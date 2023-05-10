Canadian North Resources Begins Trading on OTCQX Under the Symbol "CNRSF"

Qualcomm's Approach to Breakthrough Inventions

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

We strive to enable a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. As one of the world's leading wireless technology innovators, we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible across devices and networks to enable next-generation experiences and drive digital transformation.

We design platforms, chipsets, software, tools and services that help OEMs and developers bring those technologies into products and create experiences that change how we live and work. And we do this at scale, building technologically advanced, in-demand end products that support everything from low- to high-complexity devices - helping us serve virtually every industry at the connected intelligent edge.

5G Leadership

Our innovations are driving the 5G standards and the benefits that define 5G, including speed, responsiveness, reliability and capacity. Our products are accelerating the expansion of 5G, and our work behind the scenes is enabling the growth of the broader 5G ecosystem. In addition to consumer applications, such as smartphones, 5G is also bringing increased efficiency across industries, enterprises and educational institutions.

And now, with 5G Advanced, we are entering the second phase of the 5G decade, bringing a new wave of wireless technology innovations. 5G Advanced will incorporate machine learning to customize performance to varied deployment and application scenarios, including scalable deployments of XR to power remote work, remote education and other economically transformative applications. We're continuing to lead the industry in 5G Advanced with our unique expertise that spans connectivity, multimedia, AI and computing technologies.

Looking into the longer-term future, we're also leading research into foundational technologies for 6G to realize the full benefit of emerging trends in cloud computing, spectrum sharing and machine learning. We believe that the convergence of the physical, digital and virtual worlds in 6G will enable new and transformative use cases across numerous industries, deliver next-generation experiences and continue to address societal, sustainability and economic challenges into the next decade.

Some examples of the societal benefits of 5G are provided below.

Digital Transformations for a Sustainable World

Like the Internet and electricity, 5G serves as a foundation to connect everything, helping to develop a more resilient, equitable and sustainable society. Building on our broad technology portfolio, we're at the intersection of transformative trends that are creating new and diverse opportunities for promoting sustainability across industries. Our help solutions improve efficiency, enable enhanced capabilities, improve safety and equity, create jobs and much more.

Enabling a more reliable, resilient and sustainable grid

Qualcomm is helping to enable the digital transformation of the energy industry to create a more modern, resilient and sustainable grid. Our smart sensors, smart meters and edge gateways offer electric utilities cost- and power-efficient solutions for the monitoring of grid assets and management of decentralized resources, enabling faster decision making for improved reliability and energy efficiency. Using the power of the connected intelligent edge, network infrastructure is deployed without costly infrastructure upgrades, while security, reliability and resiliency are enhanced. We help utilities and their customers increase the efficiency of power distribution and consumption and integrate renewable energy resources. While preparing for the electrification of everything, 5G, which offers faster data transfer, higher reliability and lower latency, can help utilities accelerate their transition to a more sustainable grid with cleaner energy to better serve their communities.

Creating safer and more efficient transportation

Qualcomm® CellularVehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) solutions, which include vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) and vehicle-to-network (V2N) communication, can complement use of 5G networks and provide direct communications connectivity for low-latency, safety-critical and mobility-benefiting applications. Together, these technologies can increase safety and equity for vehicle passengers and vulnerable road users and advance sustainability.

Connected transportation systems are designed to support new roadside and driver services that mitigate roadway incidents and improve trip planning, transportation mode choice and traffic efficiency - enhancements that also lower emissions and reduce fuel consumption. Examples include real-time route guidance to bypass congestion, adjusting vehicle dynamics for optimal speed with less braking and idling for lower emissions and fuel use and personal mobility services for additional travel options. With wide-scale market penetration, the annual environmental impact of C-V2X could be equivalent to more than 46 million acres of U.S. forests sequestering carbon10.

C-V2X applications can improve safety and travel mode options for vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and pedal cyclists in underserved communities who are disproportionately impacted by fatalities in both urban and rural areas. Cyclist fatality rates are 23 percent higher for Latinos and 30 percent higher for African Americans11. Low-income, Black and Latino communities also have higher vehicular traffic volumes, trucking routes, major arterial roads, intersections that are unsafe or impassable by foot or bike and an overall lower level and quality of walking and cycling infrastructure12. In addition to preventing collisions for enhanced safety, information exchanged between road users and infrastructure can also inform mobility-on-demand to increase transportation equity in these communities. In rural areas, the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled is 2 times higher than in urban areas13; and the lack of connectivity to support emergency response could be a major cause of rural deaths. Complementary network coverage on rural roads is key to addressing these challenges.

Vehicles equipped with connectivity can communicate with their surroundings to enhance safety for road users. Connected vehicles communicate safety information to reduce road incidents and potentially save lives - a notable example involves providing emergency vehicles the ability to pre-empt traffic signals as they approach, turning them green while also alerting surrounding vehicles of their approach, providing them with advanced notice to safely move out of the way. Connectivity also benefits automated vehicles, such as allowing a robotaxi to communicate with passengers and emergency responders in the event of a malfunctioning vehicle. In circumstances where automated vehicles are unable to understand their environment and make decisions, connectivity also allows for remote driving to support continued operation. Vehicles used for last mile deliveries also benefit from connectivity when operating in restricted areas with low mobility. In addition to cellular networks, satellite connectivity can provide communication in a multitude of scenarios to support safer roads everywhere.

Addressing the digital divide

With 37 percent14 of the world population still offline, people without broadband Internet connectivity are cut off from information and opportunities, including access to work, education and healthcare. 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and mobile broadband can provide improved connectivity and affordability and help to narrow the digital divide. Our pioneering work in millimeter wave and devices with large antenna counts allows FWA technology to meet today's challenging customer needs.

