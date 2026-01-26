Questcorp Mining Strengthens Advisory Board with New Appointment

Questcorp Mining Strengthens Advisory Board with New Appointment

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that is has strengthened the Advisory Board with the appointment of Mr. Amandip Singh as an Advisor to the Board.

Mr. Singh brings over 15 years of experience spanning mineral exploration, capital markets, and strategic transactions. He played a key role in Newmont's US$311 million acquisition of GT Gold and more recently helped lead West Red Lake Gold Mines' transformation, including the acquisition of the Madsen Mine and a C$50 million financing. His background also includes senior roles at Outcrop Silver, Apollo Silver, and Magna Gold, as well as experience as a mining analyst and exploration geologist.

"Having the depth of technical experience and business acumen that Amandip brings will significantly strengthen our team as we advance our exploration efforts in Mexico at the La Union Project and work toward a development plan for our Vancouver Island Copper Property," stated Saf Dhillon, President & CEO of Questcorp. "We are proud to welcome someone of Amandip's calibre to our growing company."

Incentive Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 4,400,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, consultants and advisors in accordance with its incentive plan. 2,400,000 of the Options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.17 until January 26, 2031. The balance of the Options vest in two equal parts, when the Company reaches a market capitalization of $75 million and $150 million and are exercisable at a price of $0.20 until January 26, 2031.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

Contact Information

Questcorp Mining Corp.

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO

Email: saf@questcorpmining.ca
Telephone: (604) 484-3031

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the geophysical surveys will be completed as contemplated or at all and that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281553

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

questcorp-miningqqq-cccse-qqqbase-metals-investing
QQQ:CC
Questcorp Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Questcorp Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ)

Questcorp Mining

Gold and copper exploration in historic, past-producing regions in Canada and Mexico

Gold and copper exploration in historic, past-producing regions in Canada and Mexico Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures. Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to complete a non-brokered, bought deal,... Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - January 26, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Black, P. Eng., as Corporate Secretary of the Company after the resignation of Errol Farr, CPA effective... Keep Reading...
ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Extends Option to Buy Lepidico Mauritius Ltd, Which Owns 80% of the Namibian Company That Owns a 100% Interest in the Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Extends Option to Buy Lepidico Mauritius Ltd, Which Owns 80% of the Namibian Company That Owns a 100% Interest in the Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project

ILC Critical Minerals LTD. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH0) ("ILC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has extended its option to buy 100% of Lepidico (Mauritius) Ltd. ("Lepidico Mauritius") from Lepidico (Canada) Inc. ("Lepidico Canada") until February 27, 2026.... Keep Reading...
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: AME Roundup Attendees Can Visit Bold Ventures Inc. Exhibition Booth 1624 on January 28th and 29th

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: AME Roundup Attendees Can Visit Bold Ventures Inc. Exhibition Booth 1624 on January 28th and 29th

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") will be exhibiting at the AME Roundup Conference from booth Number 1624 on January 28th and 29th rather than January 25th and 26th as previously reported in our news release dated January 24, 2026. Conference attendees are... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Announces that President Bruce MacLachlan will be Participating in Three Interviews at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Bold Ventures Announces that President Bruce MacLachlan will be Participating in Three Interviews at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of the Company, will be interviewed in Vancouver to familiarize the markets with up-to-date information on Bold's projects and current operations. The interviews will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Questcorp Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Questcorp Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

Silver Dollar Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans at its La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project

Eric Sprott Announces Voting and Support Agreement for Goldgroup Mining's Proposed Acquisition of Gold Resource Corporation

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Advances Processing Pilot Program, and Announces Permitting Advancement and Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

gold-investing

New World Disorder: Gold Smashes US$5,000 and Silver Soars Above US$100

gold-investing

Zijin Gold to Acquire Allied Gold in US$4 Billion Deal

rare-earth-investing

Energy Fuels Set to Acquire Australian Strategic Materials

gold-investing

LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

silver-investing

Silver Dollar Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans at its La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project

silver-investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$100, Hitting Triple-Digit Territory

magnesium-investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Advances Processing Pilot Program, and Announces Permitting Advancement and Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement