Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ)

Questcorp Mining Continues Exploration in Advance of Drilling at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

 Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to further update shareholders on the on-going surface exploration in preparation for drilling at the La Union Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Questcorp has an option to earn a 100% interest from Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") in the 2,520 ha (25 km sq) property by making a series of cash payments and share issuance and incurring exploration expenditures.

Questcorp President & CEO, Saf Dhillon stated "The Riverside technical team continues to de-risk the upcoming 1500 metre mid-August maiden drill program through detailed surface mapping and sampling. The discovery of multiple stacked thrust faults in the main mineralized area has significantly enhanced the potential of the project. Management continues to be impressed with the excellent work and progress being made with prudent management of exploration dollars".

Riverside continues with surface exploration in advance of the mid-August diamond drill program. The key finding of the work to date has been the identification of stacked thrust faults in the mineralized area which may significantly enhance host rock volume and mineralization potential. Mapping has also identified previously unmapped intrusive bodies within the property which may act as additional sources of mineralized fluids and subsequently addition potential manto type mineralization.

Rock and soil sampling continues with numerous samples dispatched to the laboratory for analysis. Results are expected in the coming weeks. Drilling contractors have toured the site with the contract soon to be finalized. A bulldozer has commenced road maintenance in preparation for the drill program.

The La Union Project

The La Union Project is a carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") project hosted by Neoproterozoic sedimentary rocks (limestones, dolomites, and siliciclastic sediments) overlying crystalline Paleoproterozoic rocks of the Caborca Terrane. The structural setting features high-angle normal faults and low-to-medium-angle thrust faults that sometimes served as mineralization conduits. Mineralization occurs as polymetallic veins, replacement zones (mantos, chimneys), and shear zones with high-grade metal content, as shown in highlight grades of 59.4 grams per metric tonne (g/t) gold, 833 g/t silver, 11% zinc, 5.5% lead, 2.2% copper, along with significant hematite and manganese oxides, consistent with a CRD model (see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Union Project, State of Sonora, Mexico" dated effective May 6, 2025 available under Questcorp's SEDAR+ profile). These targets also demonstrate intriguing potential for large gold discoveries potentially above an even larger porphyry Cu district potential as the Company's target concept at this time.

Questcorp cautions investors that grab samples are selective by nature and not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the property.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a director of the Company and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

Contact Information

Questcorp Mining Corp.

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO

Email: saf@questcorpmining.ca
Telephone: (604) 484-3031

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Riverside's arrangements with geophysical contractors to undertake orientation surveys and follow up detailed survey to confirm and enhance the drill targets. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of Riverside to secure geophysical contractors to undertake orientation surveys and follow up detailed survey to confirm and enhance the drill targets as contemplated or at all, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the geophysical surveys will be completed as contemplated or at all and that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source

Click here to connect with Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockscopper stockscopper explorationcse: qqqcopper investingCopper Investing
QQQ:CC
Questcorp Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Questcorp Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ)

Questcorp Mining

Keep reading...Show less

Gold and copper exploration in historic, past-producing regions in Canada and Mexico

Questcorp Mining Continues Exploration in Advance of Drilling at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

Questcorp Mining Continues Exploration in Advance of Drilling at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to update shareholders on the on-going surface exploration in preparation for drilling at the La Union Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Questcorp has an Option earn a 100% interest from Riverside Resources Inc. in the 2,520 ha (25 km sq) property by making a series of cash payments and share issuance and completing a series of exploration expenditures.

Questcorp President & CEO, Saf Dhillon, stated: "We are pleased with the progress Riverside has made as we complete the preliminary exploration steps, in finalizing our drill targets for the upcoming maiden drill program at La Union. The decades of in country exploration experience that John-Mark and his Riverside team diligently bring to focus at the La Union project is very evident as they continue to further de-risk the up-coming 1,500 metre drill program."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Engages Marketing Consulting Firm Spark Newswire

Questcorp Mining Engages Marketing Consulting Firm Spark Newswire

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce it has entered into a marketing consulting services agreement (the "Spark Agreement" or the "MSA") with Spark Newswire Inc. ("Spark") pursuant to which, among other things, Spark is to provide certain promotional services to the Company.

Spark are very selective in the clients they work with, only partnering with organizations that have a well-deserved reputation for quality and credibility and only working with one organization within a particular market sector at a time. Spark's goal is to integrate with their client's values and core brand narratives, becoming an extension of the overall corporate and capital markets team, assisting in building shareholder equity, brand equity and overall market awareness.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Announces Commencement of Phase 1 Work at the La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Announces Commencement of Phase 1 Work at the La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce the commencement of the first phase work program at its La Union carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) project, located in Sonora, Mexico. Questcorp is earning a 100% interest from Riverside Resources Inc. in the 2,520 ha (25 km sq) property by making a series of cash payments and share issuance and completing a series of exploration expenditures.

