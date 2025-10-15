Puma Exploration Concludes 2025 Drilling at Lynx, VG Observed in Several Holes

Puma Exploration Concludes 2025 Drilling at Lynx, VG Observed in Several Holes

Highlights

  • 3,662 m in 15 drill holes were drilled at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ").
  • Visible gold ("VG") was observed in 6 separate drill holes.
  • All but one hole intercepted the favourable rhyolite/sediment contact.
  • Altered quartz veins containing sulphides and visible gold were intercepted in fresh rock under the surface oxidized units.
  • WB25-181 intersected multiple grains of VG at a downhole depth of 355 m, representing the deepest VG occurrence to date (see September 4, 2025 News Release).
  • WB25-190 shows intense quartz veining with sulphides in the first 50 m and grains of VG at 43.85 m downhole depth, extending the Lynx Gold Zone by 200 m to the southwest.
  • The gold mineralization at Lynx now extends to 800 m along strike, 50 m wide and a vertical depth of 250 m, and it remains open in all directions.

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA,OTC:PUMXF) (OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has completed its 2025 drilling program at the Lynx Gold Zone of its Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Visible gold (VG) was observed in several drill holes, thereby increasing the limits of the known mineralized zone to 800 metres along strike, 50 metres in width and 250 metres in depth. Assays are pending and will be released when received.

Marcel Robillard, Puma's president and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with what we see in the drill core. We successfully hit the mineralization we were targeting, and the occurrence of visible gold in these step-out holes is significant. Preliminary observations suggest that the Lynx Gold Zone is larger than previously thought and that future drilling could expand it further."

The 3,662 m drilling campaign was fully funded by the optionee, Kinross, and forms part of its C$2 million exploration commitment for 2025. The joint Puma/Kinross technical committee devised the drilling program to follow up on high-grade gold-bearing quartz veins discovered by Puma's previous trenching and drilling at the LGZ from 2021 to 2023 (to read Puma's previous News Releases, click here).

The 2025 drilling successfully intersected the targeted mineralization, providing further insights into structural patterns and lithological contacts at the LGZ. Visible gold in 6 of the 15 holes (Figure 1) was observed in drill core drilled outside of the known limits of the Lynx Gold Zone. Visible gold was intersected subsurface in hole WB25-190 (43.85 m downhole depth), collared 150 m southwest of the Lynx Gold Zone, while other occurrences of VG were observed much deeper in the holes, up to 355.33 m downhole in hole WB25-181 (Table 1, Image 1). Of note, the zone remains open at depth and along strike to the NE and SW.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3398/270444_92bcb008843f3963_001.jpg

Figure 1. Location of 2025 drillholes at the Lynx Gold Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3398/270444_92bcb008843f3963_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3398/270444_92bcb008843f3963_002.jpg

Image 1. Visible gold observed in drill core

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3398/270444_92bcb008843f3963_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3398/270444_92bcb008843f3963_003.jpg

Image 1. Visible gold observed in drill core

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3398/270444_92bcb008843f3963_003full.jpg

Table 1. Drill hole coordinates and occurrences of visible gold ("VG")

HOLE ID Easting Northing Elev. Az. 
(TN)		 Dip Depth 
(m)		 Visible Gold 
depth (m)
WB25-176 660173 5259511 377 120 -49 194
WB25-177 660309 5259607 384 120 -51 156
WB25-178 660384 5259646 384 120 -51 135
WB25-179 660331 5259743 382 120 -47 189
WB25-180 660189 5259626 376 113 -56 282
WB25-181 659958 5259665 365 118 -46 387 355.30
WB25-182 660032 5259466 366 92 -47 318
WB25-183 660032 5259466 366 130 -47 231
WB25-184 660008 5259410 367 142 -47 243
WB25-185 659994 5259237 364 120 -53 225 185.60 -186.05
WB25-186 659948 5259127 365 115 -47 318
WB25-187 659952 5259194 381 120 -45 261 203.15, 205.25,
 206.05
WB25-188 660009 5259304 389 120 -45 216 136.70-136.79,
 166.02
WB25-189 659919 5259349 387 120 -47 291 236.95
WB25-190 660009 5258963 365 110 -46 216 43.85
Total drilled 3,662 m

 

Ongoing Summer Exploration Program at Williams Brook

As announced on September 4, 2025, the summer program included channelling at the Lynx Gold Zone, as well as prospecting, trenching, and excavating over the entire Williams Brook Project, including the Jonpol /Portage properties. Results are expected to be announced shortly.

Grant of Options

In accordance with its stock option plan and pending regulatory approval, Puma has granted a total of 4.5 million incentive Stock Options ("Options") to Company directors, certain advisors, and consultants, that vest immediately. These options are exercisable at $0.18 per common share until October 15, 2029.

About the Williams Brook Project

The Williams Brook Project (40,225 ha), optioned to Kinross Gold Corp (see October 24, 2024 News Release), comprises the Williams Brook Property, the Jonpol Property and the Portage Property. To earn a 65% interest in the project, Kinross can finance a minimum of $16.75 million in exploration expenditures over the next five years (including a firm commitment of $2 million with at least 5,000 metres of drilling in the first 18 months).

