Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021
- Revenue was $166.1 million, an increase of 101.4% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to strong demand and the realization of investments in inventory to combat the ongoing supply chain tightness. Revenues in the comparative period were also impacted by manufacturing capacity constraints in Vietnam as a result of COVID-19 related restrictions.
- Gross margin was 34.1% as compared to 29.3% in the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin increased due to price increases and the comparative period was negatively impacted by costs resulting from the manufacturing capacity constraints in Vietnam caused by COVID-19.
- Operating expenses were $61.2 million compared to $61.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter operating expenses included $10.1 million related to the Transaction, as discussed below. Operating expenses in the comparative period included an impairment charge of $11.5 million.
- Net loss from continuing operations was $10.3 million, compared to $38.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted earnings from continuing operations* was $10.0 million, or earnings of $0.25 per share, as compared to a loss of $20.7 million, or loss of $0.56 per share in the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA* was $15.4 million compared to a loss of $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Connectivity, software, and services revenue was $29.0 million, a decrease of 17.8% compared to the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was due to the sale of the Omnilink offender monitoring business in the second quarter of 2022, the impact of the shutdown of 2G/3G networks in the United States on our home security business, and the impact of the wind down of 2G/3G networks in Sweden on our enhanced carrier connectivity service lines.
- On October 21, 2022, we signed a definitive agreement and closed the sale of our legacy home security business for gross proceeds of $7.6 million in cash.
- Monthly recurring revenue ("MRR") 2, 3 was $8.7 million in September 2022 compared to $9.3 million in September 2021. The decrease is primarily due to the impact of the wind down of 2G/3G networks in Sweden on our enhanced carrier connectivity service lines.
Segmented Information
IoT Solutions
Revenue from IoT Solutions increased 124.2% to $120.3 million as compared to $53.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to strong demand for connected devices globally and the realization of investments in inventory to combat the ongoing supply chain tightness. Increase in demand includes acceleration in IoT modules deployment across our industrial customers. In addition, revenues in the comparative period were negatively impacted by manufacturing capacity constraints in Vietnam caused by COVID-19. IoT Solutions gross margin was 29.1%, compared to 19.9% in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in gross margin was due to price increases and improved absorption of fixed costs from increased volume, partially offset by product mix. Gross margin in the comparative period was also negatively impacted by costs resulting from the manufacturing capacity constraints in Vietnam caused by COVID-19.
Enterprise Solutions
Revenue from Enterprise Solutions increased 59.0% to $45.8 million as compared to $28.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to strong demand for routers in our key industrial and public safety verticals, partially offset by a decline in connectivity, software, and services revenue resulting from the sale of the Omnilink offender monitoring business in the second quarter of 2022 and the impact of the shutdown of 2G/3G networks in the United States on our home security business. In addition, revenues in the comparative period were negatively impacted by manufacturing capacity constraints in Vietnam. Enterprise Solutions gross margin was 47.3%, similar to gross margin of 46.8% in the third quarter of 2021.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were $126.0 million, a decrease of $1.4 million from the second quarter of 2022.
Acquisition by Semtech Corporation
On August 2, 2022, we entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with Semtech Corporation and a subsidiary of Semtech Corporation (the "Purchaser") pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sierra Wireless (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Transaction, Sierra Wireless shareholders will receive $31 in cash per share (in U.S. dollars).
The Transaction, which is not subject to any financing conditions, is to be carried out by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. On September 27, 2022, at a special meeting, Sierra Wireless securityholders approved the Transaction. On September 29, 2022, the Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the plan of arrangement. On October 3, 2022, the Purchaser received a no action letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau, satisfying the Canadian Competition Act approval condition to closing the Transaction. The Transaction remains subject to regulatory approval under the United States Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. On October 18, 2022, we announced that the Company and the Purchaser each received a request for additional information and documentary material (commonly known as a "second request") from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with the Transaction. The second requests were issued under notification requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. The outside date for closing the Transaction provided under the Arrangement Agreement, inclusive of extensions, is March 3, 2023, unless extended further by mutual agreement of the parties.
