Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Download the PDF here.

AQX:AU
Kobo Resources Expands its Regional Footprint with a New Earn-In Agreement on the Prospective Yakassé Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Kobo Resources Expands its Regional Footprint with a New Earn-In Agreement on the Prospective Yakassé Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire

 

 Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo" or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to announce it has entered into a new earn-in agreement as part of its broader regional exploration strategy to evaluate prospective gold bearing structural corridors in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731071790/en/  

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Jeff Rhodes: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2025, Top Drivers to Watch

Jeff Rhodes: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2025, Top Drivers to Watch

Jeff Rhodes of Goldstrom Advisory shares his analysis of the gold price and key drivers, plus his precious metals investment strategy.

"Play from the long side. Be prepared to take profits when it looks good, but generally adopt an approach to buy into dips," he said. "Always buy. Don't try to play the markets, just buy on a regular basis."

Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Retreats, Equities Down as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged​

The US Federal Reserve held its fifth meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (July 29) to Wednesday (July 30) against a backdrop of trade tensions, spurred on by the Trump administration's tariffs.

The central bank met analysts’ expectations by holding its benchmark rate in the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range.

Chair Jerome Powell stated that although there were differences of opinion among the Federal Open Markets Committee members, they were clear on why they made their decisions, noting that inflation was tracking higher, but the job market remained stable.

magnifying glass with gold detail above a check mark.

Capricorn Metals' Karlawinda Expansion Gets Thumbs Up

The Karlawinda gold project by Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM,OTC Pink:CRNLF) is now clear to commence all expanded mining activities.

In a Tuesday (July 29) release, Capricorn said that its mining proposal and mine closure plan for the project has been approved by Western Australia’s Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS).

Karlawinda’s expansion was first revealed by the company last January, following its announcement of its acquisition of the Deadman Flat project in Pilbara.

According to Capricorn, Deadman Flat’s tenements cover approximately 270 square kilometres contiguous to its Karlawinda gold project, allowing for the expansion.

North Shore Uranium: Unlocking Value Across Two World-class Uranium Districts in North America

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Torrent Capital Announces Appointment of New CFO

