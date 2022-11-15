Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments") has filed and been receipted for a preliminary prospectus by the Canadian securities regulators in connection with the proposed launch of the first yield-focused single-stock ETFs (as outlined below) (collectively, the "ETFs" or "Purpose Yield Shares").

ETF Names Underlying Issuer Security
Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Apple Inc. Common stock
Amazon (AMZ) Yield Shares Amazon.com Inc. Common stock
Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Tesla Inc. Common stock
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A common stock, Class B common stock
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Alphabet Inc. Class A common stock, Class C capital stock
Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Microsoft Corporation Common stock
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Yield Shares Exxon Mobil Corporation Common stock
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Yield Shares JPMorgan Chase & Co. Common stock
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Yield Shares Johnson & Johnson Inc. Common stock
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Common stock

Each of the ETFs will seek to provide unitholders with (a) long-term capital appreciation through purchasing and holding Securities (outlined above) of an Underlying Issuer, including by using modest leverage through cash borrowing to purchase Securities and (b) distributions by writing covered call options and/or cash covered put options on a portion of the ETF's portfolio. Each of the ETFs will hedge substantially all of its U.S. dollar currency exposure with respect to its units back to the Canadian dollar.

Purpose Yield Shares will aim to provide monthly cash distributions, though the amount and frequency of distributions are not guaranteed.

The Purpose Yield Shares suite will be the newest offering in the firm's industry-renowned ETF lineup, which includes the world's first spot crypto ETFs (TSX tickers: BTC C and ETHH ), the world's first high-interest savings ETF (TSX ticker: PSA ), active fixed-income strategies (TSX ticker: CROP ), and industry-leading structured equity funds (e.g., Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio ), among others. Learn more about Purpose's ETFs here: www.purposeinvest.com .

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $13 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart
keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

A preliminary long-form prospectus relating to the ETFs (the "Preliminary Prospectus") has been filed with the Canadian securities commissions or similar authorities. You cannot buy securities of the ETFs until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the final prospectus of the ETFs. Important information about the ETFs is contained in the Preliminary Prospectus. Copies of the Preliminary Prospectus may be obtained from Purpose, or at www.purposeinvest.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at the manager's sole discretion.


Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Emergency SOS via Satellite Available Today on the iPhone 14 Lineup in the US and Canada

iPhone 14 users can now connect with emergency services when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage are not available; the service extends to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December

Apple® today announced its groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in the US and Canada. Available on all iPhone® 14 models, the innovative technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid, they can now open the Find My™ app and share their location via satellite. Emergency SOS via satellite is available in the US and Canada starting today, November 15, and will come to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December.

Sierra Wireless Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue in Q3'22 was $166.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) reported results for its third quarter of 2022. All results are reported in U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"), except as otherwise indicated below. 1

Update on Supply of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone® 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.

We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.

Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results

September quarter record for Revenue and EPS

Active installed base of devices reaches all-time high for all major product categories

BlackBerry Commissioned Research Reveals Four in Five Software Supply Chains Exposed to Cyberattack in the Last 12 Months

  • 77% of businesses uncovered hidden participants in their software supply chain that they were not previously aware of
  • 72% call for greater government oversight of open-source software to increase cyber protection

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today revealed new research at the 9 th annual BlackBerry Security Summit, exposing the magnitude of software supply chain cybersecurity vulnerabilities in today's organizations. Four in five (80%) IT decision makers stated that their organization had received notification of attack or vulnerability in its supply chain of software in the last 12 months, with the operating system and web browser creating the biggest impact. Following a software supply chain attack, respondents reported significant operational disruption (59%), data loss (58%) and reputational impact (52%), with nine out of ten organizations (90%) taking up to a month to recover.

BlackBerry Expands ISV Marketplace with New Partner Solutions

Strategic partnerships with independent software vendors deliver new tools to help businesses drive productivity and strengthen their cybersecurity posture

Today, at the BlackBerry Security Summit BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced new applications, software solutions, and cloud services available through its ISV ecosystem in the BlackBerry® Marketplace for Enterprise Software .

