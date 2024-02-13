Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Driving Innovation, Societal Advancement, and Sustainability

Qualcomm Incorporated released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report today, reporting on the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in 2023

Qualcomm has a long history of transparency to stakeholders around its ESG performance. The report features successes achieved this past year, including progress made on companywide ESG targets, including goals around environmental sustainability, and power efficiency of our Snapdragon products. It also highlights the recognitions received for the Company's ESG performance, including being listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and ranked as one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies for the fifth consecutive year.

"Throughout the year, we remained focused on executing our strategy, prioritizing our future growth and setting the pace of innovation, while navigating the challenging macroeconomic environment. Building on our nearly 40-year history of era-defining technology breakthroughs, our proven technologies span across unrivaled connectivity, high-performance, low-power computing, and leading-edge artificial intelligence (AI)." said Cristiano Amon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated. "Together with our ecosystem partners, we are creating opportunities designed to drive innovation, societal advancement and sustainability."

Qualcomm's ESG priorities include three areas of focus where the Company believes it can make the greatest impact - Empowering Digital Transformation, Acting Responsibly and Operating Sustainably.

Key highlights from 2023 include:

  • The Company continued to invent and develop products that enable customers to make a positive impact. One of Qualcomm's 2025 goals is to reduce power consumption by 10 percent every year in the Company's flagship Snapdragon products. Thus far, year over year, the Company achieved a reduction in power consumption by 10 percent in Snapdragon products when averaged across all use cases.
  • The Company's efforts around sustainable supply chain management maintained with the 2025 goal of auditing 100 percent of primary semiconductor manufacturing suppliers every 2 years for conformance to its Supplier Code of Conduct. As of 2023, 88 percent of our primary semiconductor manufacturing suppliers have received audits.
  • In 2023, the Company achieved its 2025 global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions goal- two years ahead of schedule. It has reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by over 35 percent compared to a 2014 baseline. The Company is also continuing efforts that are helping advance us towards our 2040 net-zero target.
  • In line with the Company's conviction to address the environmental, social, and economic impacts of climate change, the Company continued its efforts and has other ambitious climate goals, including reaching net-zero global GHG emissions for Scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2040. The goals have been approved by Science Based Targets Initiative's (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C.
  • The Company kept up its work to enrich people's lives by bringing technology to underserved communities around the world through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ Initiative. During this past year, Wireless Reach reached its 2025 goal to positively impacted the lives of over 27 million people since 2006.
  • The Company remains committed to its goal of inspiring the next generation of inventors by engaging over 1.5 million students and teachers across the globe through strategic STEM initiatives. While we achieved our goal in 2022, we carried on our efforts in STEM around the world. As of 2023, we've reached over 4.7 million students and teachers across the globe.

To learn more about Qualcomm's progress towards their goals and ESG performance in 2023, read the full report here.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Keep reading...Show less

Fifty-One Youth Leaders Selected To Represent All 50 States As Stem Learning Ambassadors

STEM Next Opportunity Fund's youth ambassador program gives young leaders the skills to advance the national conversation about STEM learning in afterschool

STEM Next Opportunity Fund's Million Girls Moonshot initiative announced its third cohort of the Flight Crew - a youth ambassador program that is advancing equity for girls in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cell phone lying on table with app icons floating above it

How to Invest in Mobile Apps (Updated 2024)

The ubiquity of mobile devices and their prominence in everyday life has led to the development of mobile apps for everything from gaming and dating to banking and stock trading.

Mobile apps began rising to prominence in 2007 with the launch of the iPhone, which heralded a new era in connectivity brought about by revolutionary touch technology. The field has grown widely from thereon out, and the diversity of today’s offerings makes investing in mobile apps an appealing prospect.

With about 2.87 million apps in Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Play Store and around 1.96 million apps available in Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store, there is no shortage of app choices for mobile devices.

Keep reading...Show less

USHER's Road to Halftime on Apple Music lets fans listen, watch, dance, and sing their way to Super Bowl LVIII 

Tune in to the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference for the official USHER interview on February 8 at 10 a.m. PT on Apple Music

Apple today announced Apple Music® is bringing USHER fans a rich collection of exclusive content ahead of his highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show — an epic performance 30 years in the making airing this Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Starting today, fans can get ready for the big show with a wide selection of music and exclusive content, from the first-look trailer Apple Music and USHER shared last month, to the artist's complete studio album discography in Spatial Audio, to exclusive playlists curated by USHER himself and by NFL teams, to dedicated Apple Music Radio programming.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple reports first quarter results

Services revenue reaches new all-time record

EPS up 16 percent to new all-time high

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple announces changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union

For developers, the changes include new options for app distribution and payment processing

For users, the changes include new controls and disclosures, and expanded protections to reduce privacy and security risks the DMA creates

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple scores record 13 Academy Award nominations, as culture-moving feature "Killers of the Flower Moon" lands 10 historic nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress for Lily Gladstone and Best Director for Martin Scorsese

"Killers of the Flower Moon" earns 10 Academy Award nominations in total, and makes history for Indigenous representation with nods for Lead Actress Lily Gladstone, artist Robbie Robertson for Best Original Score and Scott George for Best Original Song "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)"

Apple Original Films' historical action epic "Napoleon" honored with three nominations including Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Special Visual Effects

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Uranium & Vanadium Mining Operations Update

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs Multiple New Pivotal Deals

×