October 28, 2025
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
04 July 2023
Augustus Minerals
07 October
1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced 1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples CompletedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September
$1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well Drilling
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced $1.675 Million Raised for Maiden Music Well DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 September
Trading Halt
04 September
Mt Kare Application Update
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Mt Kare Application UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 August
Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Exploration Update - Heritage Survey UnderwayDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
