Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 7 Percent

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 7 percent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.75 to $0.80 per share of common stock and will be effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 23, 2023 . This dividend increase will raise the annualized dividend payout to $3.20 per share of common stock.

Cristiano Amon , President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said, "We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend. We remain committed to returning capital to stockholders through a balanced capital return policy, including a baseline of anti-dilutive stock repurchases."

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, and information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our future dividend payments and our commitment to returning capital to stockholders through a balanced capital return policy, including a baseline of anti-dilutive stock repurchases, are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Past dividends and stock repurchases provide no assurance as to future dividends or stock repurchases, and the timing and amount of future dividends or stock repurchases, if any, could vary significantly in comparison both to past dividends or stock repurchases and to current expectations. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "estimates," "guidance," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks" and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to: a deterioration in our future results of operations, financial condition, cash flows or business prospects; a determination by our Board of Directors that dividends or stock repurchases are not in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders; unexpected, unplanned or alternative requirements for, or uses of, our available cash, including but not limited to potential business acquisitions or other strategic transactions; legal or contractual restrictions on the payment of dividends or stock repurchases, including under credit agreements or other financing arrangements; changes in tax or other laws relating to dividends or stock repurchases; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; and other risks detailed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our reports filed with the SEC are available on our website at www.qualcomm.com . We undertake no obligation to update, or continue to provide information with respect to, any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Qualcomm is a registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Qualcomm Contact:
Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone:  1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

QCOM
YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Hello, yellow! Apple introduces new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

A beautiful yellow joins the lineup, with incredible battery life, a powerful dual-camera system for pro-level photos and videos, and groundbreaking safety capabilities, including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection

Apple® today announced a new yellow iPhone® 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the lineup this spring. Beautifully designed and built to last, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield® front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever. 1 Both models include a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.

BlackBerry Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

  • Preliminary fiscal year 2023 revenue for BlackBerry is estimated to be approximately $656 million
  • IoT business unit revenue expected to be approximately $206 million , representing 16% year over year growth and in line with outlook previously provided
  • Cybersecurity business unit revenue expected to be approximately $418 million , lower than the outlook previously provided, primarily due to certain large government deals slipping into fiscal year 2024
  • Licensing and Other business unit revenue expected to be approximately $32 million
  • Management to discuss financial results and fiscal year 2024 outlook at the March 30 th earnings call

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today provided a business update and announced selected, unaudited preliminary financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2023 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

"Macro challenges were a key factor for BlackBerry's Cybersecurity business unit this quarter, with elongated sales cycles in government causing some large deals to slip into later quarters," said John Chen , Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "The IoT business unit closed the year strongly, and we expect to deliver year over year revenue growth of approximately 16%, in line with outlook. Given the current macro backdrop, BlackBerry's management has taken proactive steps this quarter to both balance investments and manage costs to drive towards profitable growth."

Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results:

  • Total company revenue expected to be approximately $151 million .
  • IoT revenue expected to be approximately $53 million .
  • Cybersecurity revenue expected to be approximately $88 million .
  • Cybersecurity billings expected to increase sequentially for third quarter in a row to approximately $107 million .
  • Licensing and Other revenue expected to be approximately $10 million .
  • BlackBerry's results are expected to include a material non-cash, one-time goodwill impairment charge for the Spark reporting unit. The amount is currently being determined but is expected to be up to $440 million . This assessment is required in accordance with accounting rules and is primarily driven by the broad-based stock market decline this past calendar year and corresponding impact on our market capitalization at the test date.

Preliminary Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results:

  • Total company revenue expected to be approximately $656 million .
  • IoT revenue expected to be approximately $206 million .
  • Cybersecurity revenue expected to be approximately $418 million .
  • Cybersecurity billings expected to be approximately $401 million .
  • Licensing and Other revenue expected to be approximately $32 million .

Fourth quarter and full-year fiscal year 2023 revenue for BlackBerry's IoT business unit is expected to be in line with the outlook provided previously, representing approximately 16% year-over-year revenue growth.

Fourth quarter and full-year fiscal year 2023 revenue for BlackBerry's Cybersecurity business unit is expected to be lower than the outlook provided during our Q3 FY23 earnings call, primarily due to certain large government deals under negotiation not closing in the quarter, but rather slipping into fiscal year 2024.  BlackBerry has seen an elongation in deal cycles in the government vertical, including additional deal reviews and approvals.  Given the anticipated product mix of the slipped deals, it is expected that this causes a significant impact on in-quarter revenue recognition.

Management is currently reviewing its long-term targets for the Cybersecurity business unit and intends to provide revised targets on, or before, its Analyst Day on May 17 th , 2023.

