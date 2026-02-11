Q Gold Resources Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Q Gold Resources (TSXV: QGR,OTC:QGLDF) (OTCQB: QGLDF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.
The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel on February 26-27, 2026.
Scott Moore will be present on February 27th at 4pm Eastern Standard time, providing an update on the Company's Strategy, recent developments and next-phase initiative.
Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.
For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/.
About Q Gold Resources
Q-Gold Resources is advancing a dual-asset gold platform focused on near-term growth and domestic gold production. With a transformational U.S. acquisition in Oregon and a high-grade, drill-ready project in Ontario, Q-Gold is positioned to become America's next Tier-One gold developer.
