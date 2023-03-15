Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Puma Exploration Mobilises Crew for Its 2023 Drilling Program at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Mobilises Crew for Its 2023 Drilling Program at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that drilling will begin shortly on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. A technical crew will be mobilized next week in preparation for the Company's planned 2023 drilling program.

The first phase of drilling will focus on definition and expansion of the high-grade gold intercepts (see Table 1) and interpreted high-grade gold shoots at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ"). The LGZ is Puma's main area of focus. The zone currently covers 750 m of strike, a 75 m width, and has been defined to a depth of ~100 m.

Since 2021, Puma has systematically drilled 13,100 metres at the LGZ along the favourable rhyolite/sediment contact that hosts gold-bearing quartz veins. Recent data compilation has identified three main areas of gold enrichment with several potential high-grade gold shoots that plunge 25 degrees NE (see Figure 1). Extending these high-grade gold shoots at depth is Puma's priority in the upcoming 2023 Drilling Program.

Table 1: High-grade gold intercepts targeted for the 2023 drilling program

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t)
WB21-01 4.00 6.10 2.10 12.71
WB21-02 0.00 50.15 50.15 5.55
incl. 7.20 10.20 3.00 8.33
and 13.70 15.80 2.10 28.52
and 45.60 49.45 3.85 46.94
WB21-06 46.80 49.70 2.90 16.92
WB21-16 80.00 88.35 8.35 5.11
WB22-25 1.40 11.70 10.30 10.72
WB22-26 21.25 26.50 5.25 5.13
WB22-36 3.80 18.00 14.20 5.83
WB22-57 2.70 15.00 12.30 4.30
WB22-66 31.40 67.55 36.15 3.25
incl. 30.60 35.00 4.40 5.01
and 66.25 73.40 7.15 13.49
WB22-91 6.55 10.75 4.20 9.84
WB22-96 56.90 60.50 3.60 14.90

Marcel Robillard, President, and CEO commented: " The Lynx Gold Zone has significant expansion potential. Our upcoming drilling season will focus on confirming and expanding the interpreted high-grade gold shoots at depth and step-out drilling will add to the zone's gold inventory. The Williams Brook Gold Project represents one of the hottest gold exploration plays in New Brunswick and we're excited to further develop our asset in 2023."

Figure 1: Interpreted high-grade gold shoots to be tested at the Lynx Gold Zone is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/887b61c9-17e7-4f89-8168-ed5771ac5e10

Following this first 3,000 to 4,000 m of drilling for the high-grade gold depth expansion of the Lynx Gold zone, the drill rig will be moved to test the favourable rhyolite/sediment contact along a 3 km extension to the northeast which is underlain by a large magnetic anomaly that could represent the source of the gold mineralisation (see Figure 2). The planned 3,000 m of drilling will target high-grade mineralisation sampled during last fall's surface trenching program at the Lynx Gold zone.

MAIN OBJECTIVES OF THE 2023 DRILLING PROGRAM

■ Test the interpreted high-grade gold shoots in the core of the Lynx Gold zone and extend them beyond 100 m depth;

■ Confirm that the high-grade gold mineralisation sampled at surface along the 3 km NE extension of the LGZ continues at depth;

■ Define an internal block model of the gold mineralisation at surface in preparation for the selection of the upcoming 4,000t bulk sample (see February 28, 2023, News Release);

■ Test new regional targets along strike beyond the 3 km extension.

Figure 2: Lynx Gold Zone expansion drilling targets along a large magnetic anomaly is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55b68696-b3a0-4248-916b-32494f30bb4c

UPCOMING GOLD INVESTOR EVENTS

Puma invites shareholders and interested parties to schedule a meeting at the upcoming conferences to discuss the Company's recent news and proposed developments:

  • Swiss Mining Institute Conference in Zurich
    March 21-22, 2023

swissmininginstitute.ch/program-march-2023/

  • Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt

May 5-6, 2023
deutschegoldmesse.online/2023-spring-companies/

  • 121 Mining Investment Event in London

May 9-10, 2023
121 Mining Investment London | 1-2-1 meetings between mining companies and investors (weare121.com)

ABOUT THE WILLIAMS BROOK GOLD PROJECT

Puma's flagship Williams Brook Gold Project covers more than 50,000 ha in Northern New Brunswick, an established and mining-friendly jurisdiction, near paved roads and with excellent infrastructure nearby. Since 2021, Puma has made four (4) significant gold discoveries at Williams Brook, with gold mineralization hosted in quartz veins at surface.

An aggressive exploration program is planned for 2023, including a minimum of 6,000 m of drilling and a 4,000 T bulk sample.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dominique Gagné, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

ABOUT Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects near New Brunswick, Canada's Famous Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"). The Company is committed to deploying its DEAR strategy ( D evelopment, E xploration, A cquisition, and R oyalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn
Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard , President and CEO, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy , Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Puma ExplorationTSXV:PUMAPrecious Metals Investing
PUMA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Receives Approval for a 4,000 T Bulk Sample at Lynx Zone and Welcomes Dr. Simon Dominy to its Advisory Committee

Puma Exploration Receives Approval for a 4,000 T Bulk Sample at Lynx Zone and Welcomes Dr. Simon Dominy to its Advisory Committee

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has received from New Brunswick's Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, the authorization to proceed with a 4,000 tonnes bulk sample at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ").