About Puma's Assets in New Brunswick

Puma has accumulated an impressive portfolio of prospective gold landholdings strategically located close to roads and infrastructure in Northern New Brunswick, including the Williams Brook Project and the new McKenzie Gold Project.

Both are located near the Rocky Brook Millstream Fault ("RBMF"), a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control for gold deposition in the region. Puma's work to date has focused on the Williams Brook property, but prospecting and surface exploration work on its other properties have confirmed their potential for significant gold mineralization.

About Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing a pipeline of precious metals projects in New Brunswick, near Canada's Renowned Bathurst Mining Camp. Puma has a long history in Northern New Brunswick, having worked on regional projects for over 15 years. Puma's successful exploration methodology, which combines traditional prospecting methods with detailed trenching and cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, has been instrumental in facilitating an understanding of the region's geology and associated mineralized systems. Armed with geophysical surveys, geochemical data, and consultants' expertise, Puma has developed a cost-effective exploration tool to discover gold at shallow depths and maximize drilling results.

Connect with us on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.
Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information, or contact:

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO.
(418) 750-8510; president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.
(250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Puma to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quarterly and annual reports and the documents submitted to the securities administration describe these risks and uncertainties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270444

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Puma ExplorationPUMA:CATSXV:PUMAPrecious Metals Investing
PUMA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration

Exploring Highly Prospective High-grade Assets in New Brunswick’s Newest Gold Camp

Puma Increases the High-Grade Gold Footprint of the Lynx Gold Zone and Extends it at Depth

Puma Increases the High-Grade Gold Footprint of the Lynx Gold Zone and Extends it at Depth

Hole WB23-139 intersected 63.05 m at 2.49 g/t gold, including two (2) high-grade gold intervals of 37.40 g/t gold over 2.50 m and 21.66 g/t gold over 2.55 m . 2.06 g/t gold over 5.20 m was intercepted at 215 m downhole (WB23-139)- the deepest occurrence of gold to date. Lower-grade gold... Keep Reading...
Puma Exploration Samples 362 g/t Gold at Newly Optioned TIMM Gold Property

Puma Exploration Samples 362 g/t Gold at Newly Optioned TIMM Gold Property

Strategic gold property located along national road, only 10km from St-Quentin and 25km west of Williams Brook Flagship property. High-grade gold structure, with initial surface sampling up to 362 g/t gold*. Mineralization hosted in similar quartz veins within sedimentary package. Similar... Keep Reading...
Puma Exploration Drills Series of Stacked High-Grade Gold Quartz Veins at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Drills Series of Stacked High-Grade Gold Quartz Veins at Williams Brook

Hole WB23-125 returned 50.85 m of 1.05 g/t gold. Gold mineralization extends over 90 m from surface in a series of stacked high-grade quartz veins. All 11 holes intersected the targeted quartz veins, with assay results returning from anomalous gold (0.10 g/t) to 42.60 g/t. Gold was intercepted... Keep Reading...
Puma Exploration Defines Drilling Targets for Lynx Gold Zone Lateral Extension

Puma Exploration Defines Drilling Targets for Lynx Gold Zone Lateral Extension

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to outline the ongoing progress of its 2023 exploration program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. The program has successfully shown that gold... Keep Reading...
Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-David Moore to its Advisory Board

Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-David Moore to its Advisory Board

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-David Moore to the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Moore has been a consultant and advisor to several mineral exploration and development companies for over fifteen years.... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce (35) Wedge Phase 2 - XRF results for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization ore samples collected from the upcoming northwestern drill area on the Wedge VMS... Keep Reading...
Theia Infill Drilling - Broad Zones of High-Grade Gold

Theia Infill Drilling - Broad Zones of High-Grade Gold

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Infill Drilling - Broad Zones of High-Grade GoldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
JZR Gold Announces First Concentrate From Vila Nova Gold Project

JZR Gold Announces First Concentrate From Vila Nova Gold Project

(TheNewswire) October 14, 2025 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSXV: JZR,OTC:JZRIF) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) ("ECO"), the operator of the Vila Nova gold... Keep Reading...
Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board

Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board

Appointment of Seasoned Defense and Technology Leader Reinforces Company's Position in America's Race for Critical Minerals Independence Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF), the company focused on critical minerals with their Mojave Project in California targeting rare earth... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Former U.S. Major General Appointed to Advisory Board

Locksley Resources Limited Former U.S. Major General Appointed to Advisory Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announces the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Peter J. Lambert to its Advisory Board. Peter brings more than three decades of leadership in intelligence, defense and advanced technology... Keep Reading...
September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%

September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

Apple unleashes M5, the next big leap in AI performance for Apple silicon

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Energy Investing

Terra Clean's Fraser Lakes B Deposit Contains Significant Rare Earth Element Potential and is Listed as an Active Government of Canada Rare Earth Deposit

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in Step-Out Holes at Red Mountain, Alaska, and Hughes, Nevada

gold investing

Pinnacle to Acquire Eight U.S. Critical Minerals, Gold & Silver Projects, Including Past-Producing Assets

lithium investing

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) – Trading Halt