Excel and sync it directly to Advanced. Spreadsheet Sync helps users avoid manual errors and provides confidence in accuracy of data.
  2. Provides deeper financial insights : Track business performance by leveraging Excel to customize reports with Advanced data. Pre-made templates, consolidated reports for multiple companies, and refreshed data are accessible in a single click.
  3. Combines power of Excel and Advanced: Manipulate data and create flexible workflows with familiar tools when Excel and Advanced work together.

To learn more about Spreadsheet Sync, visit: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/r/quickbooks-online/whats-new-in-quickbooks-online-april-2022/ .

To learn more about QuickBooks Online Advanced, visit: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/online/advanced/ .

About Intuit
Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Intuit QuickBooks:
Lyda Scrogings
Lyda_Scrogings@intuit.com

Jen Garcia
Jeng@accesstheagency.com

INTU

Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp Introduce Small Business Hero Day to Celebrate Everyday Local Heroes

New Recognition Day is Part of QuickBooks Small Business Success Month in May

INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , is declaring May as Small Business Success Month for the second consecutive year. The month will include a series of activities including a Town Hall with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the introduction of a new recognition day to cap off the month: Small Business Hero Day on May 31.

Washington Nationals and FIS Redefine "Home Field Advantage" with New Enhancements to the Ballpark Experience in the 2022 Season

Key facts:

  • This baseball season, FIS will be fully integrating payments technology to allow fans to quickly pay for tickets, food, beverages and merchandise at Nationals Park.
  • FIS is also powering the payments for the BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park, the first retail sportsbook connected to an MLB stadium.
  • As The Official Payments Technology Provider for the Washington Nationals, FIS is designing a first-of-its-kind analytics platform that will be utilized to bring more personalized experiences to fans.

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) and its newest partner the Washington Nationals are ready to change the in-game experience for baseball fans. As the Official Payments Technology Provider for the Washington Nationals, FIS and its Worldpay from FIS payment solutions will provide best-in-class merchant processing technology to improve the ballpark experience.

Marc Visent of Knowify Appointed to Intuit QuickBooks Partner Council

Select Panel Advises on Intuit's Products and Services that Partners and Their Customers Want Most

Today, Knowify announced that CEO and Co-Founder, Marc Visent has been appointed to the INTUit, Inc (Nasdaq: INTU) U.S. Partner Council advisory board. INTUit is a global technology platform that helps customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. INTUit serves approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax QuickBooks Mint and Credit Karma with the mission of powering prosperity around the world.

Visent is one of 9 council members who will share their insights, experience and expertise to help Intuit develop new products and services for accounting professionals and small businesses worldwide. Visent has more than 10 years of experience in providing value add services that help small and mid-size businesses thrive.

"As a collaborator who embraces new technology and forward-thinking practices, Marc will be a critical member of our advisory board," said Gavin Orleow, Vice President of Partner Sales at Intuit. "He will be instrumental in helping us develop, enhance and deliver products and services that meet the needs of customers across the globe, ultimately allowing them to better serve their small businesses."

"I am excited about the opportunity to make a difference in our industry as the future of bookkeeping and SaaS solutions evolves, especially as more of our work becomes more focused on value-added, managed services that help small and mid-size businesses prosper," said Marc Visent, CEO and Co-founder of Knowify.

Intuit's QuickBooks Partner Council meets virtually and periodically in-person at Intuit's Silicon Valley headquarters to get an inside look at the company's strategy and product development. Members participate for up to two years, sharing their thoughts and insights on critical accountant and small business tools.

About Knowify

Knowify is a cloud-based software helping contractors gain better control and visibility over their construction projects and business finances. With thousands of clients worldwide, Knowify serves as the beating heart of the small and medium-sized construction industry, enabling teams with the real-time insights needed to work more efficiently, every single day. Visit https://www.knowify.com to learn more about how we are revolutionizing the way construction works.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marc-visent-of-knowify-appointed-to-intuit-quickbooks-partner-council-301528095.html

SOURCE Knowify

IMG To Relaunch MADE In Collaboration With PayPal

Together with PayPal, IMG is bringing back MADE and showcasing emerging designers, K.NGSLEY, Whensmokeclears and Bed On Water, with an immersive, two-day cultural experience and marketplace in Brooklyn

- MADE, which first debuted in 2009 as a fashion platform for emerging designers and cultural creators, such as Telfar Clemens, Eckhaus Latta, Jonathan Simkhai and Hood By Air, is relaunching with support from PayPal . Continuing the MADE legacy as an intersection between fashion and culture, MADE x PayPal will identify and empower the next generation of diverse designers through a two-day experience taking place June 24-25, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York . Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of Public School alumni of the MADE program, will serve as curators and mentors.

FIS' Modern Banking Platform Now Available on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform

Key facts:

  • FIS Modern Banking Platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud.
  • Financial institutions in expanded markets such as the UK, Thailand and New Zealand will benefit from the latest advancements in cloud security, monitoring, resiliency and operational analytics through a fully API-enabled core platform that uses artificial intelligence and component-based architecture.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that the FIS Modern Banking Platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, expanding digital online banking to financial institutions in markets including the United Kingdom, Thailand and New Zealand. The offering combines the latest advancements in cloud security, monitoring, resiliency and operational analytics with a modern, cloud-native core.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of AdaptHealth Corp. , Katapult Holdings, Inc. , PayPal Holdings, Inc. , and Sesen Bio, Inc.

-

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQCM: AHCO)

