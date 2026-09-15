PyroGenesis Signs First Contract Toward New Titanium Powder Supply Agreement with U.S. Materials Distributor

PyroGenesis Inc. ("PyroGenesis" or the "Company") (TSX: PYR,OTC:PYRGF) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, today announces its first contract toward a new titanium powder supply agreement with a U.S.-based materials distributor (the "Client"). The powder for this order has been produced by PyroGenesis' NexGen™ plasma atomization process and is to be shipped this week. The Client's identity and contract details will remain confidential for competitive reasons.
As disclosed in the Outlook section of the Company's Q2 2026 earnings release, dated August 6, 2026, the Company has been in discussion with several companies regarding titanium powder orders, including a US-based materials distributor for a monthly supply agreement of up to 500 kg. Today's contract represents the first commercial order arising from those discussions. The Client has since indicated that its potential monthly requirements could reach 1,000 kg (1 tonne); however, no commitment for recurring orders at that volume has been made.
The order is for Ti64 "fine" cut powder, with a particle size range of 20-80µm (microns). This powder is typically used in laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), an additive manufacturing technology widely used to produce complex, high-density components for aerospace, healthcare, and automotive industries. The Client supplies U.S. customers in the aerospace, defense, energy, and broader advanced manufacturing sectors.
"The contract announced today directly supports the strategic goals outlined in our April 29, 2026, press release: positioning the Additive Manufacturing Division for its next level of growth, with operations anticipated to be several times larger than those currently in place," said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "This relationship with a well-connected materials distributor serving both the aerospace and defense sectors will help us expand our customer base in these two key industries that we have identified as central to achieving those strategic goals."
PyroGenesis' Technology Development for Additive Manufacturing
PyroGenesis is the inventor of the plasma atomization process and in fact coined the term "plasma atomization" in its original patent. Plasma atomization is often considered the gold standard process for the production of metal powder for additive manufacturing, also referred to as metal 3D printing.
After years of R&D, PyroGenesis redesigned its plasma atomization technology and launched NexGen™ to re-enter the powder production market by targeting higher quality and yields, at lower operating costs. The Company has since taken a deliberate approach to commercialization, progressing from gram-scale customer samples to 100-kg orders, and its first tonne-scale order in May 2023.
PyroGenesis produces titanium powders in particle size distribution ranges across three "cuts":
- Fine Cut, in particle sizes between 15–63 µm for use in laser powder bed fusion (LPBF).
- Coarse Cut, in particle sizes between 45–106 µm for use in electron beam melting (EBM) and 45–150 µm in directed energy deposition (DED).
- Off-Cuts, in particle sizes not currently used by the existing range of commercial printers, but which offers a high-quality feedstock for use in the production of high-quality metal alloys.
Image: PyroGenesis' titanium metal powder as produced by its NexGen™ plasma atomization system.
INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT
- The global 3D printing market specific to titanium powder is expected to increase from $214 million in 2023 to $1.4 billion by 2032.1
- Titanium is classified as a critical mineral by both Canada2 and the U.S.3
- Titanium is used by multiple industries, including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, medical, hydrogen, and electric vehicles, due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance.
About PyroGenesis Inc.
PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.
Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
For further information contact ir@pyrogenesis.com or visit http://www.pyrogenesis.com
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1 https://3dprint.com/313549/titanium-3d-printing-powders-to-reach-1-4b-by-2032/
2 https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada/critical-minerals-an-opportunity-for-canada.html
3 https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2025-16311.pdf
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b8b5bea-6909-44b7-ac08-2664cd5c55ab