Qualigen Therapeutics to Rebrand as AIxCrypto After Stockholder Meeting on November 12, with Three Core Goals for 2025

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) ("Qualigen", "QLGN" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded technology company majority owned by Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future" or "FF"), today announced that it will rebrand as AIxCrypto following its stockholder meeting on November 12, 2025.

AIxCrypto's Strategic Roadmap

QLGN (soon to be AIxCrypto) has launched its new Web3 and crypto asset business initiatives. Following its targeted rebranding on November 12, the Company will launch the public beta of its BesTrade DeAI Agent by the end of November and release its EAI RWA Utility Token Whitepaper.

By the end of 2025, AIxCrypto aims to achieve three major milestones:

  1. Expand the C10 Treasury to $50 Million AUM

Strengthen its role as the core reserve asset of the Web3 ecosystem through key products such as C10 Treasury and C10 Index — serving as the first engine of the Crypto Flywheel - as of October 17, QLGN's C10 Treasury completed $12 million in crypto asset allocations.

  1. Accelerate Global Growth of the BesTrade DeAI Agent

As the Company's flagship product, the BesTrade DeAI Agent acts as a Meta Exchange that intelligently connects users and value by optimizing transaction pathways and returns. Following the beta release, a global user growth campaign will begin — positioning BesTrade as a top-tier AI trading platform and the second engine of the Crypto Flywheel.

  1. Launch Crypto Ecosystem Tokens on Leading Exchanges

Supported by a potential C10 stablecoin and EAI + Crypto RWA dual-bridge products, AIxCrypto could build a sustainable on-chain value growth system — serving as the third engine of the Crypto Flywheel.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) is a biotechnology company based in Carlsbad, California, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative oncology and immunology therapies. The company is also actively expanding into crypto asset and Web3 strategies, integrating cutting-edge technology with capital market innovation to accelerate global growth and ecosystem expansion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company may in some cases use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "likely," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of its management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties, including statements regarding the timing of the offering. Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong or be affected by assumptions the Company makes that later turn out to be incorrect, or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, including the Company's ability to file its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, or otherwise in the future, or otherwise maintain compliance with any other listing requirement of The Nasdaq Capital Market, the potential de-listing of the Company's shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market due to its failure to comply with the Nasdaq's continued listing requirement, or its alternatives, or otherwise in the future, and the other risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. For all these reasons, actual results and developments could be materially different from those expressed in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor & Media Contact:
Investor Relations Department
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.
5857 Owens Avenue, Suite 300, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Tel: +1 (760) 452-8111
Email: info@qualigeninc.com


