PyroGenesis Confirms First Titanium Powder Order with Scientific Aerospace Research Organization

PyroGenesis Confirms First Titanium Powder Order with Scientific Aerospace Research Organization

PyroGenesis Inc. ("PyroGenesis") (TSX: PYR,OTC:PYRGF) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), the leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today the signing of a contract with a Scientific Aerospace Research Organization for the supply of titanium metal powder produced by PyroGenesis' NexGen™ plasma atomization process. The client, who shall remain anonymous for confidentiality reasons, is based in Europe, and provides research and testing of advanced techniques and systems to the European aerospace industry. The organization operates much like many other nationally operated research organizations where government works together with leading companies within the aerospace sector to advance innovation and strengthen the industry.

The contract is for the supply of "coarse" cut Ti64 powder, in particle size 45-106µm (microns). The powder produced by PyroGenesis' NexGen™ plasma atomization system will be shipped to the customer in the coming days. The powder is to be used as part of the customer's aerospace research and development program, in an electron beam melting manufacturing process. The contract terms will remain confidential for competitive reasons.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Scope: supply of PyroGenesis' "coarse" cut titanium metal powder in particle size 45-106µm, produced by its NexGen™ plasma atomization system, to a European aerospace organization, for use in an electron beam melting (EBM) manufacturing process.

Timeline: the metal powder will be shipped to the customer in the coming days.

Strategic Impact: superior quality titanium powder from PyroGenesis' NexGen™ plasma atomization process helps the client develop and test specialized applications that can move the European aerospace industry forward.

"The order announced today is important for two reasons: i) not only is it the first contract with this very respected aerospace organization, but ii) it's also the first contract for the specific particle size range of 45 to 106 microns," said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "With this contract, we continue to methodically grow both our client base and the range of powders offered by the company. Notably, this adds to our expanding list of aerospace industry customers, in a sector we continue to develop and attract attention from."

Image: PyroGenesis' titanium metal powder as produced by its NexGen™ plasma atomization system.

Image: PyroGenesis' titanium metal powder as produced by its NexGen™ plasma atomization system.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT

  • The global 3D printing market for titanium powder is expected to increase from $214 million in 2023 to $1.4 billion by 2032. 1
  • Titanium is classified as a critical mineral by both Canada 2 and the U.S. 3
  • Titanium is used by multiple industries, including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, medical, hydrogen, and electric vehicles, due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance

PyroGenesis is the inventor of the plasma atomization process and in fact coined the term "plasma atomization" in its original patent. The Company's NexGen™ system is a patented upgrade to what is considered the gold standard process for the development of metal powder for additive manufacturing, also referred to as metal 3D printing.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information contact ir@pyrogenesis.com or visit http://www.pyrogenesis.com

1 https://3dprint.com/313549/titanium-3d-printing-powders-to-reach-1-4b-by-2032/

2 https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada/critical-minerals-an-opportunity-for-canada.html

3 https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2025-16311.pdf

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9607a0d2-e312-40fb-abb9-542af13a58d7


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

pyrogenesis-canada-incpyr-cctsx-pyrbase-metals-investing
PYR:CC
The Conversation (0)
PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

Keep Reading...
Red Metal Resources Retains IR and Marketing Services

Red Metal Resources Retains IR and Marketing Services

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces the engagement of Jeminii Finance Inc. (DBA as Jemini Capital), for investor relations and marketing services, effective February 19, 2026. Over a minimum four-month term, Jemini... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Confirms Free Milling Gold on New District Scale Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Confirms Free Milling Gold on New District Scale Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 23, 2026 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR: TSX.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to report the discovery of high-purity free milling gold within the gold-mineralized veins from the newly... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Announces Private Placement

Anteros Metals Announces Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of up to 833,334 flow-through units in the capital of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit and up to... Keep Reading...
Cygnus targets resource growth with start of new drilling and geophysics programs

Cygnus targets resource growth with start of new drilling and geophysics programs

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada HIGHLIGHTS: Cygnus sets up value drivers for 2026 with exploration and resource growth a high priority At Cedar Bay, Downhole Electromagnetics (‘DHEM') is in progress to identify follow-up targets from recent intersections1 such as: 28.9m at 2.5g/t AuEq... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Minerals Announces Amendment to Private Placement Terms

Nuvau Minerals Announces Amendment to Private Placement Terms

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) (the "Company" or "Nuvau") announces that, further to its news release dated January 30, 2026, it has amended the terms of its previously announced "best efforts" brokered private placement offering, co-led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Integrity Capital... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus

Western Copper and Gold Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus

Final Short Form Prospectus Accessible on SEDAR+western copper and gold corporation. (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 11, 2026 and February 12, 2026, it has filed a final short form prospectus dated February... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

Red Metal Resources Retains IR and Marketing Services

Related News

precious metals investing

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

precious metals investing

Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

precious metals investing

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Private Placement Units to Raise C$390,000

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Presente a la Conference Emerging Growth le 25 fevrier 2026

cleantech investing

CHARBONE to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 25, 2026

oil and gas investing

Kinetiko Energy Poised to Address South Africa’s Gas Supply Gap: MST Access Report