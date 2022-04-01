Nanotech Investing News

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the March 30 th and March 31 st Quebec Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3tWT2RP

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company's resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 5 th

March 30 th & 31 st Presentations:

Presentation Ticker(s)
Introduction: Martine Hebert, New York Delegate General Government of Quebec
Welcome Remarks: Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines of Quebec
Panel: Key Factors to Consider in Mining Investment Decisions:

Moderated by Investment Quebec with Appian Capital Advisory
Panel: Quebec 360 Degrees: From Mining to Recycling Batteries

Moderated by Investment Quebec with Nouveau Monde Graphite, Lithion Recycling, & Blue Solutions
Panel: A Partnership for a Turnaround of a Lithium Mine in Quebec with Sayona Piedmont

Moderated by Investment Quebec 		Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq: PLL) Sayona Mining (OTCQB: SYAXF)
Azimut Exploration Inc. Pink: AZMTF |TSXV: AZM
Voyager Metals Inc. Pink: VDMRF | TSXV: VONE
QC Copper & Gold Inc. OTCQB: QCCUF | TSXV: QCCU
Québec Nickel Corp. OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
Vision Lithium OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI
Focus Graphite Inc. OTCQB: FCSMF | TSXV: FMS
Critical Elements Lithium Corp OTCQX: CRECF | TSXV: CRE
St-Georges Éco-Mining Corp OTCQB: SXOOF | CSE: SX
Lomiko Metals Inc. OTCQB: LMRMF | TSXV: LMR
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. OTCQB: PMETF | CSE: PMET
Commerce Resources Corp. OTCQX: CMRZF | TSXV: CCE
NanoXplore Inc. OTCQX: NNXPF | TSX: GRA
Doré Copper Mining Corp. OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
Orford Mining Corp. Pink: ORMFF | TSXV: ORM
Imperial Mining Group OTCQB: IMPNF | TSXV: IPG
Renforth Resources Inc. OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR
Geomega Resources Inc. OTCQB: GOMRF | TSXV: GMA
HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. OTCQX: HPQFF | TSXV: HPQ

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


NanoXplore to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 30th

NanoXplore Inc. (TSX: GRA), a graphene company based in Montreal, is pleased to announce that Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 30 th 2022.

DATE: March 30 th , 2022
TIME: 4:00 pm EDT
LINK: https://bit.ly/3Cqx2B5

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th & 31st

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

VoltaXplore Inc., a Joint Venture Between NanoXplore and Martinrea, Announces Commissioning of Demonstration Facility and Battery Day Investor Event on April 5

VoltaXplore Inc., a 5050 joint venture between Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) and NanoXplore Inc. (TSX : GRA) aimed at commercializing the production of graphene-enhanced lithium-ion batteries for the electric vehicle market, today announced the commissioning of its one megawatt-hour demonstration facility in Montreal, Quebec. The facility is producing batteries, which are currently being optimized. The company expects graphene-enhanced batteries will have several advantages over existing products in the market today, such as greater capacity, increased battery life, faster charging speeds, and improved safety. Tests aimed at validating these benefits are ongoing, with encouraging results to date.

VoltaXplore will host Battery Day on April 5, 2022, in Montreal. Battery Day is an investor event that will showcase VoltaXplore's demonstration facility including its equipment and production processes and provide an opportunity for technical discussions and presentations with representatives from VoltaXplore, including senior management.

NanoXplore Inc. Announces Closing of $30 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NanoXplore Inc. (TSX: GRA) (" NanoXplore " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering of 6,522,00 Common Shares from treasury (the " Common Shares "), at a price of $4.60 per Common Share (the " Offering Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds of $30,001,200 (the " Offering ").

NanoXplore Inc. Announces $30 Million "Bought Deal" Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NanoXplore Inc. (TSX: GRA) (" NanoXplore " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together the " Underwriters ") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 6,522,000 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $4.60 per Common Share (the " Issue Price ") and offer them to the public by way a prospectus supplement for total gross proceeds of $30,001,200 to the Company (the " Offering ").

NanoXplore Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Company") ( TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF ), a world-leading graphene company, held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually on December 22, 2021. Altogether, 85,364,604 shares (53.99% of outstanding common shares) were accounted for at the Meeting. As part of the formal proceedings, the Company's shareholders elected the Board of Directors and approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor of the Company. The complete voting results from the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