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except where otherwise stated)
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
IoT Solutions
$
120,287
$
53,657
$
393,673
$
218,544
Enterprise Solutions
45,769
28,793
133,291
104,753
166,056
82,450
526,964
323,297
Cost of sales
IoT Solutions
85,299
42,981
276,147
161,357
Enterprise Solutions
24,138
15,320
75,953
53,833
109,437
58,301
352,100
215,190
Gross margin
56,619
24,149
174,864
108,107
Expenses
Sales and marketing
19,454
18,574
55,586
59,818
Research and development
15,988
16,238
51,619
50,652
Administration
10,906
10,384
32,241
37,789
Restructuring
2,140
369
9,859
4,663
Impairment
—
11,544
10,299
11,544
Gain on sale of Omnilink
—
—
(9,179
)
—
Transaction costs
10,070
—
10,584
—
Amortization
2,632
4,294
9,352
13,307
61,190
61,403
170,361
177,773
Earnings (loss) from operations
(4,571
)
(37,254
)
4,503
(69,666
)
Foreign exchange loss
(3,065
)
(2,601
)
(10,698
)
(5,717
)
Other expense
(1,839
)
(463
)
(3,572
)
(2,352
)
Loss before income taxes
(9,475
)
(40,318
)
(9,767
)
(77,735
)
Income tax expense (recovery)
869
(1,912
)
3,581
(755
)
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(10,344
)
$
(38,406
)
$
(13,348
)
$
(76,980
)
Net earnings (loss) from discontinued
operations
1,014
459
3,038
(778
)
Net loss
$
(9,330
)
$
(37,947
)
$
(10,310
)
$
(77,758
)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of taxes of $nil
(1,299
)
(960
)
(3,639
)
(2,627
)
Comprehensive loss
$
(10,629
)
$
(38,907
)
$
(13,949
)
$
(80,385
)
Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share (in dollars)
Continuing operations
$
(0.26
)
$
(1.03
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(2.08
)
Discontinued operations
0.03
0.01
0.08
(0.02
)
$
(0.24
)
$
(1.02
)
$
(0.27
)
$
(2.10
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
(in thousands)
Basic
39,196
37,196
38,679
36,976
Diluted
39,196
37,196
38,679
36,976
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except where otherwise stated)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
126,042
$
76,784
Restricted cash
—
100
Accounts receivable
100,828
85,310
Inventories
107,964
82,177
Prepaids and other
53,491
27,372
Assets held for sale
2,427
—
390,752
271,743
Property and equipment, net
26,314
31,134
Operating lease right-of-use assets
13,620
14,348
Intangible assets, net
30,796
54,708
Goodwill
139,471
167,379
Deferred income taxes
1,097
1,268
Other assets
2,155
6,473
$
604,205
$
547,053
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
192,017
183,529
Deferred revenue
13,756
11,770
Secured borrowing
14,556
—
Current portion of long-term debt
1,130
494
Liabilities held for sale
284
—
221,743
195,793
Long-term obligations
35,699
42,808
Operating lease liabilities
14,055
15,033
Long-term debt
52,287
9,394
Deferred income taxes
5,632
6,371
329,416
269,399
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Common stock: no par value; unlimited shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 39,065,069 shares (December 31, 2021 - 37,774,800 shares)
478,280
460,331
Preferred stock: no par value; unlimited shares authorized;
issued and outstanding: nil shares
—
—
Treasury stock: at cost; 171 shares (December 31, 2021 – 119,761 shares)
(4
)
(2,128
)
Additional paid-in capital
41,673
48,747
Retained deficit
(232,789
)
(220,564
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(12,371
)
(8,732
)
274,789
277,654
$
604,205
$
547,053
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
202 2
2021
202 2
2021
