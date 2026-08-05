PTC Strengthens ALM Portfolio with New AI and Configuration Management Capabilities for Enterprise Complexity

  • Launches Codebeamer 3.3, Codebeamer AI 1.2, and Pure Variants 7.3, strengthening traceability, change management, and AI governance
  • Automates how engineering teams carry approved changes across product variants and controls who can approve them
  • Introduces an AI Search Assistant powered by semantic search, helping teams quickly find more complete and accurate results

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the latest enhancements to its application lifecycle management (ALM) portfolio with the release of its Codebeamer® 3.3, Codebeamer AI 1.2, and Pure Variants™ 7.3 solutions. Together, the releases address two challenges engineering teams face regularly: keeping changes consistent across product variants and finding the right information within them.

Image courtesy of PTC.

PTC's ALM portfolio is the leading system of record for software development and requirements management for automotive, medtech, federal, aerospace, and defense industries. These releases extend that leadership with stronger traceability and change management features, plus governed AI assistance that aligns with regulatory and quality requirements.

"Our customers are managing more product variants and configurations than ever, and every hour spent untangling a merge or hunting for a requirement is time not spent building better products," said Enrique Krajmalnik, General Manager of ALM at PTC. "These releases provide a way to reuse changes across configurations and a smarter way to find what they need, so they can manage complexity with confidence, not just keep up with it."

These releases introduce the following new capabilities and functionality:

  • Codebeamer 3.3 strengthens configuration management with Delta Merge, which automatically carries an approved change across related product variants instead of requiring engineers to reapply it manually, a new Streams Tab for tracking those variant lines, and role-based Stream Management Permissions that control who can approve changes within them, along with deeper integrations to PTC's Windchill® PLM solution and the digital thread.
  • Codebeamer AI 1.2 introduces an AI Search Assistant powered by semantic search, helping teams find more complete and accurate results by understanding the meaning and intent behind a search rather than matching search text, with a new Indexing Service that gives regulated industries control over how and where their data is processed.
  • Pure Variants 7.3 adds fast and efficient Stream Transformation, which converts a configured product variant into a working set (a linked copy of requirements in Codebeamer tied to that variant), so requirements automatically update to reflect the variant's specific features and values instead of being copied and adjusted manually.

With Codebeamer, Pure Variants, and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation, extend the value of that data across their enterprise, and accelerate AI-driven transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage product complexity, meet regulatory and compliance standards, and much more.

To learn more about this release, please visit: www.ptc.com/en/products/codebeamer/whats-new 

About PTC
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally.

Media Contact
Julia Reed
PRteam@ptc.com

Investor Contact 
Michael Migure
investor@ptc.com

PTC, Codebeamer, Pure Variants, Windchill, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. 

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SOURCE PTC Inc.

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