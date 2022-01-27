Quadro Announces Remaining 2021 Assay Results from Staghorn, Central Newfoundland Gold District

Quadro Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce the remaining assay results from its 2021 Staghorn gold project, Newfoundland. Further to its November 18, 2021, news release, in which the Company announced the discovery of a new gold zone intersected from the inaugural exploration drill program at its Long Lake property, in Central Newfoundland, Quadro's assays results from four drill holes at Staghorn remained overdue due to assay lab-related delays. After completing the Long Lake drilling, the drill was mobilized to Quadro's Staghorn property where an additional 891 meters were completed in four holes at the southwest end of the Marks Pond zone.