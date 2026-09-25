Propel Places on The Globe and Mail's Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the Fourth Year in a Row

- Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel") (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, is pleased to announce it has ranked No. #164 on the 2026 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.
Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on 3-year revenue growth. Propel Holdings earned its spot with 3-year growth of 160%.
"We are proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year," said Clive Kinross, CEO of Propel Holdings. "From 2022 to 2025, net income increased 294% and adjusted net income increased 227%, reflecting the strength and consistency of our business. Our talented team, advanced AI-powered platform and disciplined approach enable us to serve more consumers overlooked by traditional financial institutions while growing profitably. We remain focused on scaling responsibly, expanding financial opportunity and creating long-term value for our shareholders."
Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this program; companies voluntarily completed an in-depth application process and fulfilled targeted revenue requirements. In total, 376 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.
The full list of 2026 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.
"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies celebrates the innovation, ambition and resilience of businesses across the country, and we're always excited to share as many of these standout stories as we can—including insight from the entrepreneurs themselves on how other companies can succeed, too." says Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine.
"The Globe and Mail congratulates the winners of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2026 on this exceptional achievement" says Andrew Saunders, president and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Each of these organizations has shown an extraordinary ability to adapt, innovate and grow amid ongoing change. Their achievements reflect the ingenuity and determination of Canadian entrepreneurs and business leaders who are helping shape the future of our economy."
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
About Propel
Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL,OTC:PRLPF) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands — Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket — together with Propel Bank facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access over 2 million loans and lines of credit and over 3 billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together.
Learn more at www.propelholdings.com.
SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.
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