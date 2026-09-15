PTC's Creo and Windchill Solutions Selected for Product Development across Fisica Applied Technologies

- Standardizes on Creo CAD and Windchill PLM across multiple business units and locations
- Supports design consistency, configuration control, and traceability for complex defense programs
- Supports both near‑term operational needs and long‑term growth
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that Fisica Applied Technologies, Inc., a leading defense products manufacturer of airborne and ground-based antennas; electromagnetic systems and simulators; and ruggedized batteries, has selected the PTC Creo® computer-aided design (CAD) and Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions for product design and development across its engineering environment.
Following its spinoff from L3Harris and the merger of three leading antenna system providers, Fisica required a consistent and reliable digital engineering foundation to support collaboration across its four business units and multiple locations. The enterprise chose Creo and Windchill to enable seamless collaboration and support design consistency, configuration control, and traceability for its complex defense programs. Aligning CAD and PLM on a common platform creates a unified engineering environment that supports both near‑term operational needs and long‑term growth.
"Standardization was essential as we brought together multiple organizations and engineering teams," said Adam Erskine, Vice President of Business Development at Fisica Applied Technologies. "Building on technology with which our teams worked well allowed us to move quickly, collaborate effectively, and maintain confidence in our data and processes from day one."
With Creo, Windchill and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation in engineering, extend the value of that data across their enterprise, and power AI-driven transformation. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage complexity, meet regulatory standards, and much more. http://www.ptc.com
About Fisica Applied Technologies, Inc.
Fisica Applied Technologies, Inc. is a defense contractor formed through the merger of three leading antenna system providers, delivering advanced solutions for mission‑critical aerospace and defense applications.
About PTC
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.
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Libby Fink: PRteam@ptc.com
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Michael Maguire: investor@ptc.com
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SOURCE PTC Inc.