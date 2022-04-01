Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the March 30 th and March 31 st Quebec Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company's resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 5 th
March 30 th & 31 st Presentations:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Introduction: Martine Hebert, New York Delegate General Government of Quebec
|Welcome Remarks: Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines of Quebec
| Panel: Key Factors to Consider in Mining Investment Decisions:
Moderated by Investment Quebec with Appian Capital Advisory
| Panel: Quebec 360 Degrees: From Mining to Recycling Batteries
Moderated by Investment Quebec with Nouveau Monde Graphite, Lithion Recycling, & Blue Solutions
| Panel: A Partnership for a Turnaround of a Lithium Mine in Quebec with Sayona Piedmont
Moderated by Investment Quebec
|Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq: PLL) Sayona Mining (OTCQB: SYAXF)
|Azimut Exploration Inc.
|Pink: AZMTF |TSXV: AZM
|Voyager Metals Inc.
|Pink: VDMRF | TSXV: VONE
|QC Copper & Gold Inc.
|OTCQB: QCCUF | TSXV: QCCU
|Québec Nickel Corp.
|OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
|Vision Lithium
|OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI
|Focus Graphite Inc.
|OTCQB: FCSMF | TSXV: FMS
|Critical Elements Lithium Corp
|OTCQX: CRECF | TSXV: CRE
|St-Georges Éco-Mining Corp
|OTCQB: SXOOF | CSE: SX
|Lomiko Metals Inc.
|OTCQB: LMRMF | TSXV: LMR
|Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
|OTCQB: PMETF | CSE: PMET
|Commerce Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: CMRZF | TSXV: CCE
|NanoXplore Inc.
|OTCQX: NNXPF | TSX: GRA
|Doré Copper Mining Corp.
|OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
|Orford Mining Corp.
|Pink: ORMFF | TSXV: ORM
|Imperial Mining Group
|OTCQB: IMPNF | TSXV: IPG
|Renforth Resources Inc.
|OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR
|Geomega Resources Inc.
|OTCQB: GOMRF | TSXV: GMA
|HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.
|OTCQX: HPQFF | TSXV: HPQ
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
