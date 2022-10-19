Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https:investor.qualcomm.comfinancial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http:www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results which will be broadcast live on November 2, 2022 , beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13733389.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com .

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
Apple Unveils Completely Redesigned iPad in Four Vibrant Colors

Featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the powerful A14 Bionic chip, advanced cameras, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio, and more

Apple® today introduced the new iPad® with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina® display. The new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which delivers even faster performance with incredible power efficiency for demanding tasks while still providing all-day battery life. 1 Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings even faster connections, and cellular models feature superfast 5G so users can stay connected on the go. Designed specifically for the new iPad, the all-new Magic Keyboard Folio™ features an incredible typing experience, a click-anywhere trackpad, and a versatile two-piece design. With iPadOS® 16 and support for Apple Pencil® (1st generation), 2 iPad offers users more ways to be creative and productive. The new iPad is available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

Apple Introduces the Powerful Next-Generation Apple TV 4K

The strongest Apple TV yet features the A15 Bionic chip, adds HDR10+, and brings the best of Apple to the biggest screen in the home — all at a new starting price

Apple® today announced the next generation of Apple TV® 4K — more powerful, entertaining, and affordable than ever, and offering impressive cinematic quality. Driven by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay, the new Apple TV 4K features endless entertainment options for everyone to enjoy on the biggest screen in the home. HDR10+ support joins Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, so users can watch their favorite movies and TV shows in the best quality possible across more TVs. 1 Running tvOS®, the powerful and intuitive OS for the living room, and featuring the popular Siri Remote®, Apple TV 4K simplifies the way users discover and enjoy their favorite content. Its seamless integration with other Apple devices and services magically transforms the living room in different ways for the entire family, while also adding convenience as a smart home hub.

Apple Introduces Next-Generation iPad Pro, Supercharged by the M2 Chip

The new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and powerful features in iPadOS 16

Apple® today announced the new iPad Pro® with the M2 chip, delivering the ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and unbelievable performance. The new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil® hover experience and superfast wireless connectivity, along with the world's most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID®, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system. New features in iPadOS® 16 — including Stage Manager™, full external display support, 1 desktop-class apps, and Reference Mode — take pro workflows on iPad® even further. Enabled by its advanced hardware and iPadOS 16, iPad Pro has an incredible ecosystem of powerful pro apps unlike any other device of its kind. The new iPad Pro is available to order starting today, and in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

Semtech Corporation and Sierra Wireless Receive Second Requests from DOJ Under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) and Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIR) (TSX: SW) today announced that each company has received a request for additional information and documentary material (commonly known as a "second request") from the U.S. Department of Justice (the "DOJ") in connection with Semtech's previously announced acquisition of Sierra Wireless. The second requests were issued under notification requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act").

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005599/en/

Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022 .

Apple Card Will Soon Let Users Grow Daily Cash Rewards While Saving For The Future

Apple Card users will be able to grow their rewards in Apple Wallet by automatically depositing their Daily Cash into a new high-yield Savings account from Goldman Sachs

Apple® today announced a new Savings account for Apple Card® that will allow users to save their Daily Cash® and grow their rewards in a high-yield Savings account from Goldman Sachs. 1 In the coming months, Apple Card users will be able to open the new high-yield Savings account and have their Daily Cash automatically deposited into it — with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. 2 Soon, users can spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly from Wallet.

