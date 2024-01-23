Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Qualcomm Wireless Reach Closes the Digital Divide in Telehealth

Through the Qualcomm Wireless Reach initiative, Qualcomm collaborates with a variety of organizations to help close the global digital divide. In Washington, D.C., Qualcomm is working with George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates to reduce the digital divide in healthcare by providing Medicaid patients with digital literacy skills and remote patient monitoring devices

Expanding digital literacy is better connecting patients to the care they need, especially with older patients. Many Medicaid patients don't know how to use telehealth features, which can improve their overall healthcare experiences and remove physical barriers to care. Through the Tech2Home Care Unit Program, Qualcomm and George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates are working to teach elderly patients how to utilize telehealth technologies.

By providing Medicaid patients with a 5G phone and a Bluetooth-enabled device for remote patient monitoring, older patients are empowered to manage their own healthcare needs.

By investing in digital skills and making technology more accessible, the collaboration between George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates and Qualcomm Wireless Reach is helping more patients gain confidence in their healthcare options.

Learn more about the collaboration between Qualcomm Wireless Reach and George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates: https://www.qualcomm.com/content/dam/qcomm-martech/dm-assets/documents/WR_HealthDesk_Final.pdf

Learn more about Qualcomm Wireless Reach: https://www.qualcomm.com/company/corporate-responsibility/empowering-digital-transformation/wireless-reach

Watch more projects from Qualcomm Wireless Reach: KidzAlive Mobilized, South Africa

Learn how Qualcomm Wireless Reach is helping close the digital divide with students in Italy: 5G Smart School with WeSchool and Qualcomm Wireless Reach

Read the 2022 Qualcomm corporate responsibility report: https://www.qualcomm.com/company/corporate-responsibility

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

QCOM
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Appoints Akash Palkhiwala as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the appointment of Akash Palkhiwala to the expanded role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. In addition to his CFO responsibilities, as COO, he will now have oversight for the global go-to-market organization and operations, and IT. Palkhiwala's appointment will be effective immediately and he will continue to report directly to Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123574398/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on March 21, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

About Qualcomm

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Hongdae to welcome its first customers this Saturday, January 20, in South Korea

The seventh store in the country welcomes the community with a special Today at Apple session featuring hip-hop artist Beenzino

Apple® today previewed Apple Hongdae, the seventh retail store in South Korea and the 100th Apple Store® location in the Asia-Pacific region. Located in the center of a bustling university neighborhood in Seoul, Apple Hongdae will offer an exciting space for students, their families, and the local community to discover and shop Apple's incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from highly knowledgeable team members, and participate in free Today at Apple® sessions to learn how to get the most out of their products.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024 on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2024 results which will be broadcast live on January 31, 2024, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13743224.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endura Technologies Appoints New CEO, and Strategic Board Members to Accelerate Growth of System-on-Chip Power Delivery Pioneer

Endura Technologies a pioneer in advanced power delivery solutions for System on Chip (SoC) applications, announces a significant transformation in its leadership team, positioning the company for accelerated growth and innovation in the dynamically evolving SoC power delivery landscape. Michael Sanie a seasoned leader in go-to-market and business strategy, and a veteran of the semiconductor industry, joins as Chief Executive Officer. Faraj Aalaei former CEO and Chairman of Aquantia Corporation and Centillium Communications, two semiconductor companies he built through successful Initial Public Offerings (IPO), steps in as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Additionally, Benny Malek a visionary in technology leadership, is named as a new member of the Board.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Inventor Series Sponsored By Qualcomm: Featuring CurveAssure

QualcommOriginally published by VentureWell

Empathy can lead to inspiration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

