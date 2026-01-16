Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the opening of the market on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Protolabs will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EST on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via this link and at the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.

To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least 5 minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EST start time. An audio replay will be available at the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately two hours following the end of the conference call.

About Us

Protolabs is the world's fastest manufacturing service enabling companies across every industry to streamline production of quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle. From custom prototyping to end-use production, we support product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams along every phase of their manufacturing journey. Get started now at protolabs.com .

Investor Relations Contacts:
Protolabs
Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873
Manager, IR and Corporate Development
ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
PRLB@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact:
Protolabs
Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704
Corporate Communications Manager
brent.renneke@protolabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

