Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the OTCQB ® Venture Market ("OTCQB ®"), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. Effective today, the Company will commence trading on the OTCQB ® under the symbol PMOMF.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PRIZ. Investors can find real-time quote and other information on the Company on the OTC Markets Group website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PMOMF/overview

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has filed an application with The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States. Prismo expect to become DTC eligible shortly.

Prismo's President and CEO Craig Gibson commented: "There is a large potential investor base in the U.S. with an appetite for exposure to mining exploration companies. We expect this will expand our shareholder base and the liquidity of the stock to the benefit of all shareholders."

The OTCQB ® is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB ® quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Prismo

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

Contact: Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications
jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the warrants exercise financing, the proceeds received from such warrant exercise financing, the use of proceeds of the warrant exercise financing, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks, the availability of financing, the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

