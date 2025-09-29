Progressive Planet Hires Seasoned CTO

Progressive Planet Hires Seasoned CTO

Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN,OTC:ASHXF) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is proud to provide a detailed shareholder update.

PLAN adds accomplished CTO and expands presence in Calgary

Progressive Planet is pleased to announce that Dr. Doug Brown has joined the Progressive Planet Group of Companies. Dr. Brown has assumed the role of President and CTO of Progressive Planet Alberta, a wholly owned subsidiary of Progressive Planet Solutions.

In conjunction with the hiring of Dr. Brown, Progressive Planet Alberta is opening a new cement materials research lab in Calgary . The cement lab located in Kamloops will remain fully functional and will continue to operate as usual and will continue to be the lab which supports the PozGlass Pilot Plant which is under construction. It will perform all quality control testing of PozGlass produced at the pilot plant. The new Calgary lab will enable the Plan Group of Companies to accelerate product development on multiple new, early-stage cementitious material initiatives.

Dr. Brown has been on the Advisory Board of Progressive Planet since May of 2020. With this new full-time role, Dr. Brown is responsible to open and operate the new C-Quester Cement Lab in Calgary . In addition, Dr. Brown will oversee all research and development activities for the PLAN Group of Companies.

Dr. Brown will also oversee all grant and non-dilutive funding applications for the PLAN Group of Companies. Over the last four years, Dr. Brown has been the author or co-author of grant applications that have resulted in over $10M in approved grants for combined federal and provincial funding from technology support programs in Canada including SDTC, Ngen, Alberta Innovates, Emissions Reduction Alberta, and IRAP. As a consultant to Progressive Planet, Doug was the co-author of grant applications which resulted in Progressive Planet's announced grants of up to $5.7 million in the last year.

Dr. Brown holds a Bachelor of Science from McGill University and a Ph.D. in Chemistry with a focus on green materials from the University of Calgary . Dr. Brown is the inventor or co-inventor on over ten patents and/or patents pending and has published many peer-reviewed papers on subject matters including carbon capture and waste-to-cement.

In 2022, Dr. Brown was recognized by Avenue Magazine as a Top 40 under 40 Recipient and his employer was a finalist in Milestone 1 of the world's largest X-Prize at the time, a $100M global competition supported by Elon Musk on carbon removal technologies.

Dr. Brown started his career as a research scientist at the University of Calgary working on Direct-Air-Capture (DAC) where he was part of the team of one of Canada's most successful clean tech unicorns, Carbon Engineering Group. Carbon Engineering Group was eventually acquired by Occidental Petroleum in 2023 for approximately $1.1 billion USD .

More recently, Dr. Brown was part of the founding team of ZS2 Technologies, where he led the development of various magnesium-based cement products as the CTO.

"I am delighted to welcome Doug to his new full-time role with the PLAN Group of Companies. In the past, Doug joined a cleantech company at its inception and later enjoyed the benefits of his early involvement when the company was sold for $1.1 billion USD . Doug knows the effort it takes to grow a company and has already been instrumental in helping build shareholder value for Progressive Planet. Doug adds incremental depth to our world class team of professionals," stated CEO, Steve Harpur .

"When I first met Steve in 2018, he cold called me and asked if he could drop off a sample of natural pozzolan powder at my place of work in Calgary . He had a clear vision of building a company using industrial minerals to create products for a healthier planet. Today, I am delighted to focus all my professional efforts into working with the team to grow this company by creating and selling products that support sustainable living and sustainable construction," stated Dr. Brown.

Progressive Planet Alberta has been the wholly owned research subsidiary of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. since 2018, The Progressive Planet Group of Companies has a growing number of team members who reside in Calgary including an account executive, a director, and now Dr. Doug Brown . Progressive Planet Alberta expects to lease space in Calgary that will host our second cement lab as well as office space and a presentation room. Progressive Planet Alberta will be hiring cement technician(s) before the end of 2025 once it has equipped the new lab with the necessary equipment for it to operate.

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, with its head office based in Kamloops, British Columbia , is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet . By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America . For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com .

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/ . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein including statements regarding the development of future products. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Disclaimer:
This news release, required by Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer of securities and is not for distribution or dissemination outside Canada .

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/29/c3028.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Progressive Planet SolutionsTSXV:PLAN
PLAN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Progressive Planet Solutions

Progressive Planet Solutions

Overview

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc (TSXV:PLAN) is a Canadian company dedicated to the exploration for and development of industrial mineral deposits. In addition, Progressive Planet is concurrently conducting product development initiatives for materials made using zeolite. The company holds three Canadian properties: the Z-1 zeolite quarry in British Columbia, an option to earn a 20 percent stake in the Thomson Bros. lithium project in Manitoba and the Buckingham graphite project in Quebec.

The global zeolite market is expected to reach US$33.8 billion by 2022. Zeolite is an adaptable, flexible and environmentally-friendly material with applications in the industrial, consumer and environmental sectors. The zeolite industry has been on the rise since its discovery in the 1950s, and the space has seen continued research and development.

Keep reading...Show less

Exploration and Production of Energy Storage Materials

Progressive Planet Announces Important Appointments

Progressive Planet Announces Important Appointments

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Sheppard and Nicole Stefenelli to the company's Advisory Board, and Dr. Chad Vecitis to its research team.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Progressive Planet Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Progressive Planet Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 7,000,000 units (" Units "), at $0.20 per unit, for total gross proceeds of up to $1,400,000 .