Cash flows provided by (used in):
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(9,330
)
$
(37,947
)
$
(10,310
)
$
(77,758
)
Items not requiring (providing) cash
Amortization
4,432
7,208
15,857
21,783
Stock-based compensation
3,317
1,767
10,136
14,004
Capitalized interest expense
964
—
2,548
—
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
—
(2,378
)
1
(2,381
)
Impairment
—
11,544
10,299
11,544
Gain on sale of Omnilink
—
—
(9,179
)
—
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
5,882
2,841
13,127
7,002
Recognition of cumulative translation adjustments on dissolution of subsidiaries
754
—
1,571
—
Other
(71
)
(45
)
374
292
Changes in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
1,551
22,049
(22,403
)
14,853
Inventories
(15,956
)
(24,375
)
(26,808
)
(38,610
)
Prepaids and other
615
(928
)
(22,663
)
(12,012
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(180
)
(28,532
)
10,619
(23,037
)
Deferred revenue and other
(1,454
)
348
(3,777
)
744
Cash flows used in operating activities
(9,476
)
(48,448
)
(30,608
)
(83,576
)
Investing activities
Additions to property and equipment
(2,987
)
(3,187
)
(10,716
)
(11,868
)
Additions to intangible assets
(277
)
(1,139
)
(1,152
)
(4,061
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
55
51
78
90
Proceeds from sale of Omnilink, net of transaction costs and cash sold
206
—
35,165
—
Acquisition of M2M New Zealand, net of cash acquired
—
—
—
(319
)
Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities
(3,003
)
(4,275
)
23,375
(16,158
)
Financing activities
Issuance of common shares, net of issuance cost
1,070
481
3,635
4,082
Purchase of treasury shares for RSU distribution
(245
)
(111
)
(2,688
)
(7,574
)
Taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards
—
—
—
(1,057
)
Decrease in other long-term obligations
(3
)
(73
)
(43
)
(175
)
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs
—
9,908
45,732
9,908
Proceeds from secured borrowing
14,556
—
14,556
—
Cash flows provided by financing activities
15,378
10,205
61,192
5,184
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4,277
)
(429
)
(4,801
)
(1,335
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, (decrease) increase in the period
(1,378
)
(42,947
)
49,158
(95,885
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
127,420
118,486
76,884
171,424
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
126,042
$
75,539
$
126,042
$
75,539
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS BY QUARTER
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where otherwise stated)
2022
2021
2020
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP
$
(10,344
)
$
10,906
$
(13,910
)
$
(11,752
)
$
(38,406
)
$
(10,036
)
$
(28,538
)
$
(11,167
)
Stock-based compensation and related social taxes
3,415
3,758
3,281
5,832
1,820
3,807
7,928
6,461
Phantom RSU expense (recovery)
258
157
(202
)
393
(69
)
569
206
691
Restructuring
2,140
3,715
4,004
7,592
369
1,720
2,574
4,800
COVID-19 government relief
(33
)
(22
)
(11
)
(5,557
)
(168
)
(1,016
)
(2,049
)
(954
)
CEO retirement/search
—
—
—
44
42
400
1,655
—
Impairment
—
—
10,299
741
11,544
—
—
—
Gain on sale of Omnilink
—
(9,179
)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Ransomware incident
2
(1,089
)
(59
)
(959
)
271
1,135
533
—
COVID-19 factory constraint incremental costs
—
—
1,096
22
1,135
—
—
—
Transaction costs
10,070
514
—
—
—
—
—
—
Other non-recurring costs
76
168
99
978
323
593
508
445
Amortization
4,432
4,741
6,684
6,935
7,208
7,267
7,308
7,054
