October 29, 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025
07 July
Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
29 September
Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade ContinuityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 July
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 July
Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at Kada
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at KadaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 July
Trading Halt
14 February
Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes
Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Subscription Agreement with Barbet L.L.C FZ (Barbet) to raise $2.3m (Placement) which affirms Barbet’s commitment to the Company and its flagship asset, the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada). Following completion of the Placement, Mr. Timothy Strong has stepped down as Managing Director... Keep Reading...
4h
Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
5h
Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEODownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
5h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
5h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
7h
Locksley Resources Limited Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director and CEO
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Ms. Kerrie Matthews as Managing Director and CEO, effective 29 October 2025. The Board views the appointment as a natural progression given Ms. Matthews'... Keep Reading...
10h
FORTUNE BAY FILES NI 43-101 UPDATED PEA TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce filing of an independent NI 43-101 Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("Updated PEA") technical report for its 100% owned Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the... Keep Reading...
