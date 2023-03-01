CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Purepoint Uranium to Present at the Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and at the PDAC Conference

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase that will be held on March 2 and 3, 2023 and at the PDAC Conference that will be held from March 5 to 8, 2023.

During both conferences, Chris Frostad, President and CEO will be discussing the two drill programs currently underway at the Hook Lake and Red Willow projects in Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin.

Presentation Times:

  • Red Cloud Conference: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:50 pm ET at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.
  • PDAC 2023 Conference: Wednesday, March 8th at 10:26 am, Uranium Session at room 803 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The Purepoint Team will also be available on booth # 2636 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the duration of the conference. For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

Hook Lake - The Carter Corridor
The Hook Lake JV Project is owned jointly by Cameco Corp. (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%) and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (21%) as operator and consists of nine claims totaling 28,598 hectares situated in the southwestern Athabasca Basin. The Hook Lake JV Project is considered one of the highest quality uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin due to its location along the prospective Patterson Lake trend and the relatively shallow depth to the unconformity.

The Patterson Lake area was recently flown by an airborne gravity survey (Boulanger, Kiss and Tschirhart, 2019) that was funded by the Targeted Geoscience Initiative (TGI), a collaborative federal geoscience program. The gravity results show the southern portion of the Carter corridor as being associated with the same gravity high response as the Triple R and Arrow uranium deposits. The gravity low response west of the Carter corridor reflects the geologically younger, Clearwater Domain intrusions. The TGI (Potter et al., 2020) consider the Clearwater Domain intrusions as being high-heat-producers that warmed and circulated hydrothermal fluids over the structural corridors. Prolonged interaction of oxidized uranium-bearing fluids with basement rocks via reactivated faults is thought to have formed the high-grade uranium deposits.

Purepoint completed three drill holes in the southern portion of the Carter corridor (HK08-01 to 03) during 2008. HK08-01 intersected very strong sericite and silica alteration and returned a maximum of 17 ppm U within basement rock but missed the conductor source. HK08-02 returned locally elevated radioactivity from 20 to 30 metres below the unconformity while HK08-03 intersected 60 metres of intense hematite alteration below the unconformity.

Red Willow Project
The 100% owned Red Willow property is situated on the northern edge of the eastern Athabasca Basin mine corridor in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The property is located in close proximity to several uranium deposits including Orano Resources Canada Inc.'s JEB mine, approximately 10 kilometres to the southwest, and Cameco's Eagle Point mine that is approximately 10 kilometres due south.

Red Willow consists of 17 mineral claims having a total area of 40,116 hectares. Geophysical surveys conducted by Purepoint have included airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (VTEM) surveys, an airborne radiometric survey, ground gradient array IP, pole-dipole array IP, fixed-loop and moving-loop transient electromagnetics, and gravity. The detailed airborne VTEM survey provided magnetic results that are an excellent base on which to interpret structures while the EM results outlined over 70 kilometres of conductors that in most instances represent favourable graphitic lithology.

About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