Interest and other expense, net
1,083
922
1,142
307
192
111
110
564
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net of realized gain/loss on hedge contracts
2,708
5,317
2,326
1,927
2,693
(821
)
4,816
(2,804
)
Recognition of cumulative translation adjustments on dissolution of subsidiaries
754
817
—
—
—
—
—
—
Income tax expense (recovery)
869
1,691
1,021
761
(1,912
)
605
552
(7,984
)
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
15,430
$
22,416
$
15,770
$
7,264
$
(14,958
)
$
4,334
$
(4,397
)
$
(2,894
)
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP
$
(10,344
)
$
10,906
$
(13,910
)
$
(11,752
)
$
(38,406
)
$
(10,036
)
$
(28,538
)
$
(11,167
)
Stock-based compensation and related social taxes
3,415
3,758
3,281
5,832
1,820
3,807
7,928
6,461
Phantom RSU expense (recovery)
258
157
(202
)
393
(69
)
569
206
691
Restructuring
2,140
3,715
4,004
7,592
369
1,720
2,574
4,800
COVID-19 government relief
(33
)
(22
)
(11
)
(5,557
)
(168
)
(1,016
)
(2,049
)
(954
)
CEO retirement/search
—
—
—
44
42
400
1,655
—
Impairment
—
—
10,299
741
11,544
—
—
—
Gain on sale of Omnilink
—
(9,179
)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Ransomware incident
2
(1,089
)
(59
)
(959
)
271
1,135
533
—
COVID-19 factory constraint incremental costs
—
—
1,096
22
1,135
—
—
—
Transaction costs
10,070
514
—
—
—
—
—
—
Other non-recurring costs
76
168
99
978
323
593
508
445
Acquisition-related amortization
1,517
1,558
2,152
2,254
2,776
2,890
3,135
3,306
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net of realized gain/loss on hedge contracts
2,708
5,317
2,326
1,927
2,693
(821
)
4,816
(2,804
)
Recognition of cumulative translation adjustments on dissolution of subsidiaries
754
817
—
—
—
—
—
—
Income tax expense (recovery) adjustment
(585
)
126
(500
)
(441
)
(3,008
)
(357
)
(393
)
(7,784
)
Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations*
$
9,978
$
16,746
$
8,575
$
1,074
$
(20,678
)
$
(1,116
)
$
(9,625
)
$
(7,006
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
Basic
39,196
38,770
37,974
37,541
37,196
36,992
36,736
36,534
Diluted
39,196
39,079
37,974
37,541
37,196
36,992
36,736
36,534
Basic and diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (in dollars)*
$
0.25
$
0.43
$
0.23
$
0.03
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.26
)
$
(0.19
)
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
SEGMENTED RESULTS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except where otherwise indicated)
2022
2021
Q3
Q2
Q1
Total
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
IoT Solutions
Revenue
$
120,287
$
139,678
$
133,708
$
323,075
$
104,531
$
53,657
$
90,309
$
74,578
Gross margin
$
34,988
$
42,013
$
40,525
$
83,765
$
26,578
$
10,676
$
24,425
$
22,086
Gross margin %
29.1
%
30.1
%
30.3
%
25.9
%
25.4
%
19.9
%
27.0
%
29.6
%
Enterprise Solutions
Revenue
$
45,769
$
48,273
$
39,249
$
150,134
$
45,381
$
28,793
$
42,476
$
33,484
Gross margin
$
21,631
$
21,169
$
14,538
$
73,034
$
22,114
$
13,473
$
21,806
$
15,641
Gross margin %
47.3
%
43.9
%
37.0
%
48.6
%
48.7
%
46.8
%
51.3
%
46.7
%
Total
Revenue
$
166,056
$
187,951
$
172,957
$
473,209
$
149,912
$
82,450
$
132,785
$
108,062
Gross margin
$
56,619
$
63,182
$
55,063
$
156,799
$
48,692
$
24,149
$
46,231
$
37,727
Gross margin %
34.1
%
33.6
%
31.8
%
33.1
%
32.5
%
29.3
%
34.8
%
34.9
%
Revenue by Type:
Product
$
137,099
$
156,538
$
138,052
$
332,810
$
113,619
$
47,207
$
97,595
$
74,389
Connectivity, software, and services
$
28,957
$
31,413
$
34,905
$
140,399
$
36,293
$
35,243
$
35,190
$
33,673
