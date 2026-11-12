PsiQuantum and AMD Collaborate to Build the Computing Foundation for Utility-Scale Quantum Computing

- Expanded collaboration brings AMD CPUs, GPUs, adaptive computing and software together with PsiQuantum photonic quantum technology
- Companies to co-design infrastructure and advance hybrid quantum-classical applications
PsiQuantum and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced an expanded strategic partnership to co-design the computing infrastructure required to operate utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers and the hybrid applications that combine quantum, high-performance, and AI computing.
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PsiQuantum and AMD have announced an expanded strategic partnership to co-design the computing infrastructure required to operate utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers and the hybrid applications that combine quantum, high-performance, and AI computing.
The collaboration builds on the companies' existing work around AMD Versal™ FPGA technology—selected by PsiQuantum for the development of its fault-tolerant quantum computing platform—and expands it into a broader relationship spanning AMD Instinct™ GPUs, AMD EPYC™ CPUs, and the AMD ROCm™ software stack, combined with PsiQuantum's silicon photonics platform and its fully integrated platform. As quantum systems scale toward practical use, PsiQuantum and AMD expect the integration of classical high-performance, AI, and photonic quantum computing technology to form the world's most powerful hybrid computing fabric.
To reinforce its commitment to the partnership, AMD also plans to make an equity investment into PsiQuantum.
"Quantum computing will enable solving problems in healthcare, materials, energy, finance, and other domains that are out of reach today, working in concert with AI and high-performance computing," said Victor Peng, Chief Executive Officer of PsiQuantum . "By bringing our teams and technologies together, PsiQuantum and AMD will advance the future of computing, from the infrastructure that supports utility-scale quantum systems to new approaches for networking with silicon photonics and scaling the foundations of next-gen AI."
"AMD has a long track record of bringing together the compute technologies and deep engineering partnerships needed to build the world's most powerful supercomputers and AI infrastructure," said Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, AMD . "We see that same opportunity with quantum computing, where leadership in classical computing is essential to building systems at scale. Our work with PsiQuantum brings the breadth of AMD compute and software to this next frontier, combining our strengths to accelerate the path to utility-scale quantum computing."
The collaboration aligns with the U.S. Department of Energy's recently released Quantum Genesis Priority Applications , which identify a key set of scientific problems that fault-tolerant quantum computers will be expected to solve.
PsiQuantum's proprietary computational chemistry methodologies are performing beyond state-of-the-art calculations on AMD hardware today, and the companies' planned initial focus on drug discovery falls within biological modeling, an identified emerging application area for Quantum Genesis.
By leveraging PsiQuantum's expertise in workflow and fault-tolerant algorithm development, these methodologies help elevate today's GPU-based approaches beyond state-of-the-art while preparing critical industries for the arrival of fault-tolerant quantum computing. Working with AMD, PsiQuantum researchers have optimized a highly accurate machine-learning decoder—PRISM—for low-latency implementation on programmable hardware accelerators. The result combines speed and accuracy in a design for real-time error correction in utility-scale photonic quantum computers.
The combination of PsiQuantum's workflows with AMD's GPU expertise running large scale simulation has already delivered initial breakthrough results in simulation of covalent inhibitors, a class of molecules relevant in drug discovery for oncology. PsiQuantum plans to build on these results and explore integrated accelerated computing solutions for commercial applications, initially focusing on the broader pharmaceutical research and drug discovery space.
Both companies will also explore expanding their collaboration with a footprint at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) in Chicago, America's largest quantum computing project, where PsiQuantum serves as the anchor tenant.
"Illinois is bringing together world-class researchers, a growing list of innovative companies, and a skilled workforce to build the industries of the future," said Governor JB Pritzker. "AMD and PsiQuantum's expanded partnership has the potential to advance that work at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park. Together, we're laying the foundation to create new opportunities for Illinoisans."
AMD and PsiQuantum will share more about their strategic partnership at SC26 (November 15-20) in Chicago.
About PsiQuantum
PsiQuantum was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The company's mission is to build and deploy the world's first useful quantum computers. PsiQuantum's photonic approach enables it to leverage high-volume semiconductor manufacturing, existing cryogenic infrastructure, and architectural flexibility to rapidly scale its systems. Learn more at www.psiquantum.com .
About AMD
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world's most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com .
AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD EPYC, AMD Instinct, AMD Versal, AMD ROCm and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the plans and expected benefits of AMD's strategic partnership with PsiQuantum and AMD's plans to make an equity investment in PsiQuantum, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, national-security-based regulations, import tariffs, trade protection measures, and licensing requirements; competitive markets in which AMD's products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, components (such as memory supply), substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD's products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD's internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD's products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; failure to maintain an efficient supply chain as customer demand changes; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD's ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of climate change on AMD's business; AMD's ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD's notes, the guarantees of Xilinx's notes and the revolving credit agreement; AMD's ability to satisfy financial obligations under guarantees, leases and other commercial commitments; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD's business and AMD's ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company's assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD's ability to attract and retain key employees; and AMD's stock price volatility, including the potential impact on the fair value of customer warrants and AMD's GAAP earnings. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.
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Aaron Grabein
AMD Communications
aaron.grabein@amd.com
Chris Estep
PsiQuantum Communications
media@psiquantum.com