Preliminary Financial Results:

The preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended February 28, 2023 , are unaudited estimates, and are based on information available to management as of the date of this release and are subject to potential further material changes upon completion of the Company's standard year-end closing procedures. In preparing this information, management has made subjective estimates about the appropriateness of certain reported amounts and disclosures. BlackBerry's actual financial results for the three months and year ended February 28, 2023 , have not yet been finalized and remain subject to the completion of management's final review and our other closing procedures, as well as the completion of the audit of our annual financial statements. These preliminary estimated results do not represent a comprehensive statement of all financial results for the three months and year ended February 28 , 2023.  Readers are cautioned that Cybersecurity billings does not have any standardized meaning and is unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Outlook:

BlackBerry will provide fiscal year 2024 outlook on its upcoming earnings conference call.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast:

A conference call and live webcast will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET , which can be accessed using the following link ( here ) or through the Company's investor webpage ( BlackBerry.com/Investors ) or by dialing toll free +1 (844) 512-2926 and entering Elite Entry Number 6312676.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023 , using the same webcast link ( here ) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 2114563.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackberry.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives including its expectations with respect to its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results, and the timing, structure and financial impacts of certain contracts under negotiation.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, the matters noted above under "preliminary financial results", BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, strategy, opportunities and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, competition, and BlackBerry's expectations regarding its financial performance.  Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to the following factors: BlackBerry's ability to enhance, develop, introduce or monetize products and services for the enterprise market in a timely manner with competitive pricing, features and performance; BlackBerry's ability to maintain or expand its customer base for its software and services offerings to grow revenue or achieve sustained profitability; the intense competition faced by BlackBerry; the occurrence or perception of a breach of BlackBerry's network cybersecurity measures, or an inappropriate disclosure of confidential or personal information; the failure or perceived failure of BlackBerry's solutions to detect or prevent security vulnerabilities; BlackBerry's continuing ability to attract new personnel, retain existing key personnel and manage its staffing effectively; litigation against BlackBerry; BlackBerry's dependence on its relationships with resellers and channel partners; acquisitions, divestitures and other business initiatives; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; network disruptions or other business interruptions; BlackBerry's ability to foster an ecosystem of third-party application developers; BlackBerry's products and services being dependent upon interoperability with rapidly changing systems provided by third parties; BlackBerry's ability to obtain rights to use third-party software and its use of open source software; failure to protect BlackBerry's intellectual property and to earn expected revenues from intellectual property rights; BlackBerry being found to have infringed on the intellectual property rights of others;  the substantial asset risk faced by BlackBerry, including the potential for charges related to its long-lived assets and goodwill; BlackBerry's indebtedness; tax provision changes, the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities; the use and management of user data and personal information; government regulations applicable to BlackBerry's products and services, including products containing encryption capabilities; environmental, social and governance expectations and standards; the failure of BlackBerry's suppliers, subcontractors, channel partners and representatives to use acceptable ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws; regulations regarding health and safety, hazardous materials usage and conflict minerals; foreign operations, including fluctuations in foreign currencies; adverse economic, geopolitical and environmental conditions; the fluctuation of BlackBerry's quarterly revenue and operating results; the volatility of the market price of BlackBerry's common shares; and rising inflation.

These risk factors and others relating to BlackBerry are discussed in greater detail in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form    10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and the company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-reports-preliminary-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-year-2023-results-301764061.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

BlackBerry SecuSUITE Awarded Updated NIAP/Common Criteria and CSfC Certification for Secure Communication Amidst Rise of 'Balloon-Based' Nation-State Spying Efforts

New Enterprise Edition Launched to Help Businesses Address Latest Surveillance Threats including 'Balloon-Based' Communications Monitoring Tactics

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today announced SecuSUITE ® for Government 5.0 was awarded updated NIAP Certifications and listed as a Commercial Solutions for Classified ( CSfC ) compliant product to meet the highest security requirements for the U.S. Federal Government and the broader Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

Chongqing Yazaki Selects BlackBerry to Power Digital LCD Cluster for the Chinese Market

Platform to be deployed within next-generation vehicles from Geely Auto and Dongfeng Liuzhou Auto

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Chongqing Yazaki Meter Co., Ltd . , a leading Chinese Tier 1 automotive supplier, has selected the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) to power its digital instrument cluster, which has now entered mass production.

BlackBerry Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

The Gartner ® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UEM market, the only vendor to be placed in the upper right quadrant based on customer feedback for a company's deployment, capabilities and support.

Apple reports first quarter results

Installed base crosses 2 billion active devices and hits all-time high for all major product categories

Services set new all-time revenue record

Aclara Provides Exploration Update in Brazil

Gold Bull Provides Update on 2023 Work Programs at Sandman Including Optimized PEA and Exploration Testing for Sleeper Style Targets

World Copper Arranges $1.25 Million Financing

LithiumBank Commences Hydrogeological Study at South and Estevan Projects in Its Saskatchewan District to Support Preparation of Lithium Resource Estimates