Dr. Simon Dominy, an expert in the design and implementation of bulk sampling programs, will join Puma's advisory team to supervise the Company's Bulk Sampling Program ("BSP") to ensure proper planning and success.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Invites You to PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto This March

Puma Exploration Invites You to PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto This March

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") invites shareholders and interested parties to visit Booth #IE2152 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's PDAC C) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Management and Puma's technical team will be on hand to discuss the Company's latest news and planned developments for 2023.

In addition, we invite you to attend the following presentations:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Strategically Increases Its Land Holdings at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Strategically Increases Its Land Holdings at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has staked another 105 claims (2,300 ha) contiguous to its Williams Brook South property that now totals 8,290 ha (see Figure 1). The newly staked claims have seen very little exploration in the past. Still, they are highly prospective for gold mineralization as they exhibit the same geology as the Lynx Gold Zone.

Figure 1: Puma's assets in Northern New Brunswick

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Adds Silver Exposure to Its Assets in Northern New Brunswick

Puma Exploration Adds Silver Exposure to Its Assets in Northern New Brunswick

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property agreement to add silver exposure to its current precious metals assets in Northern New Brunswick. The new acquisition, the Brunswick Au-Ag Property, with grab samples grading up to 1,300 gt Ag and 2.42 gt Au adds 454 claims (10,554 ha) to Puma's landholdings, now totalling 60,554 ha (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Puma's assets and landholdings in Northern New Brunswick is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0798227c-a079-4fc6-94f5-53f2b7b5a295

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Outlines Its Accomplishments and 2023 Exploration Plans at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Outlines Its Accomplishments and 2023 Exploration Plans at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to outline its key accomplishments and discoveries made at its Williams Brook Gold Project in 2022 and present its 2023 Exploration Program.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma, stated: "In only 2 years, we have identified 4 separate high-grade gold zones at surface with significant room for expansion in one of the best jurisdictions in Canada. We've grown Puma's market cap from C$5M to C$30M with only C$7M of exploration investment. Our tried and true exploration methodology has shown that the mineralization at the Lynx Gold Zone extends 750 m along trend and to a depth of about 100 m, and is open both laterally and at depth. Our 2022 discoveries, the Jaguar, Cougar and Panthera Gold Zones likely represent additional gold areas on our large land package. The potential of the Williams Brook property is significant and we will continue to add gold discoveries to its inventory as we work towards defining a resource at Lynx."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Increases Land Position at its Moray Project

New Break Increases Land Position at its Moray Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has increased the land position at its Moray property ("Moray") to 2,894 hectares from 1,856 hectares. Moray is located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc.. Moray exhibits comparable geology, mineralization and alteration characteristics to Young-Davidson, including mafic volcanic hosted and syenite hosted auriferous quartz vein zones. Current annual gold production at Young-Davidson runs 190,000 to 200,000 ounces at an average grade of 2.3 grams per tonne gold ("gt Au"), generating in excess of US$100 million of free cash flow annually at current gold prices.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Announces Strategic Investment by B2Gold Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Snowline Gold Announces Strategic Investment by B2Gold Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO, NYSE American: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold") has agreed to complete a strategic investment into the Company. B2Gold will be the purchaser of common shares of the Company on the back end of an initial non-brokered flow-through private placement arranged by Snowline. Pursuant to the initial non-brokered private placement, up to 3,941,048 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") will be issued at a price of C$4.862 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$19,161,375 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Successfully Raises $1,094,133 Through Exercise of Warrants and Extends European Marketing

iMetal Resources Successfully Raises $1,094,133 Through Exercise of Warrants and Extends European Marketing

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 5,470,666 warrants have been exercised, adding $1,094,133 to the Treasury as of March 13, 2023. The warrants were issued in connection to a public unit offering completed by the Company (see Press Release April 8, 2022

"I am extremely pleased to report a successful exercise of over 5 million share purchase warrants for the Company generating an additional $1M+ of hard dollars to the iMetal treasury," commented Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of iMetal Resources. "The warrant exercise clearly demonstrates investor faith in the Company's management and projects, The additional proceeds will be used for general working capital and further exploration on our flagship Gowganda West property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $15 MILLION

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $15 MILLION

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures ") is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously-announced best efforts private placement offering (the " Offering "), the Company and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), have agreed to increase the size of the Offering. The Company will now issue up to 37,500,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for total gross proceeds of up to $15,000,000 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED. ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED. ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the " Offering ") for total proceeds of up to approximately $10 million consisting of up to 25,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Bull Provides Update on 2023 Work Programs at Sandman Including Optimized PEA and Exploration Testing for Sleeper Style Targets

Gold Bull Provides Update on 2023 Work Programs at Sandman Including Optimized PEA and Exploration Testing for Sleeper Style Targets

-

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report an update on its ongoing mine economic studies and exploration program at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Sandman Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Approval and Receipt of $200,000 Exploration Grant

ACME Lithium Extends Potential Lithium Zone Successfully Reaching Total Depth of DH-1A to 1940 Feet at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Related News

Graphite Investing

DFS Supports Graphite Micronising At Collie With Cashflow In 18 Months

Resource Investing

High-Grade Rare Earth Elements (REE) Confirmed In Eurelia Trench Samples

Lithium Investing

Charger Metals Interim Financial Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium Financial Report Half Year ended 31 December 2022

Lithium Investing

Galan Appoints Former Senior SQM VP Operations As Consultant And Board Advisor

uranium investing

Toro Energy Limited 2022 Interim Financial Report

Resource Investing

West Spargoville Exploration Update

×