5G FWA can be up to 80 percent less expensive than fiber to deploy15, improving its affordability, especially in developing and emerging countries. It has already been launched in 45 countries or territories by 83 operators16. If deployed fully, FWA could provide home Internet access for the first time to 850 million people around the world within the next decade16. This would almost close the home Internet divide in high-income countries and connect the homes of 750 million people in emerging and developing countries16. As connectivity facilitates access to work, income, information, markets and services, this holds the potential to facilitate global economic growth in 2023.

Power Efficiency

As each generation of device gets "smarter" more power is typically required. The additional power must be drawn from a device's relatively small battery. Mitigating this energy challenge has always been a chief focus at our Company, and commitment to power efficiency runs deep in our Snapdragon Platforms.

We expect on average of 10 percent days-of-use power reduction year over year in our Snapdragon premium-tier chipset from 2021 to 2025. In particular, we improved the 5G modem power by 20 percent from Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in 2021 to Snapdragon 8 Gen2 in 2022. The efficiency and power-savings advances in each processor functional block add up to considerable potential battery run time savings.

We are leveraging our strong foundation in building power-efficient smartphone devices into all our product categories. Our solutions for AI, vehicular autonomy and network infrastructure each have leading performance for power consumption.

In addition to fostering power efficiency for mobile devices, we are collaborating with wireless network and service providers in creating technologies targeting improved power efficiency in communication networks, thereby enabling greener wireless communications.

Learn more in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

10 C-V2X: A new era of smart transportation in the United States
11 The New Majority: Pedaling Towards Equity
12 Neighborhood Social Inequalities in Road Traffic Injuries: The Influence of Traffic Volume and Road Design
13 Rural/Urban Comparison of Motor Vehicle Traffic Fatalities
14 International Telecommunication Union, 2021
15 GSMA (2022) The 5G FWA opportunity A TCO model for a 5G mmWave FWA network; GSMA (2022) The 5G FWA opportunity: a TCO model for a 5G FWA network using mid-band plus mmWave 1
16 5G and the Digital Divide

Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading...
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading...
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading...
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading...
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Keep reading...
icons for various apps floating above a smartphone

Social Media Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

The world’s largest social media platforms have revolutionized the way people connect on the internet, and the companies behind these platforms can offer major investment opportunities.

This year's strong rally in technology stocks, led by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), is a clear example of the huge presence social media companies have in the stock market. In late April, shares of the social media giant jumped 14.6 percent on higher-than-expected earnings. The news came alongside increasing investor confidence in the broader tech industry.

“Meta earnings show the company’s commitment to cost discipline while driving accelerating N-T revenue growth and also continuing to invest in longer-term transformational technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse,” said Doug Anmuth, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Keep reading...

Apple brings Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to iPad

Pro apps introduce powerful features designed for iPad to deliver the ultimate mobile studio for video and music creators

Apple® today unveiled Final Cut Pro® and Logic Pro® for iPad®. Video and music creators can now unleash their creativity in new ways that are only possible on iPad. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch™. Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. Logic Pro for iPad puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator — no matter where they are — with a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store® as subscriptions starting Tuesday, May 23.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...

World Intellectual Property Day 2023: Women and Other Underrepresented Innovators Are the Backbone of a Diverse Patent Universe

Qualcomm

OnQ Blog

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...

Apple reports second quarter results

Services revenue reaches new all-time high

iPhone revenue sets March quarter record

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...

Qualcomm Announces Shortlisted Teams for the Inaugural Qualcomm® Make in Africa Mentorship Program

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the selection of 10 startups to participate in the inaugural Qualcomm Make in Africa startup mentorship program, as part of the Qualcomm Africa Innovation Platform announced in December 2022. These startups are developing innovative products in clean energy, agricultural technology, computing for education, geospatial predictive analysis, medical technologies, and innovations utilizing electric vehicles. Several startups also feature women in prominent leadership roles

The startups, based in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, and Rwanda, were selected from a pool of 550+ applicants from 34 African countries. They were carefully selected by a global jury based on a variety of qualifications including technical capabilities, business factors, and potential for innovation and intellectual property generation. The Qualcomm Make In Africa startups will receive equity-free mentorship in business planning, engineering, intellectual property protection, and the application of advanced connectivity, sensing, AI/ML and other processing technologies for innovative end-to-end systems solutions. The program is the first of its kind in Africa and is designed to add to the continued growth of the continent's technology startup ecosystem.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...

Qualcomm Is Closing the Digital Divide With 5G FWA Mobile Broadband

The digital divide has narrowed significantly in recent years, but there's still more work to be done. Approximately 37% of the world's population remains entirely offline, while millions more don't have access to a reliable internet connection. In this video, Don McGuire, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, and Kirti Gupta, Chief Economist and Vice President, Technology & Economic Strategy, discuss how 5G technology and innovations like 5G FWA (fixed wireless access) could hold the key to bridging the digital divide, giving more of the world's population access to improved educational and economic opportunities

In the developing world, mobile broadband has already played a crucial role in improving connectivity coverage and affordability, especially in countries where most people rely on mobile devices to access the internet. Now, 5G is paving the way to faster mobile broadband speeds and more reliable connections, and 5G FWA is primed to take that progress to the next level. 5G mmWave FWA offers ultra-low latency and multi-Gbps data rates, and can be utilized to deliver fast, reliable, and cost-efficient connectivity. Compared to fiber or fixed broadband, FWA builds on recent radio innovations that improve coverage, capacity, and speed. It's also an economical alternative to aging DSL networks and costly fiber deployments in both urban and rural areas.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...