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ") entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share for $0.25 per share for a period of two years. In the event the closing price (or closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) of the Company's common shares as quoted on TSX Venture Exchange (or such other securities exchange, quotation system or market on which the common shares are listed and where a majority of the trading volume of the common shares occurs) exceeds $0.30 per share for a price of ten consecutive trading days, the Company may, within five days of such event, provide notice by way of news release of early expiry, in which event the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of such news release.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital. Countryman Investments Ltd., a company of which David Richardson is the principal, intends to subscribe for 500,000 units in this placement.  Mr. Richardson is a "control person" of the Company by reason of holding, directly and indirectly, more than 20% of the Company's current issued and outstanding shares.

Eligible finders may receive up to a 5% cash finder's fee and up to 10% finder's fee warrants.  Each finder's fee warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to $0.20 per share for a period of two years.

All securities issued under the financing will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC , an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2021/25/c4968.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Progressive Planet Advances PozGlass SCM Testing

Progressive Planet Advances PozGlass SCM Testing

 Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), announces that it has engaged C&CS Atlantic Inc. to complete  testing required to commercially launch PozGlass SCM. The principal of C&CS Atlantic is Dr. Michael Thomas .

In 2020, the University of Alberta conducted an initial set of tests on the company's Natural Pozzolan Blend, which showed superior qualities to fly ash as a supplementary cementing material. Due to COVID-19, the U of A was only able to complete some of the necessary tests.

The additional testing will be conducted in two phases with phase one expected to be completed by the end of April 2021 and phase two in the third quarter of 2021.

Subject to a successful completion of the additional tests such as compressive strength and alkali-silica reactivity, management will move to a full-scale commercial roll-out of the PozGlass SCM product. PozGlass SCM combines natural pozzolan, recycled, post-consumer glass, and proprietary formulations and processes. The objective is to displace fly ash, a by-product of burning coal for electricity generation, with an environmentally friendly product that creates enhanced properties in ready mix and pre-cast concrete.

Michael Thomas is a Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of New Brunswick (UNB), Canada , and a registered Professional Engineer in the province of New Brunswick . Michael has been working in the field of cement and concrete research since 1983.

Prior to joining UNB in 2002, Michael had been on faculty at the University of Toronto since 1994, and previous to this, he worked as a concrete materials engineer with Ontario Hydro in Canada (1991-93) and as a research fellow with the Building Research Establishment in the UK (1986-1991).

Dr. Thomas's main research interests are concrete durability and the use of industrial by-products including pozzolans and slag. Dr. Thomas has authored more than 200 technical papers and reports including the book "Supplementary Cementing Materials in Concrete".

Dr. Thomas is active on technical committees within the American Concrete Institute (ACI), ASTM, RILEM, and the Canadian Standards Association (Awarded Order of Merit in 2010). He was a recipient of the ACI's Wason Medal for Materials Research in 1997, 2009 and 2014, the ACI Construction Practice Award in 2001 and was elected to a Fellow of the Institute in 2006.

"PLAN is excited to commence a working relationship with C&CS Atlantic and Dr. Thomas. As we continue to build our team, we are focused on procuring world class talent. We are also proud to use Canadian expertise wherever possible," stated Steve Harpur , CEO.

In addition to conducting tests on pozzolans owned by PLAN, the testing regimen includes testing additional pozzolans which PLAN is evaluating for potential future use.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC , an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2021/25/c5200.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Plan Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Plan Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), announces that, further to its news releases dated December 22, 2020 and January 7, 2021 the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement financing comprising of 7,500,000 units, at $0.10 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $750,000 .

Each such unit will consist of one share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional share in the Company for $0.15 per share if exercised on or before January 20, 2023 . In the event the closing price (or closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) of the Company's common shares as quoted on TSX Venture Exchange (or such other securities exchange, quotation system or market on which the common shares are listed and where a majority of the trading volume of the common shares occurs) exceeds $0.25 per share for a price of ten consecutive trading days, the Company may, within five days of such event, provide notice by way of news release of early expiry, in which event the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of such news release.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital.  Two insiders participated in this private placement. David Richardson , a "control person" of the Company by reason of holding, directly and indirectly, more than 20% of the Company's issued shares, purchased 1,000,000 units through his company Countryman Investments Ltd., for a total of $100,000 .  The Howard Group Inc., which provides investor relations services to the Company, purchased 350,000 units for a total of $35,000 .

The Company has paid an aggregate total of $27,750 in cash finders' fees and issued an aggregate total of 277,500 finder's fee warrants in connection with this private placement to three finders. Each finder's fee warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to $0.10 per share, on or before January 20 , 2022.

All securities issued under the financing will be subject to a statutory four month hold period and securities will bear legends restricting resale until May 21, 2021 .

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC , an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2021/20/c7353.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Plan Announces Amendment to Private Placement

Plan Announces Amendment to Private Placement

 Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), an emerging leader in the commercialization of natural pozzolans to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production, is pleased to announce that the size of the non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on December 22, 2020 has increased from 3,500,000 units to up to 7,500,000 units, at $0.10 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000 .

Each such unit will consist of one share and one warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from issuance. In the event that the closing price (or closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) of the Company's common shares as quoted on TSX Venture Exchange (or such other securities exchange, quotation system or market on which the common shares are listed and where a majority of the trading volume of the common shares occurs) exceeds $0.25 per Share for a price of ten consecutive trading days, the Company may, within five days of such event, provide notice by way of news release of early expiry, in which event the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of such news release.

Use of proceeds will be for general working capital. Countryman Investments Ltd., a company of which David Richardson is the principal is expected to participate in this financing. Mr. Richardson is a "control person" of the Company by reason of holding, directly and indirectly, more than 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

There are currently 42,255,711 common shares issued and outstanding. Eligible finders may receive a 5% cash finders' fees and 5% finder's fee warrants, subject to TSXV requirements. Finder's fee warrants will have an exercise period of 12 months, and an exercise price equal to $0.10 per share. All securities issued under these financings are subject to a statutory four month hold period.

All securities issued under the financing will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC , an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2021/07/c6183.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King