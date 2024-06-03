Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Emu NL logo

Prospectus – Fully Underwritten Pro- rata Non-renounceable Rights Issue and Shortfall Offer

EMU NL presents this Prospectus dated 4 June 2024 and was lodged with ASIC on that date with the consent of all Directors. None of ASIC, ASX or their respective officers or employees takes any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus.

Prospectus for the: (i) offer (Offer) of a fully underwritten pro rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of approximately 48,005,533 fully paid, ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (FPO Shares) at an issue price of $0.025 per FPO Share to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of three (3) new FPO Shares for every five (5) Shares held as at 5.00pm (WST) on Friday 7 June 2024 (the Record Date) to raise approximately $1,200,138 (before costs and assuming no other Shares are issued before the Record Date); and (ii) offer (Shortfall Offer) to Eligible Shareholders and other investors to apply for additional Shares comprising Shortfall Shares arising as a consequence of any FPO Shares not being applied for and issued as of Entitlement.

Shortfall Shares will be allocated by the Directors in priority to Eligible Shareholders, subject to the overriding discretion of the Board (including as to scale backs), with any residual Shortfall Shares not allocated to Eligible Shareholders to be allocated by the Company in consultation with the Underwriter subject to the terms of the Underwriter Agreement as disclosed herein.

The Offer is fully underwritten by Martin Place Securities Pty Limited (Underwriter).

The Offer opens on 13 June 2024 and closes at 5.00pm (WST) on 26 June 2024 (unless it is lawfully extended or withdrawn).

Only payments by BPAY® or EFT will be accepted by the Company.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EMU:AU
Emu NL logo

“Significant and Pervasive” Copper Mineralisation Discovery Confirmed by pXRF Geochemistry Survey at Fiery Creek

EMU NL (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration work completed at the Company’s Fiery Creek Copper Prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources logo

Kamperman Continues to Grow Ahead of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Assay results from the recently completed RC program at the Kamperman Prospect have successfully extended the mineralised strike length to approximately 450 metres, with results to support a maiden Mineral Resource for Kamperman as part of a broader update to the Feysville Gold Project MRE.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from a recently completed 18-hole/2,172 metre RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

RC Drilling at Spargoville – Fugitive Prospect

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that results have been returned for a small RC drilling program recently completed at the Fugitive Prospect, Spargoville Project, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Kincora Copper logo

New Major, Completely Unexplored Porphyry Complex and Drill Targets Secured

Kincora Copper Limited (ASX & TSXV: KCC, Kincora or the Company) is pleased have been granted the Wongarbon Project located on the interpreted northern, under cover extension of the Macquarie Arc, in central New South Wales (“NSW”), Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Alchemy Resources logo

Exceptional High Grade Iron Ore at Valley Bore

Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX: ALY) (“Alchemy” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the 100% owned Bryah Basin Project in Western Australia. Recent work has confirmed the Valley Bore prospect target is highly prospective for Iron Ore. Mapping and sampling by Alchemy in 2008 and 2009 discovered high grade hematite and banded iron outcrops over 2km in strike and up to 66.3% Fe+1 & 2. Recent rock-chip sampling by Alchemy returned similar high grades up to 65.9% Fe. Alchemy believes the combination of high-grade outcropping hematite mineralisation on a granted mining lease near major roads and infrastructure highlights the significant near-term development potential of the project.

Keep reading...Show less
Venture Minerals logo

Drilling Delivers More Record REE Intersections at Jupiter

The Board of Venture Minerals (ASX: VMS) is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from recent drilling at the 70%-owned, clay-hosted Jupiter Rare Earths Project.

Keep reading...Show less

