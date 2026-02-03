QIAGEN Showcases QIAsprint Connect High-Throughput Automation System for Labs Worldwide at SLAS 2026

QIAGEN Showcases QIAsprint Connect High-Throughput Automation System for Labs Worldwide at SLAS 2026

  • QIAsprint Connect marks entry into high-throughput sample processing, enabling labs to scale workflows with flexible protocols, compact design and sustainability-focused features
  • QIAGEN also to showcase new automation systems: QIAsymphony Connect for clinical applications and QIAmini for accessible low-throughput sample processing

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the first public showcase of QIAsprint Connect at SLAS 2026 in Boston, marking QIAGEN's entry into high-throughput benchtop automation for sample processing in research laboratories.

QIAsprint Connect is designed to help labs process large batches of samples efficiently while retaining control over protocols and reducing environmental footprint. The compact system supports up to 192 samples per run and offers customizable workflows with an intuitive user interface and modular kit design. Its sustainability-focused consumables reduce plastic use and packaging waste while delivering top performance.

Alongside QIAsprint Connect, QIAGEN will present QIAsymphony Connect , a new platform for high-yield DNA and RNA extraction in clinical laboratories, and QIAmini , a compact automation system tailored for low-throughput labs seeking accessible walkaway sample preparation. Together, these systems reflect QIAGEN's commitment to supporting laboratories worldwide with scalable automation—from low- to ultra-high-throughput.

"High-throughput labs are under constant pressure to process more samples without sacrificing flexibility, reliability or sustainability," said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Portfolio & Innovation at QIAGEN. "QIAsprint Connect is designed to help labs meet those demands and reflects QIAGEN's strategy to expand automation across all throughput needs. A key advantage is the series of QIAsprint consumables kits designed to deliver top performance across multiple applications while championing eco-friendly packaging and resource efficiency. This launch complements the launches of QIAsymphony Connect and QIAmini to strengthen our offering in this critical starting point in lab workflows."

QIAsprint Connect: Scaling sample preparation throughput

QIAsprint Connect combines high-throughput capacity, workflow flexibility and sustainability-focused design to support demanding research applications:

  • High-throughput efficiency : Processes up to 192 samples per run with minimal manual intervention.
  • Flexible workflow design : Supports QIAGEN-tested and fully customizable protocols via touch-based interface and modular chemistry.
  • Sustainability-focused consumables : Reduces plastic use by up to 50% and also cuts packaging volume by 40%.
  • Compact benchtop footprint : Provides high-throughput capability in a space-saving format for existing lab environments.
  • Connectivity and compliance readiness : Supports modern data integrity and cybersecurity requirements, including 21 CFR Part 11 readiness.

QIAsprint Connect expands QIAGEN's automation offering for research labs and complements existing platforms in its automation portfolio.

Experience QIAsprint Connect at SLAS 2026

QIAGEN will unveil QIAsprint Connect live at SLAS 2026 in Boston on February 9 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The QIAGEN booth will also feature two additional automated extraction systems planned for launch this year, underscoring the company's automation portfolio across different throughput requirements:

  • QIAsymphony Connect : The next generation of QIAGEN's automated sample preparation platform, designed for high-yield DNA and RNA isolation in clinical applications with complete sample tracking and standardized workflows.
  • QIAmini: A compact, benchtop automation solution designed to provide walkaway sample preparation for lower-throughput laboratories seeking an accessible and user-friendly entry into automation.

To learn more about QIAGEN's activities at SLAS 2026, visit www.qiagen.com/SLAS2026 .

About QIAGEN

Qiagen N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of December 31, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe", "hope", "plan", "intend", "seek", "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "continue", "target" or other similar words. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, acquisitions, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected net sales, net sales of particular products, net sales in particular geographies, adjusted net sales, expansion of adjusted operating income margin, returns to shareholders, progressive dividend payments, product portfolio management, product launches (including anticipated launches of our sequencing solutions, testing platforms, panels and systems), leveraging AI technology, improvements in operating and financial leverage, currency movements against the U.S. dollar, plans for investment in our portfolio and share repurchase commitments, our expectations relating to our adjusted tax rate, debt maturity and repayment, our ability to grow adjusted earnings per share at a greater rate than sales, our ability to improve operating efficiencies and maintain disciplined capital allocation, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with our dependence on the development and success of new products; management of growth and expansion of operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, tariffs, tax laws, regulatory processes and logistics and supply chain dependencies); variability of operating results; integration of acquired businesses; changes in relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors, including delays or limits in the amount of reimbursement approvals or public health funding); our ability to obtain and maintain product regulatory approvals; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, including inflation and changing interest rates, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, cyber security breaches, political or public health crises, and the resulting impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; litigation risk, including patent litigation and product liability; debt service obligations; volatility in the public trading price of our common shares; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: Qiagen N.V.
Category: Life Sciences

Public Relations
e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com

Investor Relations
e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

qiagen-n-vqgennyse-qgen-us
QGEN
Qiagen N.V.

Qiagen N.V.

QIAGEN to discontinue NeuMoDx integrated PCR testing system, support customers during transition period

QIAGEN to discontinue NeuMoDx integrated PCR testing system, support customers during transition period

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a decision to discontinue the NeuMoDx 96 and 288 Molecular Systems in light of the market development trends for these product lines following the COVID-19 pandemic and changing customer needs for integrated PCR-based clinical...
QIAGEN launches digital PCR Assay Design Tool for QIAcuity, expands customization capabilities of its research platform GeneGlobe

QIAGEN launches digital PCR Assay Design Tool for QIAcuity, expands customization capabilities of its research platform GeneGlobe

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of its new digital PCR (dPCR) Custom Assay Design Tool for copy number variation (CNV) analysis for use on its digital PCR platform QIAcuity and several other enhancements in its GeneGlobe Design and Analysis Hub, a...
QIAGEN expands QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing menu in the U.S. with launch of molecular test to improve gastrointestinal care

QIAGEN expands QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing menu in the U.S. with launch of molecular test to improve gastrointestinal care

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of the QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel 2 in the United States. The launch comes after the recent clearance of the syndromic test for clinical use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and marks a significant...
QIAGEN and Myriad Genetics develop distributable homologous recombination deficiency test for global research and companion diagnostics applications

QIAGEN and Myriad Genetics develop distributable homologous recombination deficiency test for global research and companion diagnostics applications

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) today announced they will develop a globally distributable kit-based test for analyzing Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) status. This next-generation sequencing (NGS) test aims to support research into...
QIAGEN launches new library preparation kit, facilitating multiomic studies and advancing precision medicine

QIAGEN launches new library preparation kit, facilitating multiomic studies and advancing precision medicine

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of its QIAseq Multimodal DNARNA Lib Kit. The new kit enables seamless preparation of DNA and RNA libraries for next-generation sequencing (NGS), such as whole genome sequencing (WGS) and whole transcriptome sequencing...