The initial stages of phase one will concentrate on finalizing the location of drill targets and drill pads for the upcoming drill program. Field activities are underway and include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Forms Advisory Board and Appoints Paul Larkin as Inaugural Advisor

Questcorp Mining Forms Advisory Board and Appoints Paul Larkin as Inaugural Advisor

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCBB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) ("Questcorp" or the "Company"), an emerging copper and gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board to support the Company's continued growth and development. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Larkin, a highly respected industry veteran in the public company sector, as its inaugural advisor.

Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of Questcorp, stated:
"We are thrilled to welcome an accomplished mining executive like Paul Larkin to the Questcorp team. His decision to join as an advisor is a strong endorsement of everything we've built to date. With Paul's experience and guidance, we aim to enhance shareholder value through the advancement of our highly prospective exploration projects in both Canada and Mexico."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 6, 2025, the Company has issued 6,285,722 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), representing 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of May 20, 2025, to Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") and completed the required payment of $25,000 CAD to Riverside, all pursuant to the terms and conditions of the option agreement among the Company, Riverside and its wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. De C.V, dated May 5, 2025, in respect of the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "La Union Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals Closes C$5.7 Million Strategic Placement, Welcomes Long-Term Partner

Forte Minerals Corp. (“Forte” or the “Company”) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Strategic Placement”) with a strategic investor (the “Investor”). The Investor has acquired 6,326,066 common shares at a price of C$0.90 per share, for gross proceeds of C$5.7 million.

Following today’s closing, the Investor holds 9.99 % of Forte’s issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis, establishing a meaningful, long-term position in the Company’s copper-gold growth pipeline.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper pipes laid on top of each other in bundles.

5 Best-performing Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2025

Copper prices have seen considerable gains in 2025, reaching a record high on the COMEX of US$5.68 per pound on July 8. Rising prices and supportive policy have elevated many copper stocks.

The price of copper has experienced volatility since the start of the year, as shifting US trade policy has created competing scenarios amid recession and the imposition of tariffs.

On July 8, the price spiked to fresh all-time highs after US President Donald Trump announced he would impose a 50 percent tariff on all copper being imported into the US.

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of the end of many copper cylinders of varying sizes.

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2025

Copper has performed well in recent years, and prices for the red metal reached new record highs in July on US President Donald Trump's threats of 50 percent tariffs on copper imports.

The outlook for the red metal is positive in the short-term and there is plenty of optimism about copper over the longer term.

Many market watchers are forecasting robust copper prices, especially as low supply is coming up against higher usage from sectors such as the renewable energy and electric vehicle industries. Fastmarkets is predicting that copper demand from energy transition sectors should grow at a CAGR of 10.7 percent in the decade to 2034.

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals: Pure Potential


Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars with weight stamps, stock market chart background.

What Was the Highest Price for Copper?

Strong demand in the face of looming supply shortages has pushed copper to new heights in recent years.

With a wide range of applications in nearly every sector, copper is by far the most industrious of the base metals. In fact, for decades, the copper price has been a key indicator of global economic health, earning the red metal the moniker “Dr. Copper.” Rising prices tend to signal a strong global economy, while a significant longer-term drop in the price of copper is often a symptom of economic instability.

After bottoming out at US$2.17 per pound, or US$5,203.58 per metric ton (MT), in mid-March 2020, copper has largely been on an upward trajectory.

Keep reading...Show less
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Team Expansion & Bulk Met Testing Commences

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE), the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce several strategic technical appointments and partnerships that strengthen the in-house project development team and support the advancement of the Pitfield Titanium Project ("Pitfield" or the "Project") in Western Australia.

These appointments coincide with the commencement of bulk-scale metallurgical testing, a critical step in progressing Pitfield toward commercial development.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Questcorp Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Questcorp Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

HyProMag USA Enters Into Agreement with Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, for Feedstock Supply and Pre-Processing Site Share in South Carolina and Nevada

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Related News

gold investing

Newmont Uses Drones, Remote Equipment to Reach Trapped Miners in Red Chris Mine

cleantech investing

HyProMag USA Enters Into Agreement with Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, for Feedstock Supply and Pre-Processing Site Share in South Carolina and Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

Precious Metals Investing

Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Precious Metals Investing

Drill Program Planning at Flagship Mosseau Project in Quebec is Complete: Regional Exploration Plans at Labelle and Urban Barry Properties Commissioned

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

×