Q Gold Resources Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Q Gold Resources (TSXV: QGR,OTC:QGLDF) (OTCQB: QGLDF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel on February 26-27, 2026.

Scott Moore will be present on February 27th at 4pm Eastern Standard time, providing an update on the Company's Strategy, recent developments and next-phase initiative.

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Q Gold Resources

Q-Gold Resources is advancing a dual-asset gold platform focused on near-term growth and domestic gold production. With a transformational U.S. acquisition in Oregon and a high-grade, drill-ready project in Ontario, Q-Gold is positioned to become America's next Tier-One gold developer.

For further information:
Q Gold Resources
Scott Moore
VP Corporate Development
4169033586
smoore@miningsm.com
https://www.qgoldresources.com/

